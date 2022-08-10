ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, KY

LOOK: Loretta Lynn Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Son Jack

In the late 1940s, Loretta Webb met the man who would become her husband, Oliver Lynn. And though the two had a tumultuous relationship, they remained together for nearly 50 years until Oliver’s death in 1996 at the age of 69. During that time, the couple had six children: Betty, Jack, Ernest, Clara, Peggy, and Patsy.
Taste of Country

Jordan Rowe’s ‘5:00 in the Country’ Makes You Eager for the Weekend [Listen]

Jordan Rowe’s new single, "5:00 in the Country," oozes with '90s flair, and the idea of the chorus came to him in a very unique location. “I actually came up with a lot of the chorus lyrics and chorus melody in the shower one morning thinking about that idea,” he shares with Taste of Country. “I don’t know why, but I get a lot of song ideas in the shower.”
Outsider.com

LISTEN: Luke Combs Crushes ‘Seminole Wind’ on New John Anderson Tribute Album

John Anderson’s new tribute album was released today (Aug. 5). Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson is a star-studded project, featuring 13 songs from some of country music’s biggest names. The album includes covers from Eric Church (“Mississippi Moon”), Sturgill Simpson (“When It Comes to You”), Tyler Childers (“Shoot Low Sheriff”), the late John Prine (“1959”), Ashley McBryde (“Straight Tequila Night”), and more.
American Songwriter

Amy Grant is on the Road to Recovery

Amy Grant is bouncing back. On July 27, Grant was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a bike accident in Nashville, Tennessee. As a result of her accident, the August dates of her North American tour were postponed until April and June of 2023. Now, though, Grant fans have received some...
Whiskey Riff

Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits

Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN

