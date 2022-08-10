ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
AKRON, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- ‘Fast Car’

Tracy Chapman, a Cleveland, Ohio native, was the singer and creator of this classic cut. Fast Car was a massive hit and a song that stood out against most other rock/pop singles of its day, due to its folk rock arrangement, which was not a typical sound in the peak of the hair band era. The heavy, moody, but amazingly optimistic single reached the number six spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on August 27th, 1988.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
City
Mason, OH
City
Copley Township, OH
City
Bath Township, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Akron, OH
Entertainment
WKYC

O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show

CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Food, fun, games and more at Shaw JCC Sunday Funday

The sun was shining and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky above the Shaw JCC’s free Sunday Funday event on July 10, held on the back field of the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life in Akron. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees of all ages enjoyed...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Corleone’s to hold Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Corleone’s is holding a special Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner. The Italian restaurant is marking its 27th anniversary and its 22nd year as a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner with a four-course dinner 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The magazine’s wine-award program, launched in...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40

Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Lewis
Person
Jackie Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Talk#The Four Books#First Book#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#Shaw Jcc#The University Of Akron#The Akron Public Schools
WTRF- 7News

Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Cleveland.com

Get ready for Machine Gun Kelly Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Let the celebration of Machine Gun Kelly begin. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Live Nation have announced “Machine Gun Kelly Day,” a celebration of Cleveland’s chart-topping rock star. The free celebration will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rock...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio

OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]
coolcleveland.com

The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year

It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy