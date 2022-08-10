Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
Demo Derby Starts Tonight At The Coffeyville Inter-State Fair & Rodeo
Last night's PRCA Rodeo and the wonderful weather brought out the crowds at Coffeyville's Inter-State Fair and Rodeo. The always exciting Demolition Derby starts tonight at 7 in the grandstands. The Jr. Market livestock sale will be at 4:30 in the arena and the carnival begins at 6 and will run until midnight.
kggfradio.com
Bull Riding Opened Grandstand Events at Interstate Fair and Rodeo Last Night
Bull Riding took center stage at last night’s Interstate Fair and Rodeo in Coffeyville. A good crowd turned out as the first night of grandstand events got underway at 7:30 last night with the LJ Jenkins Bull Riding event. The first night of the carnival along with some relief from the heat brought out the crowds to the fairgrounds at Coffeyville’s Walter Johnson Park.
News to Know: Buzzard pleads guilty to 2019 murder, and the city of Miami explains rising utility bills
GROVE, Okla. – A Grove, Oklahoma man pleads guilty to a second degree murder charge. Authorities say Cody Buzzard helped kill Jerry Tapp in August 2019. Buzzard’s father, James, and his brother, Dakota, are also charged in the case but are still awaiting court proceedings. You can read more about the case here.
Miami’s new Utilities bill charge
MIAMI, Okla. – Residents of Miami, OK are noticing extra charges on their utility bills. The City of Miami/ MSUA ( Miami Special Utility Authority) imposed the charges to utility customers as a result of GRDA’s increased wholesale charges for Winter Storm Uri to the utility due to an increase in natural gas costs during the weather event. GRDA notified...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kggfradio.com
Cecil Paul "Butch" Kilcoyne
Cecil Paul “Butch” Kilcoyne, age 79, Carl Junction, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his home with family at his side after a lengthy illness. Butch was born June 24, 1943, in Coffeyville, Kansas, son of the late Vincent Edward Kilcoyne and Virginia P. (Thrasher) Kilcoyne. He grew up in Coffeyville, attending Holy Name Catholic Schools before graduating from Harrison High School in Harrison, Arkansas. He went to Coffeyville Community College, and then Emporia State University before moving to Carl Junction in 1979. He was a Fourth Degree Knights Of Columbus member, and served with the Kansas National Guards. He worked as a sales representative for RMS/Cruise Marketing for many years. He lived in Springfield, Missouri from 1997 to 2019 before returning to Carl Junction.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
kggfradio.com
Sinkhole Reduces Traffic To 2 Lanes On U.S. 169 in Coffeyville
A storm sewer failure has created a sinkhole on the highway and traffic is restricted to two lanes on U.S. 169 between the Oklahoma state line and U.S. 166 at Coffeyville. You can check out the Kansas Department of Transportation’s website www.kandrive.org which shows all of the construction sites across the state and updates daily.
kggfradio.com
Howard Lloyd Wright
Howard Lloyd Wright, 80, of Coffeyville, Kansas, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, MO. Howard was born February 6, 1942 in South Coffeyville, Oklahoma to Allen Ephraim Howard Wright "Pop" and Norma Ellen (Smith) Wright. He graduated from Lenapah High School in 1960. On October 8, 1961, he married Songia Sue Shirley in Coffeyville, Kansas. For many years he was a mechanic and took over his dad's mechanic shop known as Wright's Auto Repair. Howard then worked at John Deere where he retired in 2004, however he continued working part time for his sister at Alderman Acres. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, camper, and loved anything outdoors. Often you would find him outside working on projects with a cup of black coffee no matter the outside temperature. One of his favorite places to vacation since he was a little boy was Colorado.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kggfradio.com
Walter Carl Booth
Walter Carl Booth, 84, of rural Coffeyville passed away peacefully at his home July 24, 2022, with his wife Jan by his side. Walt was born January 4, 1938, in Ashland, KS to Noble C. and Ruth (Rainey) Booth. The family lived in Ashland for a time and then moved to Caney, KS. Walt attended Caney schools, graduating from Caney Valley High School in 1956.
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word
BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
Woman walks out on bill, steals donation money meant for Blue Star Mothers from Claremore bar
CLAREMORE, Okla. — FOX23 is learning more about a woman in Claremore who police say skipped out on paying her tab and stole money from a tip jar meant to benefit the Blue Star Mothers. Police said it was all caught on camera. It happened earlier this week at...
KTUL
Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Caney, Kan. under a water emergency due to issues at city’s water plant
CANEY, Kan. — The city of Caney, Kan. is now under a water emergency due to continued issues at the city’s water plant. A mandatory water conservation is in effect for residents. The city is asking residents to refrain from unnecessary water uses. The city of Caney told...
kggfradio.com
Mandatory Water Conservation Order Issued In Caney
The city of Caney is currently under a mandatory water conservation order. This is due to a problem at the water plant. This means no watering lawns, you should avoid showering and bathing, laundry, or anything that uses an excessive amount of water. The city will notify the public once...
moreclaremore.com
kggfradio.com
Montgomery Co. Commission Meeting Agenda For Monday
The Montgomery County Commissioners will meet on Monday, August 15th at 9 am in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence. The Board plans for a long meeting; with the last item on the agenda slated for 1 pm. Items on the agenda for Monday are as follows. Sheriff Ron Wade will discuss the network server and inmate housing. Canvas election workers who will certify votes will be there. Becky Lewis will speak about Human Resources issues. Jason Clubine will discuss the broadband for the county and Phil Jarred will be present for the 2023 budget. As per Kansas Law, the meeting is open to the public.
kggfradio.com
Kansas Commerce Department Launches Pilot Program
Former Director of the Montgomery County Action Council Trisha Purdon is now the Director for the Office of Rural Prosperity. Her Office has developed a pilot program to help revitalize rural communities across Kansas. The Rural Champion Project was identified through surveys and interviews of more than 600 rural Kansans...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Sheriff's Sale on August 29
The Washington County Sheriff's office periodically conducts a sale of items confiscated and collected during regular investigations and while conducting business on behalf of the county. The next sale will be on Monday, August 29 at 10 am in the front lobby of the Washington County Court House. If you...
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Commissioner's to Meet In Special Session
The Montgomery County Commissioners will meet tomorrow at 9 a.m. for a Special Work Session in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Judicial Center in Independence. On Monday, August, 15th the regular weekly Commissioner’s Meeting will start at 9 am. An agenda will be available tomorrow.
koamnewsnow.com
Man hospitalized after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 69
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Kansas Highway Patrol Officers and Cherokee County Deputies today responded to a rollover crash on Highway 69. Officers say the crash happened just after 9:00 A.M., about mile north of KOAM’s Pittsburg studio. While on the scene, we learned that a driver was traveling...
Comments / 0