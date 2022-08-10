Howard Lloyd Wright, 80, of Coffeyville, Kansas, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, MO. Howard was born February 6, 1942 in South Coffeyville, Oklahoma to Allen Ephraim Howard Wright "Pop" and Norma Ellen (Smith) Wright. He graduated from Lenapah High School in 1960. On October 8, 1961, he married Songia Sue Shirley in Coffeyville, Kansas. For many years he was a mechanic and took over his dad's mechanic shop known as Wright's Auto Repair. Howard then worked at John Deere where he retired in 2004, however he continued working part time for his sister at Alderman Acres. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, camper, and loved anything outdoors. Often you would find him outside working on projects with a cup of black coffee no matter the outside temperature. One of his favorite places to vacation since he was a little boy was Colorado.

