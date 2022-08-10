ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Daily Mail

'Granddad, I am coming straight home': What 'frightened to death' mother who was 'in a hell of a state' after going missing with her boy, four, in Turkey told family when she learned she was subject of international search

The family of a four-year-old British boy and his mother who went missing after travelling to Turkey have spoke of their relief after both were found safe and well. George Jack Temperley-Wells is believed to have travelled to Antalya with mum Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on June 29 this year before both vanished. They are likely to have spent time with his father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells, while in Turkey.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SPY

I’m a Travel Pro Thanks to My Flight Attendant Husband — Here’s How You Can Become One Too

Table of Contents 1. Packing Organizers 2. Grooming, Health & Wellness 3. In-Flight Entertainment 4. Power Adapters  As a former flight attendant, my husband is always well packed and seemingly prepared for any turn of events when we travel for leisure, especially when it comes to long flights. I often envy how he manages to have a compact bag while still having everything he needs — along with all things I didn’t know I needed as well. I, on the other hand, used to pack everything under the sun. You know, just in case. This haphazard packing method often resulted in a disaster of several bags I...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State

Comments / 0

Community Policy