biltmorebeacon.com
Wrong Way is right way for these entrepreneurs
Before we go any further, let’s get this name thing out of the way: Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins. Who creates a new business with such a negative connotation? Thoughtful, deep thinking, intelligent entrepreneurs whose values are inextricably linked to their professional lives, who took a chance on a piece of property when others wouldn’t, and who cast their vision for this new Asheville venture way beyond the horizon of the norm.
thefabricator.com
Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina
Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
The Post and Courier
Greenville 'Detail Mafia' member shines up former Air Force One
GREENVILLE — When Rick Kolb started his car-detailing business five years ago, he couldn’t have dreamed it would take him to Seattle as part of a team working to preserve a former presidential airplane that once served as Air Force One. The Greenville resident was burned out after...
my40.tv
U.S. Forest Service's controversial Southside Timber Sale open for bidding
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A controversial plan proposed by the U.S. Forest Service is back in motion. On Thursday, the agency announced the Southside Timber Sale was up for bid. The U.S. Forest Service first proposed the Southside Timber Sale in 2017. When plans were eventually finalized and the proposal moved forward for bidding in 2021, no bids were received.
greenvillejournal.com
Letter to the Editor: Management companies are essential to effective HOA administration
Letter to the editor in response to to the article “The wild west of homeowner associations in South Carolina,” published in the July 29 edition of the Greenville Journal. “The wild west of homeowner associations in South Carolina” deflects the primary cause of poor HOA experiences in South Carolina: the fact that, unlike realtors, property management companies are not regulated and have no certification requirements.
WYFF4.com
Attention bargain shoppers! Huge consignment sale happening this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Starting Friday, a huge children's consignment sale kicks off at the Greenville Convention Center, just in time for back-to-school shoppers. The semi-annual SwitchARoos sale runs through Sunday. Organizers said there are more than 200,000 gently-used items for sale for children of all ages. They said shoppers...
greenvillejournal.com
South Carolina celebrates aviation week with local events Aug. 14-20
The Palmetto State will celebrate Aviation Week Aug. 14-20 with events highlighting the contributions of aviation to the state’s history, culture and economy. The week’s activities are being coordinated by the S.C. Aviation Association and the S.C. Aeronautics Commission in recognition of the impact of the state’s six commercial airports, 58 general aviation airports and five military airfields.
Angel Olsen’s Guide to Asheville, North Carolina
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The first time acclaimed indie musician Angel Olsen visited Asheville, North Carolina, was roughly a decade ago, at the end of...
biltmorebeacon.com
Mountain retreat Cataloochee Ranch getting a face lift
Cataloochee Ranch, a beloved gem in Maggie Valley, is undergoing major renovations. The Ranch, known for its rustic style, mountain vistas, hiking, horseback riding, cookouts and music events, has a long history, steeped in mountain tradition. The upper hayloft of the horse barn has been converted into an event space,...
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WYFF4.com
For Your Health: Bladder pacemaker eases urinary problems
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Pacemakers are used to regulate the heart — but they're also used elsewhere. Pacemakers are available for the brain, stomach and also the bladder. It's believed at least 50 million people deal with an overactive bladder. Hendersonville urogynecologist Dr. Jeffrey Garris, says being able to...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
tripsavvy.com
Caesars Head State Park: The Complete Guide
Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville County is home to three large state parks, including Caesars Head. It is part of the 13,000 acres of mountain woodlands called the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, which connects to nearby Jones Gap. Located 25 miles north of downtown Greenville along the North Carolina Border, the park has 60 miles of hiking trails, which climb to craggy mountain summits and descend to tumbling waterfalls and through grassy meadows filled with local wildlife and vibrant wildflowers. The park is also renowned for its bird watching, which includes large hawk migrations in the fall, as well as freshwater fishing.
Freight train derails in Greenville Co.
A train derailed Thursday morning in Greenville County.
Atlas Obscura
Thomas Wolfe's Angel
The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
ashevilleblade.com
The trial of Greenleaf Clarke
The trial of a mutual aid medic ends in dismissal as supporters pack the courtroom and the cops’ case falls apart on the stand. Inside a major defeat for city hall’s war on community solidarity with the unhoused. Above: Local medic Greenleaf Clarke is attacked and arrested by...
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
FOX Carolina
Upstate Starbucks employees hold press conference
Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of safety precautions as school is back in session. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Morgan Square to stay closed to cars. Updated: 2 hours...
FOX Carolina
‘I didn’t think we were gonna make it:’ High rent costs fuel Upstate housing crisis
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - $19 per hour, that’s how much renters need to make in South Carolina to afford a two-bedroom home. This means someone making the minimum wage would need to work 91 hours a week. These statistics come from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition’s newest “Out...
thecharlottepost.com
Celebration: Gussie Taylor Dennis marks her 105th birthday on Aug. 10
Greenville, SC native and former teacher now lives in Huntersville. The world has changed quite a bit since Gussie Taylor Dennis was born 105 years ago in Greenville, S.C. Born Gussie Evans on Aug. 10, 1917, to sharecroppers Broadus Evans Sr. and Blanch Sullivan, her family included eight siblings who worked on a cotton plantation. Gussie, however, was focused on life beyond the land.
