Pilot Carl Bailey is flying high with the success of his highly regarded seafood restaurant. One of Huntington’s most unique restaurants isn’t located in downtown Huntington or Central City or near the mall. Instead, it’s located right next to a small airport runway. Welcome to the Fly In Café, located at 6090 Kyle Lane on Route 2 beside the Ohio River.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO