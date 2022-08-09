If it's August, it's time to start harvesting the famous Pueblo green chiles and expect them to be hotter this year. Farmers say hotter temperatures and slightly less moisture create the perfect conditions for hotter peppers.They've had the perfect conditions for hotter peppers, hotter temperatures and slightly less moisture.It's also the roasting begins and to make plans to celebrate the peppers.. As you would expect Pueblo goes all out to celebrate its chiles and its agriculture industry that provides so much fresh produce for the state. The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival is set for September 23 -...

PUEBLO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO