Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Independent

Self-proclaimed ‘Black Alien’ has name carved out of flesh on his head

A French man who named himself “Black Alien” has taken his body modifications to a new level by carving flesh out of his own head.Anthony Loffredo, who has more than 1.3 million Instagram followers, has shared details of his most gruesome procedure yet.In a graphic video posted online, the word “alien” can be seen carved into the side of his head.The caption suggests his “evolution” is now 45 per cent complete.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rare Rothschild’s giraffe birth caught on camera at Chester ZooMan ruins girlfriend’s first meeting with his mother by crashing car on drivewayGame of Tones: Orange lobster cheats death at Red Lobster restaurant
digg.com

Meta Stands By Its Occasionally Racist Chatbot

A representative said that some of its responses were “painful to see” but that the project is “important for building truly robust conversational AI.”. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning...
digg.com

Four Principles For Being Present, According To Albert Camus

Here's what you can learn from the winner of the 1957 Nobel prize in literature. YouTuber Turtleneck Philosophy boiled down four principles for being present, based on the work of Nobel prize winner Albert Camus, an author and philosopher. Here's how Camus proposes living. Key Details. Focus on the small...
pethelpful.com

Story of Man Instantly Becoming a 'Duck Dad' Totally Melts Our Hearts

All animal lovers turn into heroes when we encounter animals in distress. Whether it is finding a lost dog, rescuing a cat from a flood, or saving an injured bird, we always spring into action when needed. This was the case for a man who found a lost duckling and instantly went into papa mode.
techeblog.com

Strange AI-Generated Movie Posters Show Famous Classics Like You’ve Never Seen Before

ROBOMOJO is the latest project by an artist known as Vicenzi, and it basically consists entirely of AI-generated movie posters. As many already know, any current artificial intelligence system requires a human to prompt it, and in this case, Vicenzi provided the film’s title, but the results unexpectedly opened the story into a vivid alternative universe.
