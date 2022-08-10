Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman
A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
westkentuckystar.com
Pickup stolen from Mayfield business
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a stolen pickup truck. Deputies said a white 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen from the parking lot of Adam’s/Clark Electrical Contractors on US 45 on the north side of Mayfield. The sheriff’s office was notified of the...
westkentuckystar.com
National Guard completes mission in Marion during water crisis
Friday was the last day for Kentucky National Guard troops to assist in Marion during the months-long water crisis. The Guard had most recently been handing out bottled water at the armory. They were originally pressed into service to fill trucks with water from the Tradewater River and haul it to Old City Lake. Transportation was later taken over by private haulers, and is currently suspended while the reservoir is full.
westkentuckystar.com
Lane restriction on US 641 north of Murray begins Monday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a contractor would begin work Monday on US 641 north of Murray to construct an R-Cut intersection causing a lane closure. They said the work zone would be just north of the US 641/KY 80 intersection to allow the construction of an R-Cut intersection for the Paschall Truck Lines entrance.
westkentuckystar.com
I-24 bridge work in Trigg County starts today
A work zone begins Monday on I-24 in Trigg County starting Monday for bridge work. The westbound lane closure allows abutment repairs on the Muddy Fork Creek Bridge over the next three weeks. Crews plan to take down the work zone on weekends.
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies say heroic residents 'undoubtedly' saved a man's life in fiery Thursday evening crash
PADUCAH — More details are emerging about a fiery Thursday evening crash in Paducah that prompted numerous residents to attempt to extinguish the flames. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, one driver was uninjured and one is in the hospital in stable condition following the accident.
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man saved by witnesses of fiery McCracken County crash
A Salem man's life was saved on Thursday by witnesses of a fiery McCracken County crash after a semi and pickup truck collided head-on. McCracken County deputies responded to the accident at the 8000 block of Blandville Road. Authorities said a semi, driven by Ricardo Castaneda of California, had left the roadway, causing Castaneda to overcorrect and collide with a pickup truck.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Clarksdale Drive in Trigg County Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was on Clarksdale Drive when for an unknown reason it ran off the road overturned and came to a rest in a ravine. A passenger in...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Killed In Trigg County Crash
A woman was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased. Shortly after authorities, arrived...
KFVS12
Heartland residents helped save man’s life by extinguishing truck fire after crash, deputies say
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies say some residents helped save a man’s life after crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a pickup on Thursday evening, August 11. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Freightliner, driven by Ricardo Castanedo of California, was going westbound on Blandville Road when it left the road on the right shoulder for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went into the eastbound lane of travel.
kbsi23.com
Paducah City Council meeting talks with PATS director about lack of drivers
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI)- The Paducah Area Transit Authority is short staffed by nearly fifteen driver’s and it’s causing extreme burnout in their employees. Paducah Transit provides needed services for the community, along with transportation for medical needs. Paducah Area Transit runs the downtown trolley, routine bus lines, and...
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home nets arrest of wanted Graves County men
A pair of wanted Graves County men are behind bars Friday following the search of a Mayfield home on Wright Street. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by State Police Friday afternoon in serving a search warrant on 43-year-old Charles Moore of Mayfield, who was wanted on numerous Graves County warrants.
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating report of stolen motorcycle
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a motorcycle that was reported stolen from a home on Thursday, August 11. According to Paducah police, a woman called and said her 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.
westkentuckystar.com
Drought conditions ease with recent rain
Recent rainfall eliminated some extreme drought conditions in southern Graves County in the past week, according to the National Drought Monitor from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In the report issued last Thursday, no extreme drought remains in western Kentucky. Carlisle County is still experiencing severe drought, along with parts...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky, police searching for stolen pickup truck, man accused of stealing it
MARION, KY — Police in Marion, Kentucky, are searching for a stolen pickup truck and a man accused of taking it. Police say a dark gray 2004 Ford Ranger with Kentucky license plate 403CZH and a front plate that reads "Poppy" was stolen in Marion. The Marion Police Department...
thunderboltradio.com
Company Building Solar Farm Contributes to Union City Schools
Union City Elementary and Middle School students will benefit greatly from the generosity of Wanzek Construction, of North Dakota. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the company is currently working to build a solar farm next to Everett-Stewart Regional Airport. Due to their work here in the community, Wanzek officials...
westkentuckystar.com
Carlisle traffic stop turns into drug arrest for two women
A Friday night traffic stop in Carlisle County turned into a drug arrest for two women. A Carlisle County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Paducah. The deputy noticed the passenger, Rikki Warthen of Carbondale, allegedly try to hide something in the glove box. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police seek help locating missing teen
The Paducah Police Department requests the public's help locating a missing teenager. They said 17-year-old Jaedyn Dick was last seen on Anderson Court in Paducah. She is described as a white female, 5'02" tall, weighing 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is...
wpsdlocal6.com
