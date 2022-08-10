Read full article on original website
huntingtonquarterly.com
Fly In Cafe
Pilot Carl Bailey is flying high with the success of his highly regarded seafood restaurant. One of Huntington’s most unique restaurants isn’t located in downtown Huntington or Central City or near the mall. Instead, it’s located right next to a small airport runway. Welcome to the Fly In Café, located at 6090 Kyle Lane on Route 2 beside the Ohio River.
huntingtonquarterly.com
Pickleball Fever
The nation’s fastest-growing sport is taking Huntington by storm. As you’re walking through Ritter Park, you can hear it. It’s a higher-pitched sound than that of a tennis ball hitting a racket, but it’s lower-pitched than the “ping” of a ping pong ball against a paddle. It’s often accompanied by laughter and friendly chatter.
