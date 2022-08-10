ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Where police blocked block parties; Helping ex-Prevention Point workers; Can pastors on corners curb violence? | Morning roundup

CBS Philly

Police: Woman, Man shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager and a pregnant woman were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10 p.m. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The investigation is active.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia gun violence: at least 7 shot on violent Friday evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence from Friday afternoon carried into the evening. In a matter of hours, nearly 10 people were shot. Three are fighting for their lives.A man in his 70s, minding his own business, was caught in the crossfire while driving.Detectives are investigating scenes from East Germantown to North Philly to Frankford.On a beautiful, humidity-free summer Friday night, gunfire rang out in a pair of shootings, leaving seven in all shot with suspects still at-large."We had a group of males were standing on the south side of the parking lot of the 9th Street marketplace," Philadelphia Police Capt....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia shooting leaves teenager dead, pregnant woman injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a 15-year-old boy dead and a pregnant woman hospitalized, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street just after 10 p.m. on Friday.The teenage boy and woman were transported to Temple University Hospital. The teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.There's no word on the condition of her baby. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The shooting is under investigation.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tornadopix.com

Philadelphia County Fair: A History of Events at Byberry and Fairmount Park

Pennsylvania is home to over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there’s a couple around. Last week, Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week, the Middletown Grange Fair lands at Bucks. But nothing the city can claim to be its own. Nowhere can Philadelphians watch cattle, judge them based on the merits of baking pancakes, and eating silly but delicious fried food, all on the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 6, Grazed by Bullet in North Philadelphia

A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet as he sat in a car when someone opened fire on a Philadelphia street Friday afternoon, police said. The child was in the rear seat when a gunman fired on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia around 12:11 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police working to end rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People trying to enjoy the nice weather at a local park are getting a rude surprise – broken windows and stolen items.Police are working to put the brakes on a rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park. The smash and grabs are happening in the blink of an eye.It's a serene 2,000 acre escape in Philadelphia."It's like my church, I call it my church all the time," Dawn Ucciferri said. "It's beautiful, it's peaceful, it's nature."But sometimes this calm oasis can turn into a crime scene.Shattered glass shows the aftermath of car break-ins spoiling days at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been stabbed to death in her South Philadelphia home. Police rushed to a rowhouse on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.Investigators say they found a 64-year-old woman stabbed in the neck in a hallway on the second floor.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.So far, police are trying to determine the motive and have not made any arrests. But investigators are calling a 16-year-old boy a person of interest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, other city officials to address gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, other officials and anti-violence activists will join the Nicetown Community Development Corporation for a press conference on Thursday morning to address the uptick in gun violence. This year's presser commemorates the five-year anniversary of the death of Executive Director Zakariyya A. Rahman's son's senseless murder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Thieves using unmarked tow trucks to steal vehicles in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warning from Philadelphia police. They're seeing a spike in vehicle thefts involving unmarked tow trucks.Police say the thefts are happening across the city, but many are in the southwest and west police divisions.In each case, the thieves say the vehicle is on the 311 list and they frequently ask for money to stop the vehicle from being towed.Police say legitimate tow truck drivers never drive unmarked trucks or request money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

