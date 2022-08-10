Read full article on original website
Used Car eCommerce Platform Shift to Merge with Consignment Firm CarLotz
End-to-end eCommerce company Shift Technologies has announced that it will merge with used vehicle consignment business CarLotz, a press release from the company said. The merger aims to consolidate Shift’s acquisition engine and presence on the West Coast along with CarLotz’s consignment relationships and retail locations in the mid-Atlantic region.
digg.com
A TikTok Trend Is Reportedly Increasing Kia And Hyundai Vehicle Thefts In The US
Videos posted to social media show people how to use USB cords to steal cars that don't have a push-start button. Authorities said thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars have grown following since the "Kia Boyz" videos — particularly in the Midwest, where the trend is believed to have started.
FOXBusiness
Ferrari is recalling almost every vehicle sold since 2005 due to leaky brake fluid
Ferrari, known for its luxury multimillion-dollar cars, is recalling over 23,000 vehicles sold from 2005 to 2022. 19 of the company's models over the last seventeen years risk brake failure, according to a report filed in July with the National High Traffic Safety Administration. The report states that the vehicles are equipped with inefficient brake fluid reservoir caps that may not cause vent pressure efficiently. These faulty caps can create a vacuum "that could potentially leak brake fluid, which may lead to partial or total loss of braking capability."
Road & Track
Ferrari Recalls Nearly Every Car It's Made Since 2005 For Possible Brake Failure
Bad news for nearly 24,000 U.S. Ferrari owners. The company is recalling almost every car it's sold here since 2005 over a potential for brake failure. According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall filing, a total of 23,555 Ferrari models sold in the U.S. are fit with a potentially faulty brake fluid reservoir cap that may not vent pressure adequately. This can lead to a vacuum in the reservoir, potentially causing brake fluid to leak. If the brake fluid reservoir runs dry, this can lead to total brake failure.
yankodesign.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
Best Used Toyota Camry Model Years to Hunt for and 2 to Avoid
There's no denying the Toyota Camry is a reliable car to buy used. Find out here which models to look out for. The post Best Used Toyota Camry Model Years to Hunt for and 2 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes-AMG One Production Finally Begins!
After countless delays and tantalizing teasers, Mercedes-Benz finally lifted the lid on its One hypercar in June 2022. With a combined output of 1,049 horsepower, you can imagine eager customers can't wait to get behind the wheel of their F1-inspired hypercars. Well, it shouldn't be long now, as production of the Mercedes-AMG One has finally kicked off in Coventry, UK.
BET
Meet Eric Whitehead, The Luxury Car Dealer Who Has the Keys to Success
An entrepreneur is one of the many hats Eric Whitehead wears. As owner and CEO of PTG365, Prices Too Good 365, a luxury car dealership, he is an automotive specialist and master of convenience. Whitehead is a young millennial who’s created a $10 million business through his passion for luxury vehicles and innovative thinking. Mulatto, 50 Cent, T.I, Gucci Mane, and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis are just some of his celebrity clients.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
The Brake: What Would the ‘Post-Automobility’ Future Look Like?
Last time on The Brake, we chatted with authors Robert Braun and Richard Randell about why automobility isn’t really about cars at all — and how it’s become what they call a “totalitarian system” that touches virtually every part of our lives. Today, we bring...
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz Metris van on its way out in US
Mercedes-Benz will drop the Metris mid-size van from its U.S. lineup after the third quarter of 2023, the automaker told dealers in a memo sent on Thursday and seen by Automotive News (subscription required). The stated reason is the end of production of the van's 2.0-liter turbo-4, an engine that's...
insideevs.com
Chinese Cycle Manufacturer Magicycle Introduces Cruiser All-Terrain E-Bike
Recent years have proven that you don't need to have tons of money to hop aboard the e-bike bandwagon. Electric bikes have truly revolutionized mobility, allowing a lot of people to get to where they're going with relative ease and practicality. With technology developing at a rapid pace, e-bikes are much cheaper and much more loaded with tech than ever before. Take, for example, the new Cruiser all-terrain e-bike from Magicycle.
This Subtle and Stealth Mercedes Supercar is Selling At No Reserve On Bring A Trailer
This sports car is one of Germany’s greatest convertible performance models and now you can get behind the wheel. With just 14,000 miles on the odometer this German sports car is a great example of what amazing things can be done with a low-milage and high performance automobile. It makes sense that one of racing’s greatest brands would eventually go on to create some of the fastest modern vehicles in our times. One wonderful example of that sentiment is this incredible 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG P30 with the equipped performance package. A great powertrain combined with iconic styling and a well-built German chassis made the perfect convertible road car for any enthusiast with a taste for speed.
Is your Ferrari one of the 23,500 recalled because the brakes might stop working?
Fast cars should be dependable about stopping.
Wheels Could Fall Off Toyota SUV
Toyota issued one of its rare recalls due to an extremely dangerous malfunction.
TEASED: Bentley Mulliner Batur Previews Brand's New Design Language
The Bentley Bacalar signified the start of a new era for the Crewe-based ultra-luxury brand - a return to coachbuilt excellence and a step up into a higher echelon of bespoke vehicle manufacturing. But the Bacalar is done and dusted, and so Bentley's Mulliner division must turn its focus to something new.
