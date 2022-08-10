ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Fernando Tatis Jr. 'Feels Remorseful' for PED Suspension, Padres' Bob Melvin Says

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin addressed Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 80-game suspension prior to Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals. Speaking to reporters, Melvin said Tatis "feels remorseful" about the situation when the two spoke on the telephone. Major League Baseball announced Friday that Tatis has been suspended for violating...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Rays' Drew Rasmussen perfect through 7 against Orioles

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen has a perfect game through seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Rasmussen has thrown 63 pitches, 45 for strikes. He has five strikeouts, and Tampa Bay has a 4-0 lead. Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman flew out to the warning track in center in the first. Former Ray Brett Phillips had a hard drive buzz Rasmussen with two outs in the sixth, but shortstop Taylor Walls fielded the ball and threw to first for the out. Rasmussen was coming off three no-hit innings in his previous start Aug, 7 at Detroit, an abbreviated outing to manage his workload for the season. His longest career start lasted seven innings, coming June 4 against the Chicago White Sox.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Stephen Ross Reportedly Plans to Change Successor to Daughter Jennifer

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated to the NFL he wants control of the franchise passed down to his daughter, Jennifer, upon his death, according to Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer. Fischer reported the process hasn't been finalized, but the idea has been circulated by Ross to other NFL executives...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Rutgers star Isiah Pacheco reacts to NFL debut with the Kansas City Chiefs: ‘It felt like college to me”

Isiah Pacheco made his NFL debut on Saturday for the Kansas City Chiefs. And the former Rutgers football running back got a nice run of snaps in the preseason game, including some solid time with the starting offense. Pacheco had two carries for six yards and a catch for five yards along with a 37-yard kickoff return in a 19-14 loss at the Chicago Bears. Speaking with Steve Walls after the game, Pacheco said “it felt normal out there, felt confident to execute whatever the coaches wanted me to do.” “It felt like college to me, guys are older and guys are really...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Angels Star Expected to Seek $50M Per Year on Next Contract

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of yet another MVP-caliber season, and he reportedly is hoping to be paid as such on his next contract. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Ohtani "will surely seek to become the first $50 million (or more) player as a 2024 free agent, and considering his amazing achievements, he deserves to be the game’s best-paid player, as the sport’s true triple threat (hitting, pitching, marketing)."
ANAHEIM, CA
Bleacher Report

Predicting Each MLB Team's Face of the Franchise in 2025

Who will be the face of the franchise for every MLB team in three years?. For some clubs, it's as simple as choosing the young superstar who has signed a long-term deal or is controllable for several years, such as Ronald Acuña Jr. in Atlanta or Julio Rodríguez in Seattle.
MLB
The Associated Press

Jets QB Zach Wilson having knee surgery Tuesday in LA

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets’ second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia. The procedure to repair the meniscus, which will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined. Wilson is currently expected to be out two to four weeks based on initial tests, but there’s a chance he could be out longer depending on the condition of the knee when ElAttrache operates. “We’re optimistic,” coach Robert Saleh said Sunday after practice. “But he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision.”
NFL
Bleacher Report

WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Unlikely to Have Surgery for Back Injury; Will Fight Reigns

Drew McIntyre—the No. 1 contender for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship—is reportedly dealing with a back ailment. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, McIntyre has been working through a "rough" back injury that caused WWE to pull him from live events this weekend. Sapp added that the injury...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Upcoming MLB Free Agents Boosting Their Stock the Most in 2022

A significant payday has always been waiting for superstars Aaron Judge and Trea Turner when they hit the open market following the 2022 season, and the same will be true for Jacob deGrom, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa if they opt out of their contracts. Willson Contreras, Brandon Nimmo, Josh...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear; Out 2-4 Weeks

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's right knee injury has been diagnosed as a meniscus tear and bone bruise, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks after he undergoes arthroscopic surgery to address the meniscus tear,...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Angels' Mike Trout Says He'll Return from Back Injury 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout suggested Friday that he will return from injury at some point this season. According to Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group, Trout said that he has been hitting soft toss in the batting cage and will hit on the field Saturday before adding that he will be back in the lineup "sooner rather than later."
ANAHEIM, CA

