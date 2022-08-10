ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines pays $10 million deposit for flying taxis

The next venture into air travel innovation is beginning to take off with United Airlines's investment into flying taxis. The company paid a deposit of $10 million to Archer Aviation for 100 electric flying taxis, fulfilling part of a preliminary agreement United and a regional airline it partners with made last year with Archer to buy up to 200 of the flying taxis from the company. United and Archer said the airlines will be the launch customer for the four-passenger aircraft that Archer is working on, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Airlines Could Be Required to Give Passengers More Seat Space Soon

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will go further in establishing a minimum size for airplane seats, according to USA Today. Starting on August 3, the FAA opened a portal for public feedback about the size of airline seats. This forum follows a 2019 Congressional order for the FAA to set minimum dimensions for airline seating.
You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports

It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
Flight attendant union rep says US air travel is suffering a 'breakdown' and the 'job is not sustainable' for overstretched staff - as American travelers are hit by another weekend of travel chaos with more than 1,000 cancelations

US air travel is suffering a 'breakdown' and the 'job is not sustainable' for overstretched staff, a flight attendant union rep warns as American travelers are hit by another weekend of travel chaos with more than 1,000 cancelations. America's airport nightmares continued on Friday as thunderstorms on the East Coast...
