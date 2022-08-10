ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

Smoky Mountain News

Cherokee museum granted land use permit for future collections facility

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has issued a land use permit allowing the Museum of the Cherokee Indian to operate an offsite facility housing Museum collections, archives, and Tribal artifacts. The permit follows a February resolution that designated a piece of land in Swain County, near Bryson City, for the future building.
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $7,000.00 in cash, for Lot 45, Bear Pen (PIN#7545-59-8661), containing 0.88 acres located in Mountain Township, recorded in Deed Book 2193, Page 867 office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 23e.
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time, non-exempt Administrative Assistant II (Office Manager) to work within the Permit Center Front Office of the health department. This position is responsible for supervision and management of Permit Center Front Office employees. Duties will include providing supervision, planning, data management, training, customer service, and other duties as assigned. Required to participate in preparedness exercises/event at times. Reports to the Environmental Health Director. Must possess and maintain a valid North Carolina Driver's License. Starting salary is: $37,627.47 (Grade 21). MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Completion of high school or equivalent and five years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a two-year secretarial science or business administration program and three years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a four-year program in a college or university preferably with a major emphasis on coursework in business administration, public administration, or other related field and six months of administrative or office management experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application (available at www.jacksonnc.org) to: Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway Street; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing Date: Friday, August 12th, 2022. 23e.
asheville.com

Novant Offer for Mission Health Matched HCA Bid, Former Top Executive Says

Written by Peter Lewis, Asheville Watchdog. This story was originally published by Asheville Watchdog, an independent nonprofit news team serving Asheville and surrounding communities. The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not...
my40.tv

New GOP candidate enters Buncombe County sheriff's race

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is a new candidate in the race for Buncombe County sheriff. Republican Jeff Worley announced Aug. 1 that he was dropping out of the race for undisclosed health reasons. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Buncombe County Republican Party nominated Trey McDonald to take his...
hardknoxwire.com

Cancelled town hall meeting triggers harsh responses

It began with a simple post on social media last weekend advertising a town hall meeting in West Knox County to discuss “possible events in Knox County or even our own neighborhoods due to social chaos or economic and/or political disruptions.”. Some people were disturbed by the event, which...
WBIR

Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
Smoky Mountain News

Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training

Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
my40.tv

Haywood County Schools superintendent announces retirement

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — The search is on for a new superintendent at Haywood County Schools. On Monday, Aug. 9, Dr. Bill Nolte announced his retirement in meetings with principals and Central Office staff. His retirement is effective November 1, 2022. The Board of Education will immediately begin...
Atlas Obscura

Thomas Wolfe's Angel

The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
