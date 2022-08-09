Read full article on original website
3 ways to celebrate Pueblo's famed green chiles
If it's August, it's time to start harvesting the famous Pueblo green chiles and expect them to be hotter this year. Farmers say hotter temperatures and slightly less moisture create the perfect conditions for hotter peppers.They've had the perfect conditions for hotter peppers, hotter temperatures and slightly less moisture.It's also the roasting begins and to make plans to celebrate the peppers.. As you would expect Pueblo goes all out to celebrate its chiles and its agriculture industry that provides so much fresh produce for the state. The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival is set for September 23 -...
These Colorado-Grown Produce Items Are a Must-Try This Season
(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado is known for beautiful mountains, bright sunshine, year-round outdoor activities, captivating wildlife, and some world-famous produce. Palisade, Colorado, on the western slope of the Rocky Mountains near the Utah border, is known for its peach orchards. The area's mild climate, abundant sunshine, and long growing season provide an ideal environment for this fruit.
Cripple Creek Council Rejects Pro-Marijuana Citizens Initiative
Stage Set for Local Vote on Cannabis Operations; Tax Issues Still Pending. Opponents of an effort to legalize retail marijuana outlets in the Cripple Creek gaming community won a preliminary battle last week. But the big question: Will they win the overall war over the issue of opening the door...
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 12-Aug. 14, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Jackpot Frenzy in Cripple Creek
The Wildwood casino in Cripple Creek has consistently hit the jackpot as one of the top places for big payoff strikes,. This summer, the casino, located just off Hwy. 67 and the sole gaming establishment outside of the historic district, has earned this reputation. On a recent Saturday night, a 32-year-old, Kansas man named Brian won $100,166 playing Buffalo Blackjack at the Wildwood. Brian made a Blackjack Progressive bet and got a suited, three-of-a-kind with three aces of spades landing him the jackpot. According to Wildwood Casino General Manager Matt Andrighetti, the chance of getting the hand is about 1 in 250,000.
TAVA House Group Gains Approval to Develop Woodland Station
Multi-Use Project to Feature Restaurant, Event Center and Culinary School. After months and even years of delays, ambitious multi-use development action, capped by an event center and culinary school, may finally hit paydirt at the Woodland Station property, in the heart of downtown Woodland Park. The Downtown Development Authority (DDA)...
Big doings as Littleton festival returns
A concert and a fireworks show on Aug. 12 at Littleton’s Sterne Park will mark the start of the 2022 Western Welcome Week, the signature Littleton event that occurs each summer. Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic to this kickoff event from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sterne Park is at Spotswood Street and Shepperd Avenue, southeast of downtown Littleton.
“Donkey Derby Days” is this weekend in Cripple Creek
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Donkey Derby Days will be held in Cripple Creek on August 13, 2022. This will be the 91st anniversary of the event. According to the event's website, Donkeys were used as an integral part of mining throughout the ages. Their role in Cripple Creek's great gold rush was as important as the railroads, the merchants, and even the miners themselves.
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
Parts of Colorado are now drought-free amid summer rain
The monsoon season has been beneficial for Colorado this summer, increasing rain totals and decreasing drought conditions.
Charis Bible College Wins Tax Fight Against City of Woodland Park; Makes Financial Concession
Students And Wommack Ministries’ Supporters Pack Meeting. Charis Bible College has won a lengthy fight over the right to rescind a previous agreement with the city of Woodland Park, resulting in the waiving of millions in potential property tax revenue for a new housing project. But at the same...
7 ghost towns to visit in Colorado
If you are looking to take a step back in time and go on an adventure, look no further. Colorado is filled with many abandoned mining towns which many consider to be ghost towns.
The tale of 2 winters in Colorado
Winter is coming. Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
Love Sweets? This Local Colorado Cookie Shop Is a Must Try
If sweets are your thing, this local Colorado cookie shop should be at the top of your list the next time you're hankering for a tasty sweet treat. These cookies look unreal. A Must Try Delicious Local Cookie Shop In Colorado. Not all people, but most people have that occasional...
Colorado Is Home To One Of The Best Small Towns In America
Smithsonian Magazine pinpointed the Top 15 best small towns in the country.
Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
Cliff Jumping/Swimming Hole near Colorado Springs | Paradise Cove
If you want to explore the outdoors, Colorado is surely the place to be. However, what about during a miserably hot summer day when nothing sounds better than a day at the beach? Although this isn't quite that, Paradise Cove is a great spot to take a dip and cool off on a scorching hot day! Located between two sizeable cliffs, it is a short hike down to the pool and a slightly moderate hike on the way back since the beginning is uphill.
Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman accused of mistreating multiple animals at a Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is set to face a jury of her peers. Joann Roof, the Director of New Hope Animal Rescue in Colorado Springs, was in court Thursday for day one of her trial at the El Paso County Courthouse. The post Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty appeared first on KRDO.
