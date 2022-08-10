Read full article on original website
talbotspy.org
Opinion: All Politics is Local by Carol Voyles
We may appreciate this advice more than ever these days. With major news channels arguing over the meaning of Joe Biden’s statement that we have ”no inflation this month,” our Talbot County Counsel is providing relief. First on the docket at their August 9 meeting was the...
talbotspy.org
A Tale of Two Counties: Talbot by Land and Talbot by Sea
The Talbot County visible from public highways and roads includes vast acreage of fertile farm fields and woods punctuated with numerous villages, towns and crossroads communities. According to the 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, the county’s 269 square miles includes a land area of 171,000 acres. Of those, 109,000 acres...
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Council Meeting Highlights, Tuesday, August 9, 2022
These highlights only reflect the business items covered from the Council’s approved agenda. To view the complete County Council meeting, please visit: Talbot County Meeting Videos – Talbot County, Maryland (www.talbotcountymd.gov). Council members Callahan, Lesher, Pack, and Price were in attendance. Council member Divilio was absent. Introduction of...
WMDT.com
Crisfield Arts District exhibit highlights iconic buildings, brings history to life
CRISFIELD, Md. – The Crisfield Arts and Entertainment District is bringing back a popular exhibit highlighting historic buildings in the area. The collection titled Historic/Iconic Buildings will focus on the impact these locations have made on the community. Those structures don’t just stop in Crisfield but actually stretch throughout...
talbotspy.org
Project Rewind: Just North of Oxford is Bellevue
Great picture of the William H. Valliant Packing Company in Bellevue, Maryland on the Tred Avon River c.1920! Photo found in collection at the Talbot Historical Society!. Contact: Cathy Hill cvhill13@yahoo.com to share your old photos and purchase our collections photos. Comment, Like our page and join the Talbot Historical Society!
Anne Arundel County Wants the Navy’s Greenbury Point to Remain a Wetland, Not Become an 18-Hole Golf Course
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has formally proposed to the Navy that a 150-acre wetland forest called Greenbury Point, being eyed by the Naval Academy in Annapolis as an 18-hole golf course, instead be turned over to Anne Arundel on a long-term lease for public use as a conservation area.
talbotspy.org
Easton Auxiliary Elects New Officers
The Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton recently elected the following new officers for the 2022-2024 term: Liz Hannegan, President; Robert Coleman, 1st Vice President; Terry Stephan, 2nd Vice President; Janet Granger, Corresponding Secretary; Mary Mahoney, Recording Secretary and Gervois Wooters, Treasurer. “I am pleased to be working with Auxiliary...
talbotspy.org
Mobile Wellness Team Participates in National Night Out at Worton Park
UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s Mobile Wellness Team engaged the community in wellness activities during National Night Out activities at Worton Park on August 2, 2022. Mobile Wellness Team members provided blood pressure screenings and pre-diabetes screenings, and distributed masks and hand sanitizer at the annual event which brought out community members and organizations together with law enforcement personnel for an evening of solidarity.
talbotspy.org
More Acres, More Trails, More Space to Explore Campaign
For over 30 years, Pickering Creek Audubon Center has been the destination for students from Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester and Wicomico Counties to discover and connect with the natural world through exploration, science and engaged learning. During that same time, its 400 acres has offered a haven for individuals, community groups and families of all kinds who seek the peace, enjoyment, exercise and magical sightings that nature provides.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Corps of Engineers awards contract to dredge, and rehabilitate jetty at Fishing Creek
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, has awarded a $3.17 million contract to White Lake Dock and Dredge, Inc., a Small Business out of North Shores, Michigan, for maintenance dredging and southern jetty rehabilitation for the Fishing Creek Federal navigation channel. The project, in coordination with the Town of Chesapeake Beach, […]
severnaparkvoice.com
Author Publishes Feel-Good Seventh Novel Set In Annapolis
Stephanie Verni, Severna Park author and adjunct professor with Stevenson University Online, has released her seventh book entitled “The Letters in the Books.” Set in Annapolis, the book’s theme revolves around this singular question: Can a handwritten letter found inside a book change the course of your life?
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation
TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
WBOC
Two Incidents Of Vandalism In Kent Island
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Vandals defaced a mural and a historic caboose. The unfinished mural is on the side of the Cult Classic Brewing Company. The manager tells us the one vandal defaced the art Monday night. And, they caught it all on camera. The person wrote song lyrics, black letter...
Bay Weekly
Recent Explosions Prompt Inboard Engine Safety Warning
Since the start of this year’s boating season, three powerboats with inboard engines have suffered major explosions in Maryland, injuring several and killing one. There’s one single step boaters should take every time they put the key in the ignition to avoid such an incident. Bay Bulletin talked with the Natural Resources Police (NRP), who say it could be the difference between life and death.
oceancity.com
Passing the Filet Knife
If you’ve heard there’s a new girl in town, then you heard right! Christina Pyle, of Catch-n-Carry, a local Ocean City fileting company, has been passed the metaphorical torch- or fileting knife in this case. A Baltimore County native, Pyle was given the opportunity to filet the biggest...
hyattsvillewire.com
The Mall at Prince Georges
Tagged Gateway West, homes, housing, Hyattsville Crossing, The Mall at Prince Georges, townhomes. Mall at Prince Georges Plans Apartments for Old J.C. Penney Site. Tagged apartments, housing, Mall at Prince Georges, The Mall at Prince Georges. Posted on June 30, 2020 by Alison Beckwith. Prince Georges County Moves to Full...
'White power' flyers handed out in downtown Columbia, County Executive Ball says
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said several "white power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia this past weekend.
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
The Dispatch
Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns
SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little to help. They believe the key to protecting the horses is enforcing the park’s rules and keeping humans away from the animals.
