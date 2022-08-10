Read full article on original website
How ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Connects to Rihanna’s ‘Stay’
Reigning American Idol winner Noah Thompson did his fair share of cover songs, ranging from pop to rock to country during his successful run on Season 20 of the popular reality TV series. But perhaps no other performance of his has been as memorable as his rendition of Rihanna's R&B hit, "Stay."
LOOK: Loretta Lynn Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Son Jack
In the late 1940s, Loretta Webb met the man who would become her husband, Oliver Lynn. And though the two had a tumultuous relationship, they remained together for nearly 50 years until Oliver’s death in 1996 at the age of 69. During that time, the couple had six children: Betty, Jack, Ernest, Clara, Peggy, and Patsy.
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Scottish Newcomer Jordan Harvey Falls in Love With the South in His Debut Single, ‘Alabama Girl’ [Listen]
There's been plenty of country songs written about Alabama, but there's never been one quite like this. Scottish singer-songwriter Jordan Harvey embraces his infatuation with the South -- and with one particular Southern girl -- in his infectious and upbeat debut single, "Alabama Girl." "God knows I'm a goner /...
Jordan Rowe’s ‘5:00 in the Country’ Makes You Eager for the Weekend [Listen]
Jordan Rowe’s new single, "5:00 in the Country," oozes with '90s flair, and the idea of the chorus came to him in a very unique location. “I actually came up with a lot of the chorus lyrics and chorus melody in the shower one morning thinking about that idea,” he shares with Taste of Country. “I don’t know why, but I get a lot of song ideas in the shower.”
LISTEN: Luke Combs Crushes ‘Seminole Wind’ on New John Anderson Tribute Album
John Anderson’s new tribute album was released today (Aug. 5). Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson is a star-studded project, featuring 13 songs from some of country music’s biggest names. The album includes covers from Eric Church (“Mississippi Moon”), Sturgill Simpson (“When It Comes to You”), Tyler Childers (“Shoot Low Sheriff”), the late John Prine (“1959”), Ashley McBryde (“Straight Tequila Night”), and more.
Watch A 19-Year-Old Randy Travis Make His TV Debut With A George Jones Cover
Talk about a MAJOR blast from the past. Before Randy Travis was Randy Travis, he was Randy Ray, and before he was Randy Ray, he was Randy Traywick, just a youngin’ from Marshville, North Carolina trying to make a name for himself in the country music industry. I’ve been...
49 Winchester Announces ‘Fortune Favors The Bold’ Tour
Haven’t gotten a chance to see 49 Winchester live yet? That needs to change. Luckily for you, the hottest band in country music just announced where they will be playing over the next three months. And as always, there will be plenty of opportunities to see these road dogs.
Amy Grant is on the Road to Recovery
Amy Grant is bouncing back. On July 27, Grant was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a bike accident in Nashville, Tennessee. As a result of her accident, the August dates of her North American tour were postponed until April and June of 2023. Now, though, Grant fans have received some...
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Vince Gill Updates Fans on Amy Grant’s Condition After Bicycle Accident
On July 27th, Amy Grant had a bicycle accident near Harpeth Hill Golf Course in Nashville. An ambulance took the contemporary Christian singer to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment. Once there, medical professionals decided that it was best for Grant to stay in the hospital for observation. They discharged Grant from the hospital on July 29th.
