Demo Derby Starts Tonight At The Coffeyville Inter-State Fair & Rodeo
Last night's PRCA Rodeo and the wonderful weather brought out the crowds at Coffeyville's Inter-State Fair and Rodeo. The always exciting Demolition Derby starts tonight at 7 in the grandstands. The Jr. Market livestock sale will be at 4:30 in the arena and the carnival begins at 6 and will run until midnight.
Walter Carl Booth
Walter Carl Booth, 84, of rural Coffeyville passed away peacefully at his home July 24, 2022, with his wife Jan by his side. Walt was born January 4, 1938, in Ashland, KS to Noble C. and Ruth (Rainey) Booth. The family lived in Ashland for a time and then moved to Caney, KS. Walt attended Caney schools, graduating from Caney Valley High School in 1956.
Cecil Paul "Butch" Kilcoyne
Cecil Paul “Butch” Kilcoyne, age 79, Carl Junction, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his home with family at his side after a lengthy illness. Butch was born June 24, 1943, in Coffeyville, Kansas, son of the late Vincent Edward Kilcoyne and Virginia P. (Thrasher) Kilcoyne. He grew up in Coffeyville, attending Holy Name Catholic Schools before graduating from Harrison High School in Harrison, Arkansas. He went to Coffeyville Community College, and then Emporia State University before moving to Carl Junction in 1979. He was a Fourth Degree Knights Of Columbus member, and served with the Kansas National Guards. He worked as a sales representative for RMS/Cruise Marketing for many years. He lived in Springfield, Missouri from 1997 to 2019 before returning to Carl Junction.
Howard Lloyd Wright
Howard Lloyd Wright, 80, of Coffeyville, Kansas, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, MO. Howard was born February 6, 1942 in South Coffeyville, Oklahoma to Allen Ephraim Howard Wright "Pop" and Norma Ellen (Smith) Wright. He graduated from Lenapah High School in 1960. On October 8, 1961, he married Songia Sue Shirley in Coffeyville, Kansas. For many years he was a mechanic and took over his dad's mechanic shop known as Wright's Auto Repair. Howard then worked at John Deere where he retired in 2004, however he continued working part time for his sister at Alderman Acres. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, camper, and loved anything outdoors. Often you would find him outside working on projects with a cup of black coffee no matter the outside temperature. One of his favorite places to vacation since he was a little boy was Colorado.
Miami’s new Utilities bill charge
MIAMI, Okla. – Residents of Miami, OK are noticing extra charges on their utility bills. The City of Miami/ MSUA ( Miami Special Utility Authority) imposed the charges to utility customers as a result of GRDA’s increased wholesale charges for Winter Storm Uri to the utility due to an increase in natural gas costs during the weather event. GRDA notified...
News to Know: Buzzard pleads guilty to 2019 murder, and the city of Miami explains rising utility bills
GROVE, Okla. – A Grove, Oklahoma man pleads guilty to a second degree murder charge. Authorities say Cody Buzzard helped kill Jerry Tapp in August 2019. Buzzard’s father, James, and his brother, Dakota, are also charged in the case but are still awaiting court proceedings. You can read more about the case here.
Robert "Bob" Eugene Fox
Robert "Bob" Eugene Fox, age 83, of Coffeyville, Kansas passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. Bob was born on April 6, 1939, in Coffeyville to Norman and Ruby (McGaugh) Fox. He grew up in Coffeyville where he attended local schools and graduated from Field Kindley High School. Bob then enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1957.
Sinkhole Reduces Traffic To 2 Lanes On U.S. 169 in Coffeyville
A storm sewer failure has created a sinkhole on the highway and traffic is restricted to two lanes on U.S. 169 between the Oklahoma state line and U.S. 166 at Coffeyville. You can check out the Kansas Department of Transportation’s website www.kandrive.org which shows all of the construction sites across the state and updates daily.
The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word
BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
Woman walks out on bill, steals donation money meant for Blue Star Mothers from Claremore bar
CLAREMORE, Okla. — FOX23 is learning more about a woman in Claremore who police say skipped out on paying her tab and stole money from a tip jar meant to benefit the Blue Star Mothers. Police said it was all caught on camera. It happened earlier this week at...
600 and counting: a Skiatook rescue is searching for this pup’s forever home
SKIATOOK, Okla. — A Skiatook dog is looking for his forever home. Captain Jack Sparrow was found as a puppy with blunt force trauma to his head. The rescue doesn’t know what happened, but the injury left Jack without an eye. Jack has gained a lot of attention...
Driver Frustrated After She Says Gas Station Put Diesel In Unleaded Tank
A Claremore woman is upset after she says a gas station accidentally put diesel in the unleaded tank and now her jeep needs repairs. She says the gas station is trying to help her if they can but if they can't, she could be out nearly $1,000. Kelly Watson says...
Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
Man hospitalized after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 69
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Kansas Highway Patrol Officers and Cherokee County Deputies today responded to a rollover crash on Highway 69. Officers say the crash happened just after 9:00 A.M., about mile north of KOAM’s Pittsburg studio. While on the scene, we learned that a driver was traveling...
City of Caney, Kan. under a water emergency due to issues at city’s water plant
CANEY, Kan. — The city of Caney, Kan. is now under a water emergency due to continued issues at the city’s water plant. A mandatory water conservation is in effect for residents. The city is asking residents to refrain from unnecessary water uses. The city of Caney told...
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
Authorities are looking for a Grove man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information.
Kansas Commerce Department Launches Pilot Program
Former Director of the Montgomery County Action Council Trisha Purdon is now the Director for the Office of Rural Prosperity. Her Office has developed a pilot program to help revitalize rural communities across Kansas. The Rural Champion Project was identified through surveys and interviews of more than 600 rural Kansans...
Mandatory Water Conservation Order Issued In Caney
The city of Caney is currently under a mandatory water conservation order. This is due to a problem at the water plant. This means no watering lawns, you should avoid showering and bathing, laundry, or anything that uses an excessive amount of water. The city will notify the public once...
All wanted on Meth-Related Charges in Cherokee County, Kan.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves releases a list of eight individuals wanted on outstanding warrants for Meth-Related charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyer. You may remain anonymous: 📞 call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
