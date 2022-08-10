ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Car crash in Wyoming leads to huge meth bust at Santa Clara warehouse

A car crash in Wyoming last month led federal agents across state lines to a Santa Clara warehouse believed to be used as a methamphetamine cooking and conversion site. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raided a Santa Clara warehouse on Aug. 3, in the 600 block of Martin Avenue, where they found a laboratory believed to be an “active methamphetamine conversion site,” according to court filings.
SANTA CLARA, CA
nypressnews.com

Officer, 2 others hospitalized after being shot in Arcadia

An officer and two other people were shot in Arcadia. All three of the victims were rushed to the hospital. The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue in Arcadia. Authorities, including a SWAT team, were seen outside the home where the shooting happened. According to the Los...
ARCADIA, NY
nypressnews.com

Pennsylvania teen dies after getting pulled into woodchipper

A Pennsylvania teen died after he was partially pulled into a woodchipper while he worked, according to officials. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was among a crew working to remove trees in North Whitehall Township when the gruesome incident unfolded on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m., Lehigh Valley Live reported. Police said his clothes became tangled up in the machinery just before he was “partly pulled into a commercial woodchipper.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sunnyvale, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
nypressnews.com

Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa appointed California’s infrastructure advisor

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was appointed infrastructure advisor for the state of California Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced. The appointment, in which Villaraigosa will be tasked with identifying priority projects in the state and help maximize access to federal funding, comes as $120 million in funding was awarded to California by the Department of Transportation for eight projects.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak

LINDEN, N.J. — High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns. The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin. The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.
LINDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Forensic Genealogy#Murder#Dna#Violent Crime

Comments / 0

Community Policy