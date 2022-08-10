Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
United Airlines pays $10 million deposit for flying taxis
The next venture into air travel innovation is beginning to take off with United Airlines's investment into flying taxis. The company paid a deposit of $10 million to Archer Aviation for 100 electric flying taxis, fulfilling part of a preliminary agreement United and a regional airline it partners with made last year with Archer to buy up to 200 of the flying taxis from the company. United and Archer said the airlines will be the launch customer for the four-passenger aircraft that Archer is working on, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Thrillist
Airlines Could Be Required to Give Passengers More Seat Space Soon
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will go further in establishing a minimum size for airplane seats, according to USA Today. Starting on August 3, the FAA opened a portal for public feedback about the size of airline seats. This forum follows a 2019 Congressional order for the FAA to set minimum dimensions for airline seating.
Air travel system is 'very brittle,' Buttigieg says. DOT wants to hear traveler complaints
Air traffic disruptions have plagued summer travelers, and this past weekend was no exception. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is not happy with the continued air travel chaos and is calling on travelers to share their experiences.
U.S. lawmakers look to crack down on airlines over canceled flights
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday proposed making it unlawful for airlines to offer flights if they know they lack sufficient staff or to cancel flights close to scheduled departures because of foreseeable staffing issues.
You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports
It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
FOXBusiness
United Airlines places $10M deposit for 100 electric air taxis from Archer Aviation
United Airlines has given a $10 million deposit to Archer Aviation ahead of the delivery of 100 electric air taxis with vertical takeoff and landing capability. UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 38.67 -0.02 -0.05%. ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 4.78 +0.55 +13.00%. Last year, United agreed to order up to 200 of...
Airlines cut tens of thousands of flights in November. Here's why travelers shouldn't panic.
Airlines adjust schedules to match staffing levels and try to meet demand. Even with tens of thousands of services cut, travelers shouldn't panic.
MSNBC
Questions of Trump compromising classified material follow familiar pattern
Flight attendant union rep says US air travel is suffering a 'breakdown' and the 'job is not sustainable' for overstretched staff - as American travelers are hit by another weekend of travel chaos with more than 1,000 cancelations
US air travel is suffering a 'breakdown' and the 'job is not sustainable' for overstretched staff, a flight attendant union rep warns as American travelers are hit by another weekend of travel chaos with more than 1,000 cancelations. America's airport nightmares continued on Friday as thunderstorms on the East Coast...
Summer travel chaos can make things even more difficult for passengers with disabilities: These are the 10 accommodations airlines are required to provide
This summer's travel chaos has made flying with a disability even more difficult — here are the 10 accommodations airlines are required to provide.
Worst airports in the world for flight cancellations revealed
Planning on taking a flight but don’t want to be stuck at the airport? FlightAware recently complied data about the airports with the most delays and cancellations since the start of the year.
Buttigieg promises action on airline delays
DOT secretary has proposed a series of rules intended to better protect airline consumers.
travelawaits.com
FAA Considers Increasing The Size Of Airline Seats, But It Has Nothing To Do With Comfort
You’ve been itching to have some say over airline seating. Now, you can make your voice heard! The Federal Aviation Commission (FAA) wants to hear from you regarding the minimum airplane seat size and the distance between rows. The FAA recently announced that it is seeking public comments on...
