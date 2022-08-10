Read full article on original website
akronjewishnews.com
Shaker Heights pianist Jim Brickman returns ‘home’ for concert
Shaker Heights native and solo pianist Jim Brickman will return to Northeast Ohio for a stop on his “Brickman Across America” tour on Aug. 20 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Each show on the tour will be recorded for a 2023 release of his next live album...
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- ‘Fast Car’
Tracy Chapman, a Cleveland, Ohio native, was the singer and creator of this classic cut. Fast Car was a massive hit and a song that stood out against most other rock/pop singles of its day, due to its folk rock arrangement, which was not a typical sound in the peak of the hair band era. The heavy, moody, but amazingly optimistic single reached the number six spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on August 27th, 1988.
8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Alliance festival
8-year-old Asa Baker has spent the hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside of the Alliance city limits. After a complaint, Baker's lemonade stand was shut down.
O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show
CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
akronjewishnews.com
Food, fun, games and more at Shaw JCC Sunday Funday
The sun was shining and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky above the Shaw JCC’s free Sunday Funday event on July 10, held on the back field of the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life in Akron. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees of all ages enjoyed...
Corleone’s to hold Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Corleone’s is holding a special Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner. The Italian restaurant is marking its 27th anniversary and its 22nd year as a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner with a four-course dinner 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The magazine’s wine-award program, launched in...
Cleveland Scene
The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40
Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
Million Dollar Musician’s Retreat Hits The Market in Ohio
I guarantee you've never seen a house for sale quite like this before. The previous musician/artist owners of this one-of-a-kind home have just put it on the market for an asking price of $1 million. Located in 35 miles west of Cleveland in Oberlin, Ohio this 6,873 square foot home...
Why Dolly Parton regularly visited Cleveland in her youth
Dolly Parton visited Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program.
2 NE Ohio eateries land on list of best Jewish delis in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of delicatessens in Cuyahoga County have landed on a list of the best Jewish delis in the nation. The delis - Larder in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood and Jack’s Deli in University Heights – were lauded by Tasting Table, a food-focused site.
Changes to school lunch funding mean many parents will once again have to pay
CLEVELAND — Many Northeast Ohio students head back to school next week, and with the new year comes an old breakfast and lunch protocol: Charging the families that can afford to pay. For the past 2 years, the USDA offered free breakfast and lunch to all students through the...
WKYC
Two Cleveland delis named among best Jewish delis in the country
Two Cleveland eateries were recently named in a popular food website's list of the 20 best Jewish delis in America. 3News' Russ Mitchell reports.
Michelle Branch charged with domestic assault on Black Keys drummer
Singer Michelle Branch was arrested on allegations of domestic assault against her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, on early Thursday morning.
Cleveland Scene
Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through the End of August
Known for frequently collaborating with a certain Steve Martin (the comedian is a legit banjo player), this Asheville-based bluegrass band has had a solid 20-year career that includes a Grammy win. The band performs at 8 tonight at the Kent Stage. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
Get ready for Machine Gun Kelly Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Let the celebration of Machine Gun Kelly begin. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Live Nation have announced “Machine Gun Kelly Day,” a celebration of Cleveland’s chart-topping rock star. The free celebration will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rock...
‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio
OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]
New clues in unsolved death at Cleveland concert: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered exclusive new leads and pictures in the unsolved mystery surrounding the death of Cory Barron.
coolcleveland.com
The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year
It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
