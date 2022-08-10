ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

Demo Derby Starts Tonight At The Coffeyville Inter-State Fair & Rodeo

Last night's PRCA Rodeo and the wonderful weather brought out the crowds at Coffeyville's Inter-State Fair and Rodeo. The always exciting Demolition Derby starts tonight at 7 in the grandstands. The Jr. Market livestock sale will be at 4:30 in the arena and the carnival begins at 6 and will run until midnight.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Walter Carl Booth

Walter Carl Booth, 84, of rural Coffeyville passed away peacefully at his home July 24, 2022, with his wife Jan by his side. Walt was born January 4, 1938, in Ashland, KS to Noble C. and Ruth (Rainey) Booth. The family lived in Ashland for a time and then moved to Caney, KS. Walt attended Caney schools, graduating from Caney Valley High School in 1956.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Cecil Paul "Butch" Kilcoyne

Cecil Paul “Butch” Kilcoyne, age 79, Carl Junction, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his home with family at his side after a lengthy illness. Butch was born June 24, 1943, in Coffeyville, Kansas, son of the late Vincent Edward Kilcoyne and Virginia P. (Thrasher) Kilcoyne. He grew up in Coffeyville, attending Holy Name Catholic Schools before graduating from Harrison High School in Harrison, Arkansas. He went to Coffeyville Community College, and then Emporia State University before moving to Carl Junction in 1979. He was a Fourth Degree Knights Of Columbus member, and served with the Kansas National Guards. He worked as a sales representative for RMS/Cruise Marketing for many years. He lived in Springfield, Missouri from 1997 to 2019 before returning to Carl Junction.
CARL JUNCTION, MO
Howard Lloyd Wright

Howard Lloyd Wright, 80, of Coffeyville, Kansas, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, MO. Howard was born February 6, 1942 in South Coffeyville, Oklahoma to Allen Ephraim Howard Wright "Pop" and Norma Ellen (Smith) Wright. He graduated from Lenapah High School in 1960. On October 8, 1961, he married Songia Sue Shirley in Coffeyville, Kansas. For many years he was a mechanic and took over his dad's mechanic shop known as Wright's Auto Repair. Howard then worked at John Deere where he retired in 2004, however he continued working part time for his sister at Alderman Acres. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, camper, and loved anything outdoors. Often you would find him outside working on projects with a cup of black coffee no matter the outside temperature. One of his favorite places to vacation since he was a little boy was Colorado.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Coffeyville, KS
Sports
City
Coffeyville, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Miami’s new Utilities bill charge

MIAMI, Okla. – Residents of Miami, OK are noticing extra charges on their utility bills. The City of Miami/ MSUA ( Miami Special Utility Authority) imposed the charges to utility customers as a result of GRDA’s increased wholesale charges for Winter Storm Uri to the utility due to an increase in natural gas costs during the weather event. GRDA notified...
MIAMI, OK
Robert "Bob" Eugene Fox

Robert "Bob" Eugene Fox, age 83, of Coffeyville, Kansas passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. Bob was born on April 6, 1939, in Coffeyville to Norman and Ruby (McGaugh) Fox. He grew up in Coffeyville where he attended local schools and graduated from Field Kindley High School. Bob then enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1957.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Sinkhole Reduces Traffic To 2 Lanes On U.S. 169 in Coffeyville

A storm sewer failure has created a sinkhole on the highway and traffic is restricted to two lanes on U.S. 169 between the Oklahoma state line and U.S. 166 at Coffeyville. You can check out the Kansas Department of Transportation’s website www.kandrive.org which shows all of the construction sites across the state and updates daily.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word

BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Sports
Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Man hospitalized after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 69

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Kansas Highway Patrol Officers and Cherokee County Deputies today responded to a rollover crash on Highway 69. Officers say the crash happened just after 9:00 A.M., about mile north of KOAM’s Pittsburg studio. While on the scene, we learned that a driver was traveling...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Kansas Commerce Department Launches Pilot Program

Former Director of the Montgomery County Action Council Trisha Purdon is now the Director for the Office of Rural Prosperity. Her Office has developed a pilot program to help revitalize rural communities across Kansas. The Rural Champion Project was identified through surveys and interviews of more than 600 rural Kansans...
KANSAS STATE
Mandatory Water Conservation Order Issued In Caney

The city of Caney is currently under a mandatory water conservation order. This is due to a problem at the water plant. This means no watering lawns, you should avoid showering and bathing, laundry, or anything that uses an excessive amount of water. The city will notify the public once...
CANEY, KS

