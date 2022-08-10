I almost forgot that model and tv personality Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx were on a sitcom together back in the day lol! She played his love interest on The Jamie Foxx Show in the classic 90’s series. She played the character “Fancy” that Jamie affectionally called her. They always stayed in touch over the years with each other and she was on the red carpet in Los Angeles to support his new movie that is streaming today on Netflix, that is super sweet! I loved her chic and classy look wearing a white silk blouse with black trousers and suspenders, such a classic an sophisticated look right? More pics inside….

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO