Friday was the last day for Kentucky National Guard troops to assist in Marion during the months-long water crisis. The Guard had most recently been handing out bottled water at the armory. They were originally pressed into service to fill trucks with water from the Tradewater River and haul it to Old City Lake. Transportation was later taken over by private haulers, and is currently suspended while the reservoir is full.

MARION, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO