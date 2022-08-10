Read full article on original website
Broadway’s ‘The Kite Runner’ Sets One-Night-a-Week Audience Mask Policy
The Broadway production of The Kite Runner announced a policy Tuesday requiring masks for audience members at Friday evening performance only. The new hybrid policy marks the first of its kind on Broadway, after theater owners removed the industrywide mask mandate on July 1. Since then, masks have been optional in Broadway theaters, and individual productions have also been allowed to set their own policies for audience members. More from The Hollywood ReporterLin-Manuel Miranda, 'Hamilton' Musical Launch Ham4Choice Fundraiser in Support of Organizations Providing Abortion AccessAngelica Ross to Make Broadway Debut in 'Chicago'Stage Adaptation of 'High Noon' Headed to Broadway The decision at...
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
Pat Carroll Dies: Veteran Actress Of Stage, TV, Film And Voice Of Ursula In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Was 95
Click here to read the full article. Comedian and actress Pat Carroll, a television pioneer and an Emmy, Drama Desk and Grammy winner, died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 30, while recovering from pnuemonia. A frequent film actress and television guest star and series regular starting in the late 1940s, her work was seen on the Jimmy Durante Show, The Danny Thomas Show, Laverne & Shirley, ER and many other shows. She voiced Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and voiced several cartoon series. Patricia Ann Carroll was born May 5, 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her family moved to...
Lea Michele Recreates Behind-the-Scenes 'Glee' Photo to Celebrate 'Funny Girl' Broadway Run: 'Dream Come True'
Lea Michele has officially returned to the Great White Way. The Golden Globe nominee, 35, posed under the Funny Girl marquee at August Wilson Theatre in a photo she shared Friday to Instagram after taking over the leading role of Fanny Brice from Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway musical revival.
Angelica Ross To Star In ‘Chicago’ On Broadway
Click here to read the full article. Angelica Ross is taking her talents to Broadway. The Pose star has landed the role of Roxie Hart in the theater rendition of Chicago, according to Broadway. The drama is set to run at the Ambassador Theatre on Sept. 12 and play the role through November 6. With her debut role, Ross becomes the first openly transgender woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show.More from VIBE.comIs LGBTQ+ Representation Enough? Dyllón Burnside Talks On-Screen Queerness, 'Pose,' And Where True Revolution BeginsMegan Thee Stallion Voices Frustration With Record LabelJB Smoove Hosts 'Funny...
European Championships: Watch Alice Kinsella win silver for GB in women's all-around final
Watch Great Britain's Alice Kinsella win silver in the women's gymnastics all-around final on day one of the European Championships in Munich. Follow the European Championships on the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Broadway's Julie Benko Looks Beyond 'Funny Girl' On Vibrant New Album
Benko is a jazz chanteuse on "Hand in Hand," a collaboration with husband Jason Yeager. HuffPost has a first listen to the debut single, "Louisiana Fairy Tale."
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Addresses Whether Jay Will See Spirits in Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
Following the events of the Ghosts Season 1 finale which found Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) falling through to the basement after their front entrance caved in upon welcoming B&B guests, fans are curious if the potential injury sustained by Jay means he too will have the ability to see the Woodstone Mansion ghosts like his wife. After all, the Season 2 teaser shared at San Diego Comic-Con last month hinted at some possibility, though nothing has been confirmed. While chatting with Collider at the show's first panel at the world-famous event on July 21, Ambudkar admitted he sees Jay acquiring such abilities as a "temporary thing" — if it were to ever transpire, that is.
Tatiana Maslany Joins 'Invitation to a Bonfire' Series Adaptation at AMC+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany joined AMC’s Invitation to a Bonfire as star and executive producer. The psychological thriller series is based on the book of the same name by Adrienne Celt and explores the disturbing real-life relationship of Russian author Vladimir Nabokov and Vera Nabokov. Nabokov...
Jane Lynch Sets Early ‘Funny Girl’ Departure, Says “No Drama” With Lea Michele – Update
Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with Lynch Playbill comments: Jane Lynch will depart Broadway’s Funny Girl even earlier than expected, producers announced Tuesday. The former Glee actor will end her run as “Mrs. Brice” on Sunday, August 14, several weeks earlier than the Sept. 4 date most recently announced (that date, too, was earlier than the originally planned Sept. 25 exit). According to producers, Lynch had a long-scheduled vacation set to begin on Monday, August 15 and was set to return to the show on Tuesday, August 23, before departing for the Creative Arts Emmys on Thursday, September...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days’ On Peacock, Lessons The Comedian Inherited From Her Late Father
In her debut solo special for Peacock, Alyssa Limperis guides us through her stages of grief as she grapples with the death of her father for almost seven years. But it’s not all sad. In fact, Limperis aims for uplifting! This is a comedy special, after all. ALYSSA LIMPERIS: NO BAD DAYS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Limperis has played a major role in the second season of Showtime’s Flatbush Misdemeanors, and last year starred in the indie horror comedy, Too Late. You may recognize her more easily, though, from her numerous TV commercials over the past couple of years,...
Chase Mishkin Dies: Broadway’s ‘Dame Edna’, ‘Memphis’ Producer Was 85
Click here to read the full article. Chase Mishkin, the Broadway producer whose roster of productions scored two Tony Awards (for Dame Edna: The Royal Tour and Memphis), died July 24 at her home in Manhattan. She was 85. Her death was made public in a New York Times obituary today. Mishkin’s daughter Julie Kahle told the newspaper that her mother had dementia and had suffered two strokes. Mishkin began her theater producing career just shy of her 60th birthday following the death of her husband, carpet manufacturer Ralph Mishkin. Her first production was a Los Angeles staging of Trish Vradenburg’s The...
Broadway’s ‘Into The Woods’ Extension Cast Set: Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus Among Newcomers
The recently extended Broadway production of Into The Woods has announced its new cast for the additional weeks, with Stephanie J. Block taking over from Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife and Block’s real-life husband Sebastian Arcelus signing on as the Baker (from Brian d’Arcy James) beginning Sept. 6. Also joining Sept. 6 – the show currently is scheduled to continue at the St. James Theatre through Oct. 16 – are Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, and Jim Stanek as the Steward. Montego Glover will share the role of The Witch with the current cast member...
ABC Reuniting ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ Cast for 25th Anniversary
ABC is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella in style. ABC News Studios will air, as part of Disney’s World Princess Week, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 on Tuesday, August 23 at 8/7c on ABC. (It will be available to stream the following day on Hulu). The 25th anniversary celebration will feature members of its all-star cast: Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. Following the news special, The Wonderful World of Disney will air, for the first time on broadcast television in more than two decades, a presentation of the original 1997 film at 9/8c. (You can stream the movie now on Disney+.)
Raymond Briggs, ‘The Snowman’ Creator, Dies at 88
Click here to read the full article. Raymond Briggs, the British illustrator, cartoonist, graphic novelist and author best known for “The Snowman,” has died. He was 88. “The Snowman,” a book without words and illustrated with pencil crayons, was created by Briggs in 1978. It was adapted as an animated television film for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 in 1982, which is played on U.K. television every Christmas. It was nominated for the Academy Award for best animated short film and won a BAFTA TV Award for best children’s program. “The Snowman” sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide. Briggs also created evergreen...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘13: The Musical’ on Netflix, a Wafer-Thin Whiff of a Broadway Adaptation About a Jewish Boy’s Bar Mitzvah
Netflix’s 13: The Musical adapts a Broadway production that’s notable less for its popularity (it ran for a measly 105 shows in 2008-09), more for being the first professional music gig for pop star Ariana Grande, who has nothing to do with this movie, so don’t get excited. Behind the camera is Tamra Davis, director of Crossroads (!), Half-Baked (!!) and more recently and relevantly, a few episodes of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series. In front of it is a young, relatively unknown cast bolstered by the likes of Debra Messing and Rhea Perlman. Will this story of a Jewish kid on the cusp of manhood be a better bar mitzvah saga than Cha Cha Real Smooth? I have my doubts.
