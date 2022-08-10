ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots LB Matthew Judon taking charge mentoring younger linebackers

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8Aqi_0hBlWg3600

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is taking a leadership role in the locker room, despite entering only his second season with the team.

The veteran has been mentoring linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche over the course of training camp. Judon’s locker is positioned next to Uche’s and Jennings’. This allows for constant communication between the three linebackers, as all three look to become key parts of the defense in 2022.

Uche recorded 12 tackles and three sacks last season, in addition to a fumble recovery, while Jennings was placed on injured reserve in August 2021 and was out for the entire season. These two could play key roles in the success of New England’s linebacker group, as they look to replace veterans such as Kyle Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower.

Judon is taking his time with the two young linebackers, and making sure everything makes sense, as they continue to learn the ins and outs of the position. He is also making sure they understand what is happening defensively, as transcribed by Zack Cox of NESN.com.

“We might get the same block, or we might get different stuff because we are different rushers,” Judon explained. “So how we approach the game and how we look at the game — we just see stuff different, and I’ve played a little bit more football than those guys on different teams and in different systems, so I can say, ‘All right, if you get this (look), then do this.’

“And I think they’re taking that, especially with the coaches teaching them, and transitioning it out here (in practice). But we’ll see when we go against different competition.”

Veteran leadership is important for a position that is undergoing a youth movement. Judon is a key piece for New England on the field, but his lessons off the field may be equally as important.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Bill Belichick Explains Patriots Offensive Gameplan Last Night

Last night, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots lost their preseason opener in a 23-21 defeat to the New York Giants. Throughout the loss, two offensive assistants — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge — took turns with offensive play calling duties. Belichick explained that the Patriots coaching...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentoring#American Football#Nesn Com
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

How James White's ex-Patriots teammates reacted to RB's retirement

One of the New England Patriots' most dependable and well-liked players is hanging up his cleats. Veteran running back James White announced his retirement Thursday on Instagram, ending an eight-year NFL career that included three Super Bowl titles. After playing sparingly as a rookie in 2014, White carved out a role as Tom Brady's top pass-catching threat in the backfield while emerging as a team leader who was named captain multiple times.
NFL
Outsider.com

New England Patriots Running Back James White Announces NFL Retirement After 8 Seasons

New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday after playing eight seasons in the league. White was aiming to make his way back after undergoing hip surgery last September, which required him to miss a majority of the 2021 season. The Patriots, however, listed him on the team’s physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
AthlonSports.com

Saints Have Released A Veteran Defensive Player

The New Orleans Saints are making a couple of significant roster moves this Thursday afternoon. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback K.J. Costello, resulting in the release of a veteran. The Saints have reportedly released veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson. The 28-year-old is now a free agent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy