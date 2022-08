A 59-year-old woman who was reported missing Tuesday night was found safe early Wednesday morning.

West Seneca Police previously sent out an alert that Darlene Vacanti, was missing and was last seen at 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening in the area of Mineral Springs Road and Harlem Road.

"Darlene has been safely located in Niagara Falls on a bus, thank you for sharing," West Seneca Police said in a tweet Wednesday morning.