Where police blocked block parties; Helping ex-Prevention Point workers; Can pastors on corners curb violence? | Morning roundup

Police: Woman, Man shot in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager and a pregnant woman were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10 p.m. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The investigation is active.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia gun violence: at least 7 shot on violent Friday evening
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence from Friday afternoon carried into the evening. In a matter of hours, nearly 10 people were shot. Three are fighting for their lives.A man in his 70s, minding his own business, was caught in the crossfire while driving.Detectives are investigating scenes from East Germantown to North Philly to Frankford.On a beautiful, humidity-free summer Friday night, gunfire rang out in a pair of shootings, leaving seven in all shot with suspects still at-large."We had a group of males were standing on the south side of the parking lot of the 9th Street marketplace," Philadelphia Police Capt....
North Philadelphia shooting leaves teenager dead, pregnant woman injured: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a 15-year-old boy dead and a pregnant woman hospitalized, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street just after 10 p.m. on Friday.The teenage boy and woman were transported to Temple University Hospital. The teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.There's no word on the condition of her baby. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The shooting is under investigation.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia County Fair: A History of Events at Byberry and Fairmount Park
Pennsylvania is home to over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there’s a couple around. Last week, Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week, the Middletown Grange Fair lands at Bucks. But nothing the city can claim to be its own. Nowhere can Philadelphians watch cattle, judge them based on the merits of baking pancakes, and eating silly but delicious fried food, all on the same day.
2 men shot after confrontation turns violent in Kensington
Philadelphia police say two men were shot when a man pulled out a gun in the middle of an argument in Kensington.
More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
A 15-year-old was among those killed and a pregnant woman was among those injured.
Boy, 6, Grazed by Bullet in North Philadelphia
A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet as he sat in a car when someone opened fire on a Philadelphia street Friday afternoon, police said. The child was in the rear seat when a gunman fired on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia around 12:11 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.
Philadelphia, You Have Mayor Kenney & DA Krasner To Thank …
When you create a lawless environment, this is exactly the result that you should expect. The “woke” philosophy of governance in Philadelphia, under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, is directly responsible for creating the current dangerous environment in the once “City of Brotherly Love.”
City of Philadelphia renames Wynnefield block "Lady B Way" after hip hop icon
"I played jump rope and hopscotch on this block, and to have the street named after me is truly a blessing," Lady B said.
A new museum for the Parkway; Backpack drives and giveaways; Philly starts genome sequencing | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. African American Museum moving to Ben Franklin Parkway. The African American Museum in Philadelphia is moving to be part of museum row on the...
Video shows teens ransacking restaurant in Germantown; Philadelphia police investigating
Cell phone footage shows a number of teenagers throwing chairs and items inside Zion Cuisine on Chelten Avenue last Saturday.
Philadelphia police working to end rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People trying to enjoy the nice weather at a local park are getting a rude surprise – broken windows and stolen items.Police are working to put the brakes on a rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park. The smash and grabs are happening in the blink of an eye.It's a serene 2,000 acre escape in Philadelphia."It's like my church, I call it my church all the time," Dawn Ucciferri said. "It's beautiful, it's peaceful, it's nature."But sometimes this calm oasis can turn into a crime scene.Shattered glass shows the aftermath of car break-ins spoiling days at...
Police: Senior citizen injured in broad daylight triple shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people, including a senior citizen, were injuring in a shooting that erupted Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 900 block of West Girard Avenue just before 5 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police found a 75-year-old...
Police: Woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been stabbed to death in her South Philadelphia home. Police rushed to a rowhouse on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.Investigators say they found a 64-year-old woman stabbed in the neck in a hallway on the second floor.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.So far, police are trying to determine the motive and have not made any arrests. But investigators are calling a 16-year-old boy a person of interest.
Crime Fighters: Beloved coach Marvin Lamar Robinson killed, case remains unsolved
"We had an early dinner because, you know, Christmas fell on a Saturday," his mother said. A short time later he would be dead.
Northeast Philadelphia salvage shop closing, giving away everything for free
The Philly Reclaim salvage shop in Tacony is closing on Monday, Aug. 15, and all of its contents are being given away for free. The catch: All patrons must haul the items — varying from cabinets, sinks and wood paneling — away themselves.
Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, other city officials to address gun violence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, other officials and anti-violence activists will join the Nicetown Community Development Corporation for a press conference on Thursday morning to address the uptick in gun violence. This year's presser commemorates the five-year anniversary of the death of Executive Director Zakariyya A. Rahman's son's senseless murder.
Woman stabbed multiple times in the throat inside a South Philadelphia apartment building
Philadelphia (WPHL) A woman was fatally stabbed early Friday morning inside an apartment building in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2300 South 20th Street around 12:18 am. According to police, a 64-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the throat inside the second-floor hallway. She was pronounced dead...
Philly Reclaim, beloved Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday
After eight years of business, Philly Reclaim, a Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday. On Saturday, volunteers were clearing out the 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and founder Greg Trainor was chopping up the materials that were left. Customers flocked to the warehouse over the last week after learning...
Thieves using unmarked tow trucks to steal vehicles in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warning from Philadelphia police. They're seeing a spike in vehicle thefts involving unmarked tow trucks.Police say the thefts are happening across the city, but many are in the southwest and west police divisions.In each case, the thieves say the vehicle is on the 311 list and they frequently ask for money to stop the vehicle from being towed.Police say legitimate tow truck drivers never drive unmarked trucks or request money.
