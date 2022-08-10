Read full article on original website
Related
huntingtonquarterly.com
Big City Feel
LaFontaine’s Rooftop Lounge may have the ambience of a big-city hot spot, but it retains Huntington’s hometown vibe. In the summertime, you’ll see old friends sharing a laugh and a toast as the sky turns pink over Huntington. In the fall, you’ll see Marshall University fans gathering by the fire and rehashing the football game. In the winter, you can see professionals relaxing with a cigar on the covered, heated patio and watching the snow fall after a hard day’s work.
huntingtonquarterly.com
Fly In Cafe
Pilot Carl Bailey is flying high with the success of his highly regarded seafood restaurant. One of Huntington’s most unique restaurants isn’t located in downtown Huntington or Central City or near the mall. Instead, it’s located right next to a small airport runway. Welcome to the Fly In Café, located at 6090 Kyle Lane on Route 2 beside the Ohio River.
Ironton Tribune
American Queen to stop in Huntington today
The world’s largest steamboat will be making a return visit to the Tri-State today. The American Queen will be docked at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington in the afternoon, as part of one of its excursions on the Ohio River. Spanning 418 feet in length, built in 1995, the...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start
The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolly Parton visits West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center, welcomed American singer-songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Her visit was a part of West Virginia’s celebration of the successful statewide coverage of her pre-eminent, book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Her Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and learning, and now every child under the age of 5 in the state, is eligible to enroll for this free program.
ashlandbeacon.com
Local Farmers Offer Freshest Taste of Summer
As a lifelong farmer and someone who loves selling at the local farmers markets, I’m always amazed at the number of people who show up to purchase what they know to be the best and freshest food available. The market is the culmination of lots of labor for farmers where they turn their hard work into seasonal earnings. Believe it or not, if you take the time to ask a farmer what their favorite part of the market is they won’t likely mention the money but instead it’s the friend-ships made and the opportunity to provide for others that keeps them coming back.
Local foreign exchange student reunited with Ukrainian family in West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Denys Pavlov is a 17-years-old who came to Buffalo High School last year from the Ukraine. As a foreign exchange student, he was planning to head back home, but when Russia invaded his country in February, everything changed for his family. “It was hard on me because I didn’t understand […]
New Capital High band director relieves Herbert Hoover director from double duty
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new band director has been appointed for Capital High School, but that does not mean it’s the end of that special relationship between Capital and Herbert Hoover that’s grown in the past few weeks. Chris Shew, the current band director at Parkersburg South, starts tonight as the new band director […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WSAZ
Pileup blocks road in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
WOWK
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.
WVDOH accepts bids for massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard all the way from Washington Avenue to Third Avenue in Huntington is among 20 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing...
WSAZ
Water heater explodes, fire destroys home
Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding. Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding. Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary. Mingo County school officials have an extra challenge on their hands ahead of the start of the school year. Neighbor frustrated after boy shot twice on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ashlandbeacon.com
King’s Daughters Welcomes OB/GYN Ashley Wright, D.O.
King’s Daughters is pleased to welcome OB/GYN Ashley Wright, D.O., to the medical staff, joining King’s Daughters Ashland Center for Women’s Health, the practice of Tony Dotson, D.O., Brian Frederick, M.D., Thomas Mahoney, M.D., Carisa Geyer, APRN, and Libbia Maddox, PA-C. A Greenup County native and graduate...
WSAZ
Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.
WSAZ
Heavy rain causes issues in parts of the region
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of our region are dealing with high water Wednesday evening after heavy rain and thunderstorms. Among problem areas were stretches of 3rd and 5th avenues in Huntington -- mainly around 24th Street and eastward where water covered the roadways in places. One of our photojournalists saw a truck pulling a car out of high water near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 25th Street.
Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lancaster Farming
West Virginia Finds Swine Flu at County Fair
West Virginia has reported swine influenza in pigs at the Jackson County Fair. The state Ag Department and Department of Health and Human Resources responded July 29 to reports of pigs with respiratory symptoms and fever at the fair in western West Virginia. Tests came back as presumptive positives and...
Ripley, West Virginia school damaged by flood waters
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers. One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff […]
Wayne County Commission new owners of Heartland Intermodal Gateway
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Ownership of the Heartland Intermodal Gateway in Prichard, West Virginia is switching hands. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced today, Thursday, Aug. 11, that ownership is being transferred from the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities to Wayne County Commission. This switch was approved by the […]
Flash flood warning in place for multiple Tri-State counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several counties in the Tri-State are under a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service this evening Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The warnings were issued after Doppler radar detected thunderstorms producing heavy rain around the area. Small streams and creeks could be impacted as well as urban areas such as […]
Comments / 1