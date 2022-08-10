As a lifelong farmer and someone who loves selling at the local farmers markets, I’m always amazed at the number of people who show up to purchase what they know to be the best and freshest food available. The market is the culmination of lots of labor for farmers where they turn their hard work into seasonal earnings. Believe it or not, if you take the time to ask a farmer what their favorite part of the market is they won’t likely mention the money but instead it’s the friend-ships made and the opportunity to provide for others that keeps them coming back.

BOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO