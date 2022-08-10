ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire

Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire

If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
MANCHESTER, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
New Hampshire State
Portsmouth, NH
WMUR.com

Tall ships arrive in Portsmouth, open for tours

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The tall ships sailed into Portsmouth on Thursday as part of theSail Portsmouth events this weekend. This year's celebration began with the Parade of Sail on Thursday morning where the tall ships sailed from the mouth of the Piscataqua River and ended at the Memorial Bridge.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

This Maine Steakhouse Just Opened and Features Fine Dining, 100 Bourbons

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We Mainers may be all about the seafood but something else we don’t take lightly is a good slab of steak. Even though we lived at least two hours away from Hilltop Steakhouse in Massachusetts, we made the trek more often than we’d like to admit just to eat top-quality meat.
YORK, ME
visitconcord-nh.com

Melt-in-your-mouth ice cream in and around Concord

Living in New Hampshire means you experience four beautiful seasons. But that doesn’t mean the summers are any less hot! Thankfully Concord knows how to serve up delicious ice cream that can hit the spot on a sunny August day. We asked our blog followers which ice cream joints they would recommend and here’s the list they came up with:
CONCORD, NH
nhmagazine.com

Best Outdoor Dining in NH

While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
LONDONDERRY, NH
Seacoast Current

Phil Rosenthal of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Absolutely Loves the Palace Diner in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What a year it's been for the Biddeford, Maine, culinary world. From James Beard-nominated chefs to incredible write-ups from Food & Wine Magazine and others, it truly has been a year for the up and coming town. However, it doesn't stop there, because the small city's foodie facilities are once again in the spotlight.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WMUR.com

Blair Miller, Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller release statement on loss of adopted son's biological sister Harmony Montgomery

"It is nearly impossible and unjust to use words to describe how our family feels on this very sad day. Harmony should be enjoying the fun that kids experience each summer. Instead, we're all left with a depth of sadness that we struggle to accept or understand. Our son, Jamison, will forever be challenged with trying to understand the brutal and senseless loss of his sister. Since the day we were matched to eventually adopt Jamison, we knew of his strong bond with Harmony. We just recently learned of just how special that relationship was and how Harmony was Jamison's protector while the two were in and out of foster care. We now can't help but wonder who was protecting Harmony.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Merrimac House Lost to Fire Belonged to SoulFest Cofounder

The family that lost their home in a three-alarm fire in Merrimac Sunday were cofounders of the SouFest Christian music festival. Heavy fire and smoke brought firefighters from over a dozen communities to the fire on Skunk Road at around 2:15 p.m. in the 90+ heat and humidity, according to Merrimac Fire Chief Larry S. Fisher. The home is expected to be a total loss.
MERRIMAC, MA
Seacoast Current

Remember the Hampton Beach Shooting Gallery? This Long-Gone Attraction Must Return

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. After paying 20 dollars for parking, having the wind spread sugar from Blink’s all over your shirt, and realizing you got to your show at the Casino Ballroom an hour before doors open, you need a calm, measured way to take out your blistering aggression.
HAMPTON, NH
