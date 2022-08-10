Read full article on original website
McDavid, Oilers remember superfan Stelter as 'such an amazing kid'
6-year-old who died after cancer battle made lasting impact on players, coaches. One of the best players in the NHL, his teammate and his coach all gathered for a Zoom call Thursday. But it wasn't to discuss the upcoming season, or any signings or the potential lineup. It was to...
Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks
Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
Three questions facing Calgary Flames
Huberdeau replacing offensive void, captain vacancy among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Calgary Flames. [Flames 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Do the Flames have enough scoring...
World Junior Championship roundup: McTavish has four goals in Canada win
Sharks forward Bordeleau helps U.S. defeat Switzerland; Panthers prospect Puutio key for Finland in shootout victory. Thursday is the third day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 3 games. Canada 11, Slovakia 1 -- Mason McTavish, an Anaheim Ducks...
Fantasy hockey projections, rankings for each team
--- Listen: "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast 🎧. Huberdeau replacing offensive void, captain vacancy among concerns. by Aaron Vickers / NHL.com Independent Correspondent. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Calgary Flames. Summer with Stanley. Makar...
Top prospects for Calgary Flames
Pelletier expected to battle for roster spot in training camp; Coronato returning to Harvard. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Calgary Flames, according to NHL.com. [Flames 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
Calgary Flames fantasy projections for 2022-23
Huberdeau still ranked in top 15, Weegar could thrive after trade from Panthers. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Calgary Flames. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY...
Red Wings re-sign Jake Walman to one-year contract
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today re-signed defenseman Jake Walman to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1.05 million. Walman, 26, skated in 19 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22, recording four assists and four penalty minutes in 17:28 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound blueliner was acquired from the St. Louis Blues on March 21 with center Oskar Sundqvist and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski. Walman also suited up in 32 games for the Blues last season, tallying six points (3-3-6), a plus-three rating and six penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut with the Blues during the 2019-20 season and has totaled 12 points (4-8-12) and 18 penalty minutes in 76 career games. The Toronto, Ont., native turned pro following his junior season (2016-17) at Providence College and played 169 games in the American Hockey League between the Chicago Wolves, Binghamton Devils and San Antonio Rampage, compiling 63 points (17-46-63) and 106 penalty minutes. Walman also chipped in three points (2-1-3) in eight appearances with the Wolves during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs.
CORONATO, USA DOWN AUSTRIA AT WORLD JUNIORS
The Flames prospect had a multi-point afternoon vs. the Austrians. Flames prospect Matt Coronato picked up another two points at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday, posting an assist and a goal in the USA's 7-0 win over Austria. The forward now has four points through three games...
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions
VEGAS (August 13, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 13, that the team has signed forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter to three-year contracts worth an average annual value at the NHL minimum salary. Leschyshyn has appeared in a total of 41 NHL contests,...
Bears Name Todd Nelson as 28th Head Coach in Franchise History
(Hershey, PA- August 11, 2022) - The Hershey Bears announced today that Todd Nelson has been named the 28th head coach in franchise history. Additionally, the club has announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner. The announcements were made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
Three questions facing Buffalo Sabres
23-year-old forward Mittelstadt meeting expectations among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Buffalo Sabres. [Sabres 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How will Owen Power handle the pressure...
USA Remain Undefeated After 7-0 Win Versus Austria | WJC BLOG
Hughes had an assist called back on an offside goal. Team USA remains undefeated at the 2022 World Junior Championship after their latest dominant victory. On Saturday afternoon, the US team defeated Austria with a 7-0 scoreline. In a very rare occasion, Devils prospect Luke Hughes was left off the...
Get To Know Your LA Kings Local Rink Alliance
Part 3: The Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Up next in our series diving deeper into our Local Rink Alliance, you can learn more about the Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Matt Dugan - Rink Assistant GM. Is there a program at your rink you'd like...
Buffalo Sabres fantasy projections for 2022-23
Dahlin ranked among NHL.com's top 20 defensemen; Tuch solidified first power-play role. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Buffalo Sabres. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL, 'Immigrantly' podcast collaborate to amplify Asian American voices
Kings defenseman Spence among guests on four hockey-specific episodes. The NHL is continuing to think outside the box as it works to diversify its fan base. As Kim Davis, NHL senior executive vice president of social impact, growth and legislative affairs, said, "It's a movement, not a moment." The phrase...
Fantasy hockey draft strategy: first four rounds
Targets for each pick in early stages of standard pool; season preview podcasts. NHL.com provides fantasy hockey draft strategy for the first four rounds at each spot in a standard, non-keeper league for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
Update on Sharks Defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his right leg while participating in off-ice training. Knyzhov underwent successful surgery on Aug. 10 at Kaiser Permanente San Jose to repair the injury. The estimated...
Makar has Stanley Cup slumber party before heading to childhood rink
Avalanche defenseman, 2022 Conn Smythe winner, shows off trophy in Calgary. Nothing like a sleepover with your new best friend. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, invited the Stanley Cup into his childhood room for a little rest and relaxation before a big day. Makar...
Ryan Miller Night set for January 19, 2023
Goaltending great will be inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame and have his No. 30 retired in a pregame ceremony. Ryan Miller will be honored on Thursday, January 19, 2023 when the Buffalo Sabres face the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center, the team announced Thursday morning. The Sabres...
