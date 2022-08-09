ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cripple Creek, CO

CBS Denver

3 ways to celebrate Pueblo's famed green chiles

If it's August, it's time to start harvesting the famous Pueblo green chiles and expect them to be hotter this year. Farmers say hotter temperatures and slightly less moisture create the perfect conditions for hotter peppers.They've had the perfect conditions for hotter peppers, hotter temperatures and slightly less moisture.It's also the roasting begins and to make plans to celebrate the peppers.. As you would expect Pueblo goes all out to celebrate its chiles and its agriculture industry that provides so much fresh produce for the state. The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival is set for September 23 -...
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Jill

These Colorado-Grown Produce Items Are a Must-Try This Season

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado is known for beautiful mountains, bright sunshine, year-round outdoor activities, captivating wildlife, and some world-famous produce. Palisade, Colorado, on the western slope of the Rocky Mountains near the Utah border, is known for its peach orchards. The area's mild climate, abundant sunshine, and long growing season provide an ideal environment for this fruit.
PALISADE, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Cripple Creek Council Rejects Pro-Marijuana Citizens Initiative

Stage Set for Local Vote on Cannabis Operations; Tax Issues Still Pending. Opponents of an effort to legalize retail marijuana outlets in the Cripple Creek gaming community won a preliminary battle last week. But the big question: Will they win the overall war over the issue of opening the door...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Jackpot Frenzy in Cripple Creek

The Wildwood casino in Cripple Creek has consistently hit the jackpot as one of the top places for big payoff strikes,. This summer, the casino, located just off Hwy. 67 and the sole gaming establishment outside of the historic district, has earned this reputation. On a recent Saturday night, a 32-year-old, Kansas man named Brian won $100,166 playing Buffalo Blackjack at the Wildwood. Brian made a Blackjack Progressive bet and got a suited, three-of-a-kind with three aces of spades landing him the jackpot. According to Wildwood Casino General Manager Matt Andrighetti, the chance of getting the hand is about 1 in 250,000.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
mountainjackpot.com

TAVA House Group Gains Approval to Develop Woodland Station

Multi-Use Project to Feature Restaurant, Event Center and Culinary School. After months and even years of delays, ambitious multi-use development action, capped by an event center and culinary school, may finally hit paydirt at the Woodland Station property, in the heart of downtown Woodland Park. The Downtown Development Authority (DDA)...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Big doings as Littleton festival returns

A concert and a fireworks show on Aug. 12 at Littleton’s Sterne Park will mark the start of the 2022 Western Welcome Week, the signature Littleton event that occurs each summer. Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic to this kickoff event from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sterne Park is at Spotswood Street and Shepperd Avenue, southeast of downtown Littleton.
DENVER, CO
KRDO

“Donkey Derby Days” is this weekend in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Donkey Derby Days will be held in Cripple Creek on August 13, 2022. This will be the 91st anniversary of the event. According to the event's website, Donkeys were used as an integral part of mining throughout the ages. Their role in Cripple Creek's great gold rush was as important as the railroads, the merchants, and even the miners themselves.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KXRM

Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Wanderlust Wellman

Cliff Jumping/Swimming Hole near Colorado Springs | Paradise Cove

If you want to explore the outdoors, Colorado is surely the place to be. However, what about during a miserably hot summer day when nothing sounds better than a day at the beach? Although this isn't quite that, Paradise Cove is a great spot to take a dip and cool off on a scorching hot day! Located between two sizeable cliffs, it is a short hike down to the pool and a slightly moderate hike on the way back since the beginning is uphill.
KKTV

Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman accused of mistreating multiple animals at a Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is set to face a jury of her peers. Joann Roof, the Director of New Hope Animal Rescue in Colorado Springs, was in court Thursday for day one of her trial at the El Paso County Courthouse. The post Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty appeared first on KRDO.

