nypressnews.com
Car crash in Wyoming leads to huge meth bust at Santa Clara warehouse
A car crash in Wyoming last month led federal agents across state lines to a Santa Clara warehouse believed to be used as a methamphetamine cooking and conversion site. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raided a Santa Clara warehouse on Aug. 3, in the 600 block of Martin Avenue, where they found a laboratory believed to be an “active methamphetamine conversion site,” according to court filings.
nypressnews.com
Officer, 2 others hospitalized after being shot in Arcadia
An officer and two other people were shot in Arcadia. All three of the victims were rushed to the hospital. The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue in Arcadia. Authorities, including a SWAT team, were seen outside the home where the shooting happened. According to the Los...
nypressnews.com
Final 2 victims in Windsor Hills crash identified by family, friends: ‘I’m broken’
The last two people killed in the Windsor Hills crash have been identified by friends and family of the women. While their names have not been released by the Los Angeles County medical examiner, those who know Nathesia Lewis and Lynette Noble say the women were among those killed in the Aug. 4 multi-vehicle crash.
nypressnews.com
Pennsylvania teen dies after getting pulled into woodchipper
A Pennsylvania teen died after he was partially pulled into a woodchipper while he worked, according to officials. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was among a crew working to remove trees in North Whitehall Township when the gruesome incident unfolded on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m., Lehigh Valley Live reported. Police said his clothes became tangled up in the machinery just before he was “partly pulled into a commercial woodchipper.”
nypressnews.com
'Fire tornado' hits outskirts of Los Angeles as over 200 firefighters battle huge blaze
A huge fire tornado swept across part of California on Wednesday, August 11. Firefighters managed to get it under control but the state has been affected by serious fires in recent weeks. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
nypressnews.com
CDC gives OK to relaxing COVID guidelines, but some New Yorkers are on the fence
NEW YORK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s OK to ease COVID restrictions thanks to vaccines, immunity and science. But some New Yorkers are on the fence about the decision, CBS2’s John Dias reported Friday. The “6 feet of separation” signs will start...
nypressnews.com
Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa appointed California’s infrastructure advisor
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was appointed infrastructure advisor for the state of California Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced. The appointment, in which Villaraigosa will be tasked with identifying priority projects in the state and help maximize access to federal funding, comes as $120 million in funding was awarded to California by the Department of Transportation for eight projects.
nypressnews.com
EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak
LINDEN, N.J. — High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns. The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin. The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.
nypressnews.com
Illinois gearing up for significant investment in EV charging network along highways
State officials are getting ready to make a huge investment in electric vehicle charging stations that they hope will help make Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ambitious plan to have 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois’ roads by 2030 a reality. To that end, officials with the state’s Department of...
