UPSHUR COUNTY – An Upshur County man was sentenced to 125 years for eight counts of indecency with a child under the age of 14. According to our news partner KETK, 48-year-old Matthew Callie McCoy was found guilty of all eight counts in Upshur County court. The child victim told a family member on Sept. 12, 2018 about ongoing abuse at the hands of McCoy. According to District Attorney Billy Byrd, the child had just turned 10 years old and said they were afraid of McCoy because he was abusing them by touching them inappropriately. The child’s mother went to the Gilmer Police Department who investigated the case. At trial, the child testified and said they had been “physically abused and threatened to be killed if they told,” Byrd said. The child took the witness stand as did the child’s mother, a counselor and other witnesses that backed up the child’s statement.

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO