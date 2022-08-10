Tracy Chapman, a Cleveland, Ohio native, was the singer and creator of this classic cut. Fast Car was a massive hit and a song that stood out against most other rock/pop singles of its day, due to its folk rock arrangement, which was not a typical sound in the peak of the hair band era. The heavy, moody, but amazingly optimistic single reached the number six spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on August 27th, 1988.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO