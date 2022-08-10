LaFontaine’s Rooftop Lounge may have the ambience of a big-city hot spot, but it retains Huntington’s hometown vibe. In the summertime, you’ll see old friends sharing a laugh and a toast as the sky turns pink over Huntington. In the fall, you’ll see Marshall University fans gathering by the fire and rehashing the football game. In the winter, you can see professionals relaxing with a cigar on the covered, heated patio and watching the snow fall after a hard day’s work.

