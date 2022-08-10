Read full article on original website
6 Designs That Point Toward the Future of Architecture
China’s contemporary architecture scene is often described as a playground, and the term especially applies to cultural facilities. After a 1980s-era infrastructure redevelopment initiative rebuilt many Chinese cities from scratch, the national program expanded its focus to opera houses, museums, and libraries largely designed by Americans and Europeans. While the resulting visual spectacles have garnered clicks worldwide, they don’t necessarily resonate with their local communities. In 2019 Forbes revealed that hundreds of new Chinese museums contained no artwork whatsoever.
An Apartment in Rome Becomes a Showcase for Contemporary Design
In a historic early 20th century building, between the greenery of the Tiber’s east bank and the Parioli hills in Rome’s elegant Flaminio District, stands the home of Alfonso Tagliaferri—a diplomat slash professional nomad. His 1,400-square-foot apartment has become the ideal home in which works of art, contemporary design elements, and unique artisan pieces interact with each other. To pull off this impressive balancing act, Alfonso hired the Rome-based emerging architecture and design studio, 02A.
Meditation app Calm sacks one-fifth of staff
The US-based meditation app Calm has laid off 20% of its workforce, becoming the latest US tech startup to announce job cuts. The firm’s boss, David Ko, said the company, which has now axed about 90 people from its 400-person staff, was “not immune” to the economic climate. “In building out our strategic and financial plan, we revisited the investment thesis behind every project and it became clear that we need to make changes,” he said in a memo to staff.
Serge Schoemaker Architects Renovates Historic Amsterdam Canal House
Amsterdam Canal House – The client initially wanted to only renovate and make the two top floors of this canal house more sustainable. During the renovation work, however, they decided to expand the project and tackle the entire house. Ultimately, increasing assignment made it possible for us to create a more peaceful and unified design. Each floor of the house has unique characteristics, but now feels part of a carefully designed, integrated whole.
Tree Hugger
Why Landscape Fabric Should be Avoided in a Garden
Landscape fabric is unfortunately often used in landscaping beds or borders in a garden. But I always advise my clients against its use. Here are some of the reasons why I believe using landscape fabric is not a good idea—and what a better approach would look like. Sustainability Concerns...
National Aviation Museum of Korea // HAEAHN Architecture
The National Aviation Museum, located in Gimpo Airport which is preparing to become an airport city, is a multi-cultural space promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to raise the status of the Korean aviation industry. In order to create a new museum that will become the hall of education, exhibitions, and experiences representing the aviation industry, three ideas that expresses science, freedom, beauty, and adventure were reflected in the design.
Nelson de Araújo Design Delivers Contemporary Chair Collection
An innovator in the luxury collectible furniture domain, Portugal-based creative studio Nelson de Araújo Design has pulled back the curtain on an all-new selection of high-end house fixtures. The collection, operating under the moniker Living Art for the Home, welcomes three chair iterations inspired by natural influences. First up,...
The Hospital of the Future Will Be Grown, Not Built
Hospitals are hard. They are complicated, expensive buildings that are always being reinvented and rebuilt as ideas and technologies change. Sometimes great buildings, like Chicago's Prentice Women's Hospital by Bernard Goldberg or Toronto's Riverdale Hospital by Howard Chapman, are lost because some hospital bureaucrat says, "It doesn't meet our current needs." Then they build the new one and, 20 years later, go through the same exercise again. Maybe we have been doing this wrong.
Discover Nicholas Francoeur’s Sustainable Vision and Modern Aesthetic for atelier c
Atelier c – The 2 main ideas of the house were: to design a house that used solar passive principles that did not follow the aesthetic principles of green architecture and to reflect about the Spaces we work in, and their relationship to the rest of the house. It was important to prove that sustainable architecture can have a modern aesthetic. Although there are already many examples of this, often people think that sustainability requires a building to make use of “green clichés” which don’t really contribute to the buildings performance. On the flip side of the coin, it is not uncommon to see architecture which is extremely refined in its detailing, completely overlook functional details and context. The idea here was to develop functional details which contribute to generating a unique aesthetic of the building. Part of the program was to integrate a photo and writing editing studio.
Nendo Creates Guesthouse and Gallery from Long Concrete Corridors
Nendo has created a snaking tunnel in the woodland of red pine trees, which serves as a guesthouse and an archive for displaying furniture and artwork. Located in Miyota – a town in the Nagano Prefecture of Japan – the “Culvert Guesthouse” has seen Oki Sato‘s firm create an entirely new building in the forest. It is made up of four stacked corridors, which are conjoined by a flat roof. Rather than drawing from aesthetic cues, the design has been inspired, in part, by modern engineering feats, which make such architectural endeavors possible in the present day. “The resulting space is less architectural, but rather a project that combines civil engineering concepts with product design details,” the Japanese firm says.
Supermarket Ditches 'Best Before' Dates, Asks Shoppers to Use Their Own Judgment
Starting in September, shoppers at British supermarket chain Waitrose & Partners may notice a small yet significant difference. Nearly 500 fresh products will no longer have "best before" dates printed on them. This move is designed to reduce food waste by encouraging shoppers to use their own judgment as to whether a product is still good to eat, rather than relying on a printed date.
ATATURK CULTURAL CENTER (AKM) // Tabanlioglu Architects
Searching for an answer to the question of “how to handle the architecture of the 60s”- especially those having complex functions like opera, dealing with contemporary art, architecture and urban understanding simultaneously, the new Ataturk Cultural Center project takes special care to preserve the aesthetic, physical and social values inherited from its predecessor projects.
First Look at 60 Curzon in London, Architect Thierry Despont’s Debut European Residential Project
Thierry Despont is a household name in the interior design and architecture world, having worked on several impressive projects including Casa Cipriani, Fasano, the Carlyle Hotel, The Ritz, Paris, and Claridge’s in London. Now, the architect’s first-ever residential project in Europe is unveiled: 60 Curzon in London’s posh Mayfair neighborhood. Drawing on London’s history of private members’ clubs, Despont says that being a resident here is like being part of an exclusive club—and it’s no coincidence that Mayfair is home to some of the most exclusive private members’ clubs in the world. After all, there are just 32 residences total. The...
Take a First Look Inside Tessuti’s New Flagship Store in Liverpool
Back in 2008, Liverpool was the Capital of Culture because of its fantastic literature, arts, theatre, poetry, red-sided football history, and of course, being home to The Beatles. Since then, the Northern city has continued to evolve in its own right, offering new sneaker stores such as Kersh Kicks’ latest outpost. Now, U.K. retailer Tessuti has added to the Pool of Life with a new flagship store.
A Mid-Century Furniture Dealer’s Paris Apartment Is Full of Fabulous Finds
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Fabien Eleb, Delphine Cinier, daughter Ella, and two older daughters who live here part-time. Location: 11th arrondissement of Paris, France. Type of...
Coca-Cola's New Flavor Explores What Dreams Taste Like
After introducing abstract flavors such as the space-themed “Starlight,” collaboration with Marshmello, and metaverse-inspired Byte, Coca-Cola now serves up a fourth and final “Dreamworld” flavor as part of its Coca-Cola Creations series. “Coca-Cola Dreamworld taps into Gen Z’s passion for the infinite potential of the mind by exploring what a dream tastes like,” said Alessandra Cascino, Coca-Cola NA Creative & Shopper Program Director in a press release. “Like the Coca-Cola Creations that came before it, Dreamworld plays with the unexpected and will no doubt provoke discovery and debate among consumers… which we welcome.”
Meet Jamps, The Studio Making One-Offs From Its Own Scrap Metal
Martha McGuinn and Tom Pearson of Jamps Studio have been the designer-problem-solvers behind the scenography of many of London’s exhibitions for a long time. The pair met some 10 years earlier when they were studying at the city’s Royal College of Art and founded their own studio straight after. But, as it does, life’s twists and turns eventually took them in different directions – quite literally – with Martha staying put in the UK and Tom moving to Russia to attend the Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture, and Design.
'Fair Share' Is a Principle to Garden and Live By
Most of us were taught about the importance of sharing as children. So, why do so many forget about the fundamental principle of fair share in daily life?. Modern life is all too often about getting what we can—about acquisition, consumption, accumulation. But when we truly spend the time to think about what "fair share" is and what it really means, it can help us to reorient ourselves on the right track, to do the right thing for humanity and for the world around us.
Warhol Family to Sell Student Work, Penn Museum to Bury Skulls of Enslaved People, and More: Morning Links for August 10, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines SEOUL MATES. Timed with Frieze Seoul, Christie’s and HomeArt will stage a pop-up show in Seoul that pairs the work of Francis Bacon and Adrian Ghenie, per Ocula. The exhibition ran in Hong Kong in May, and includes a reported $440 million of art. Other news from the South Korean capital: The credit card Hyundai Card has established an Art Library in the Itaewon neighborhood with some 6,000 books, including many rare volumes, the JoongAng Daily reports. And, Yonhap reports, 80 works by the canonical modernist Lee Jung-seob that were included in the art trove donated in 2021 by the family of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee last year will soon go on view in a...
Step Inside Louis Vuitton’s New Bioclimatic Atelier
Sustainability in fashion doesn’t only mean sourcing green materials or embracing circularity. Factories and workshops can—and should be—eco-friendly too. Which is why Louis Vuitton is reconceiving the design of its leather ateliers with environmental impact in mind. The first in this initiative is Oratoire, a 65,000-square-foot single-story bioclimatic building in the Loir-et-Cher region of central France.
