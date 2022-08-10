ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders fans applaud ‘perfect’ Amy recast for this very special reason

By Grace Morris
 4 days ago

EastEnders viewers were impressed with the soap’s casting choice of Amy Mitchell as they spotted that the new actress looked exactly like her mother, Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons).

During last night’s EastEnders episode (Tuesday, July 9) eagle-eyed fans spotted that Jack Branning’s (Scott Maslen) daughter had been recast ahead of her dramatic storyline this week.

Amy, who was originally played by Abbie Burke, is now portrayed by Silent Witness star Ellie Dadd and fans couldn’t help but notice how much she looked like her late mother, Roxy.

Roxy tragically died in 2017 alongside her sister, Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack) after they both drowned in a swimming pool on Ronnie’s wedding day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddquJ_0hBlU14G00

Like mother like daughter! Amy had a striking likeness to her soap icon mum Roxy. (Image credit: BBC)

The teenage troublemaker caused Roxy-inspired mischief in the Square last night after developing a crush on Howie Danes’ (Delroy Atkinson) son, Denzel (Jaden Ladega) after being introduced by Kim Fox (Tameka Empson).

After Amy, Denzel, Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) and Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) stole some burgers from a Walford East delivery vehicle, Denzel made friends with Ravi Gulati’s (Aaron Thiara) son, Davinder aka ‘Nugget’.

Amy, Denzel and Nugget headed over to Kim’s house, where Amy was in bits after the pair ganged up on her and made rude comments about her appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1Bv4_0hBlU14G00

Amy was devastated after Denzel and Nugget were nasty to her. (Image credit: BBC)

The duo then posted a picture of Amy without her permission and the devastated teen stormed off, before scolding Jack for embarrassing her earlier when he criticised her outfit for being inappropriate.

This is the first major storyline that has seen Amy take centre stage, whereas before she was often seen in the background of other Branning family dramas.

Ellie is the third actress to play Amy, who has been played by Amelie Conway, before Abbie took on the role in 2014.

Fans took to social media to applaud the soap’s casting choice and spotted the likeness between her and Roxy, with one admitting that she even has her iconic mum’s scowl...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

