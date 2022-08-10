Read full article on original website
Wardrobe Breakdown: Garcelle Beauvais At World Premiere Of Netflix’s “Day Shift”
I almost forgot that model and tv personality Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx were on a sitcom together back in the day lol! She played his love interest on The Jamie Foxx Show in the classic 90’s series. She played the character “Fancy” that Jamie affectionally called her. They always stayed in touch over the years with each other and she was on the red carpet in Los Angeles to support his new movie that is streaming today on Netflix, that is super sweet! I loved her chic and classy look wearing a white silk blouse with black trousers and suspenders, such a classic an sophisticated look right? More pics inside….
Madonna Holds Roller Disco Celebration At Discoasis In Central Park
The other night Madonna celebrated the release of her forthcoming compilation album, FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES – arriving next Friday, August 19 – with a roller disco party at DiscOasis in Central Park, New York. Madonna and Nile Rodgers reunited for the event and spoke to the audience about making Like A Virgin together. Questlove served as DJ for the event, spinning Madonna hits & disco classics all night while guests danced and skated under the stars.
Snoop Dogg Brings Out Family For Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ Premiere
Rapper Snoop Dogg and his family hit up the red carpet for the world premiere of Netflix’s Day Shift. He appeared on the carpet with his Broadus gang that included his wife Shante, son Cordell, daughter Cori and son Corde plus his uncle. I remember when he son played little league football, wow has time flew by! Snoop plays an unlikely character who’s a country bumpkin called, Big John Elliott Day. In the movie they slay guns, machetes and decapitate vampires Shift is streaming now on Netflix make sure to check it out! More inside and happy Friday everyone!
