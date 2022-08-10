Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Smoky Mountain News
Cherokee museum granted land use permit for future collections facility
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has issued a land use permit allowing the Museum of the Cherokee Indian to operate an offsite facility housing Museum collections, archives, and Tribal artifacts. The permit follows a February resolution that designated a piece of land in Swain County, near Bryson City, for the future building.
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $7,000.00 in cash, for Lot 45, Bear Pen (PIN#7545-59-8661), containing 0.88 acres located in Mountain Township, recorded in Deed Book 2193, Page 867 office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 23e.
my40.tv
Madison County will join lawsuit against HCA Healthcare, attorney confirms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another western North Carolina county is joining the fight against HCA Healthcare and Mission. The attorney for Madison County confirmed with News 13 Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the county will be joining in on the class action antitrust lawsuit by Buncombe County and the city of Asheville against HCA.
These 3 rural NC areas to receive $1.8 million in federal grants for better health care
Three health care organizations in rural North Carolina towns, including one in Vance County, are receiving a total of $1.8 million in federal grants to improve their facilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time, non-exempt Administrative Assistant II (Office Manager) to work within the Permit Center Front Office of the health department. This position is responsible for supervision and management of Permit Center Front Office employees. Duties will include providing supervision, planning, data management, training, customer service, and other duties as assigned. Required to participate in preparedness exercises/event at times. Reports to the Environmental Health Director. Must possess and maintain a valid North Carolina Driver's License. Starting salary is: $37,627.47 (Grade 21). MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Completion of high school or equivalent and five years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a two-year secretarial science or business administration program and three years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a four-year program in a college or university preferably with a major emphasis on coursework in business administration, public administration, or other related field and six months of administrative or office management experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application (available at www.jacksonnc.org) to: Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway Street; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing Date: Friday, August 12th, 2022. 23e.
asheville.com
Novant Offer for Mission Health Matched HCA Bid, Former Top Executive Says
Written by Peter Lewis, Asheville Watchdog. This story was originally published by Asheville Watchdog, an independent nonprofit news team serving Asheville and surrounding communities. The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not...
my40.tv
New GOP candidate enters Buncombe County sheriff's race
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is a new candidate in the race for Buncombe County sheriff. Republican Jeff Worley announced Aug. 1 that he was dropping out of the race for undisclosed health reasons. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Buncombe County Republican Party nominated Trey McDonald to take his...
hardknoxwire.com
Cancelled town hall meeting triggers harsh responses
It began with a simple post on social media last weekend advertising a town hall meeting in West Knox County to discuss “possible events in Knox County or even our own neighborhoods due to social chaos or economic and/or political disruptions.”. Some people were disturbed by the event, which...
RELATED PEOPLE
wpln.org
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
Student speaks out for school policy, says it discriminates against cultural beliefs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was one of the first days of school when Avery Thrift, a senior at Hardin Valley Academy, felt once again frustrated. She said she looked at her friends around her as they had all gathered at the auditorium to listen to the annual speech on what rules and dress code to follow.
iheart.com
North Carolina School District Puts AR-15s In Every School For Emergencies
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina along with Madison County school officials are placing AR-15s in all six schools in the county when classes begin this month. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood says each of the guns would be locked inside a safe, as well as extra...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training
Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
my40.tv
Haywood County Schools superintendent announces retirement
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — The search is on for a new superintendent at Haywood County Schools. On Monday, Aug. 9, Dr. Bill Nolte announced his retirement in meetings with principals and Central Office staff. His retirement is effective November 1, 2022. The Board of Education will immediately begin...
my40.tv
Sold-out Smokies Stomp event raises $85K to restore cabins, barns, more in GSMNP
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Friends of the Smokies raised $85,000 at its Smokies Stomp fundraising event last month to benefit the nonprofit's Forever Places project. The project helps fund the restoration of cabins, barns, mills and other historic structures throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Smokies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
Atlas Obscura
Thomas Wolfe's Angel
The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
wvlt.tv
‘This is just controlled chaos’ | Sevier Co. shelter giving away pets for free to manage overpopulated space
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcrowding became worse than ever at the Sevier Animal Care Center. Summer months are typically an already busy time for the shelter. However, the issue was exacerbated after the county’s animal control pulled some 40 dogs and cats from a house Wednesday morning and brought them to the already packed shelter.
Comments / 0