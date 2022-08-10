ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

KWQC

River Bandits fans take in historic game at the Field of Dreams

DAVENPORT and DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Many Quad City River Bandits fan made the trip to Dyersville, Iowa to watch history happen. For the first time ever, a minor league baseball game took place at the historic Field of Dreams. The Quad City River Bandits faced off against the Cedar...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

2023 will not have ‘Field of Dreams’ game due to construction

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - There will be no “Field of Dreams” game in 2023, due to the construction planned at movie site. The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Hall of Famer and part-owner of the movie site Frank Thomas says he’s excited to get more bats in the hands of young players.
DYERSVILLE, IA
KWQC

Field of Dreams games gives Dyersville businesses economic boost

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - After an estimated $6 million economic impact and 20,000 visitors in 2021, the Dyersville Chamber of Commerce is looking for this year’s Field of Dreams games to have a larger impact on local businesses. “The national exposure is awesome for our community,” said Karla Thompson,...
DYERSVILLE, IA
KWQC

Riverside to host Doggie Dunk Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Riverside Family Aquatic Center will host Doggie Dunk on Sunday. For the safety of all dogs and owners, the aquatic center asks dogs to be brought during the time slot designated for the weight. Under 40 pounds from noon to 12:45 p.m. 40 to 80 pounds...
RIVERSIDE, IA
KWQC

Police: Man arrested for holding a woman against her will

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he held a woman against her will with a knife to her throat. Devan A Barger, 22, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon- injure/provoke fear, a Class C felony; false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Clinton man pleads guilty to stabbing 2 men in 2021

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man charged with stabbing two people in August 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday. Clinton County court records show Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison. In exchange...
CLINTON, IA

