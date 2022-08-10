Read full article on original website
Big City Feel
LaFontaine’s Rooftop Lounge may have the ambience of a big-city hot spot, but it retains Huntington’s hometown vibe. In the summertime, you’ll see old friends sharing a laugh and a toast as the sky turns pink over Huntington. In the fall, you’ll see Marshall University fans gathering by the fire and rehashing the football game. In the winter, you can see professionals relaxing with a cigar on the covered, heated patio and watching the snow fall after a hard day’s work.
Fly In Cafe
Pilot Carl Bailey is flying high with the success of his highly regarded seafood restaurant. One of Huntington’s most unique restaurants isn’t located in downtown Huntington or Central City or near the mall. Instead, it’s located right next to a small airport runway. Welcome to the Fly In Café, located at 6090 Kyle Lane on Route 2 beside the Ohio River.
