Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’

Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
ETOnline.com

Stars We've Lost in 2022

The celebrated singer, actress and philanthropist died on Aug. 8, after a battle with breast cancer. She was 73. Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news of her passing Monday morning in a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the actress, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends... Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation. Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall." The four-time GRAMMY winner is best remembered for her iconic performances in Grease (1971) and Xanadu (1980) and her best-selling song "Physical," as well as founding the Olivia Newton-John Foundation and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
OK! Magazine

Where Is Kelly Ripa? TV Star Reveals Her Whereabouts After Ryan Seacrest Is Joined By New Host

Live With Kelly and Ryan has looked different this week, as Kelly Ripa was nowhere to be found. Instead, Ryan Seacrest was joined by his American Idol costar Luke Bryan. The blonde beauty, 51, shared a video of herself with husband Mark Consuelos, relaxing at their home in the Hamptons. Additionally, she also posted that her daughter Lola would be dropping a new tune soon. "@theyoungestyung 6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA'S FIRST SINGLE COMES OUT," the caption read. The TV personality also revealed that she will be going on a book tour in the next few months. "Equal parts thrilled and...
Slate

The Death of Henry Blake

This article is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It is excerpted from the Television Academy Foundation’s interview with Gene Reynolds, producer of M*A*S*H, conducted in 2000. McLean [Stevenson, who played Henry Blake] was never better. He did a great job for...
John Stamos
Jack Lemmon
Bob Saget
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
purewow.com

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’s Son Michael Shared a Mysterious Pic That Suggests He’s Following in Their Footsteps

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos's kids—Michael, 25, Lola, 21 and Joaquin, 19—have certainly grown up around the entertainment industry. Of course, their parents met while starring together on All My Children, and then the two continued to work in front of the camera, with Ripa being a co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Consuelos acting in everything from Riverdale to American Horror Story: Asylum. And based on a new Instagram post, it looks like their eldest is continuing their Hollywood legacy.
Cheryl E Preston

Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host

WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
