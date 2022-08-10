Read full article on original website
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a heavy police presence in Longview. Longview Police Department's SWAT team was observed on the scene. Fire on Due Road in Trinity County flares up. Updated: 7 hours ago. One of...
easttexasradio.com
Suspect Arrested In Longview FB Player’s Murder
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Longview High School freshman football player. Lederrion Devonte Johnson was taken into custody after a brief standoff with the Longview PD SWAT team at a Motel 6. Johnson is accused of shooting Rashaan Jefferson at an apartment Monday night.
KTBS
Man charged with murder in connection with Longview teen's death after standoff
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Longview ISD student-athlete. Police said Lederrion Devonte Johnson is charged with murder for the shooting death of Rashaan Jefferson at the Preserve Apartments on Monday night. Johnson was found at Motel 6 at...
UPDATE: Longview freshman football player identified as teen killed in apartment complex shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student-athlete. According to the district, Rahsaan "Bobo" Jefferson died overnight Tuesday. The Longview News-Journal reports police have confirmed the teen was killed in a shooting around 9:25 p.m. at the Preserve Apartments located at 600 West Avalon Ave.
KLTV
Trinity County sheriff says several fires deliberately set
Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a...
KTRE
Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months
The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in...
KLTV
Longview woman indicted for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run. Linda Wonzer, 78, was arrested Saturday on a charge of accident involving death. Jail records show she posted a $10,000 bond Monday. According to the indictment, Wonzer hit John Acles, 54, on...
Harrison County officials have found missing 52-year-old man
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Britton, 52, has been found safely in Longview.
No students injured after Hawkins ISD bus crash, district says
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – No students were injured after a Hawkins ISD bus was involved in a wreck on Tuesday afternoon, the district announced. The district is asking parents to pick up their students from the high school if they were on Bus 7. Hawkins ISD said there were ambulances on the scene and all […]
ketk.com
Whitehouse Police Department reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE, LOCK’ at night
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse Police Department is asking residents to help spread the word about recent vehicle break-ins. According to their Facebook page, they have an estimated 4,700 followers which means half of the city will not see their reminder post. The post reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE,...
KLTV
Teen dies following Longview shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a teenager died after a shooting Saturday night. Police report responding to a shooting Saturday at about 9:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Avalon Ave. Before officers arrived police said a teenage male victim was taken to...
KLTV
Missing Harrison County man found safe in Longview
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the missing person has been found. Christopher Britton, 52, has been found safe in Longview, the sheriff’s office reports. He was last seen walking from US Hwy 59 and SL 3990. Officials did not say when he was...
Gilmer Police locate missing man last seen Aug. 9
UPDATE – Justyne Reeves has been located by investigators, according to police. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. […]
KLTV
KILGORE RANGERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-10-22
The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in...
easttexasradio.com
Missing Henderson Woman Found Dead
A missing Henderson County woman who was last seen on August 1 has been found dead in her car in a slightly wooded area of Smith County. Authorities say Betty Rowland may have been suffering from dementia. There are no signs of foul play, but an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
KLTV
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near school
Two horned lizards have hatched at Caldwell Zoo, keeping the species a little safer from the endangered list. Tyler City Council approves upgrades for sewer lines in north end of the city. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday to authorize a $4,086,123.25 contract with A.E....
ktbb.com
Upshur County man sentenced for indecency with a child
UPSHUR COUNTY – An Upshur County man was sentenced to 125 years for eight counts of indecency with a child under the age of 14. According to our news partner KETK, 48-year-old Matthew Callie McCoy was found guilty of all eight counts in Upshur County court. The child victim told a family member on Sept. 12, 2018 about ongoing abuse at the hands of McCoy. According to District Attorney Billy Byrd, the child had just turned 10 years old and said they were afraid of McCoy because he was abusing them by touching them inappropriately. The child’s mother went to the Gilmer Police Department who investigated the case. At trial, the child testified and said they had been “physically abused and threatened to be killed if they told,” Byrd said. The child took the witness stand as did the child’s mother, a counselor and other witnesses that backed up the child’s statement.
ktbb.com
Body of missing Henderson woman found in her vehicle
SMITH COUNTY — The body of a missing Henderson woman was found in her vehicle on Tuesday in Smith County. Betty Rowland (Pemberton) was last seen on Aug. 1. Police said she may have been suffering from dementia. According to our news partner KETK, a landowner saw a vehicle and called law enforcement to investigate. Rowland’s vehicle was in a “slightly wooded area,” several hundred yards off of CR 290 in Smith County. Authorities say that foul play is not suspected, but the case is under investigation. Henderson Police Department thanked the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the Smith County Constable’s Office, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety, “who conducted an aerial search in Smith County, as well as many other agencies that were so helpful with information and manpower during this search that began on August 2.” HPD said their thoughts and prayers are with the family.
KSLA
New Christian school opens in Marshall
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Many people have spoken out against its removal, citing its memorable history and suggesting that the facility could be renovated instead of demolished. Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Caddo Schools Dept. of Transportation responds to bus complaints.
KLTV
Suspect in deadly Tyler shooting arrested
Mark Mclin, chief deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said the county commissioners approved purchasing radio towers in Diboll and Zavalla that are currently shut down. Mclin explains the impact it has for first responders and that it will take within 2-3 weeks to get the radio towers replaced.
