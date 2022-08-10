Since the start of this year’s boating season, three powerboats with inboard engines have suffered major explosions in Maryland, injuring several and killing one. There’s one single step boaters should take every time they put the key in the ignition to avoid such an incident. Bay Bulletin talked with the Natural Resources Police (NRP), who say it could be the difference between life and death.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO