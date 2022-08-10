Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect with fake $100 bill led officers on foot pursuit
A 30-year-old Maywood, Ill., man faces a felony charge after Davenport Police say he tried to use counterfeit money then led police on a foot chase in which an officer was injured.
Police use Taser on suspect with knife at downtown bar early Saturday
Officers used a Taser on a 33-year-old suspect who had a knife early Saturday outside a downtown Davenport bar. Dietrich Wilmington, of Davenport, faces felony charges of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; as well as aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
Clinton man pleads guilty to stabbing 2 men in 2021
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man charged with stabbing two people in August 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday. Clinton County court records show Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison. In exchange...
Teen injured Friday when his vehicle struck by stolen car in Davenport
A crash involving a stolen vehicle severely injured a 17-year-old boy Friday evening in Davenport. Davenport police officers were called about 5:11 p.m. to investigate a report of a vehicle crash involving an injury at Gaines and Locust streets, according to a news release issued late Friday by the Davenport Police Department. Initial evidence indicates the teen was driving a Honda Civic south on Gaines Street and tried to turn left onto Locust when he was hit by a stolen Kia Sorento westbound on Locust. After the crash, the people in the Sorento ran away.
Clinton teen charged as adult in fatal shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton teen charged as an adult in the shooting death of a man in July is asking a judge to transfer his case to juvenile court. Mary Wolfe, the attorney for Kyler Jay Andresen, 17, filed the motion Aug. 1 in Clinton County District Court.
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
Friday crash results in life-threatening injuries to teen driver
UPDATE: Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Locust and Gaines streets. Preliminary investigation indicates a Honda Civic was headed south on Gaines trying to make a left turn onto Locust when it was struck by a stolen Kia Sorento headed west on Locust, a news release says.
One Rock Island County defendant goes to jail, other goes home
Two fatal drunken-driving cases in Rock Island County supply a local example of the motive behind upcoming changes in the Illinois justice system. Beginning in January, bail reform is to commence, meaning courts must focus their decisions on whether to let people out of jail, based on their risk to the public, not their ability to afford bail.
‘They made her into a machine kind of thing.’ Video shows suspect after mother’s death
“That lady. They made her into a machine kind of thing.”. That was one of the bizarre comments the 54-year-old suspect in the slaying of his mother made the day the body of 77-year-old Dianne Rupp was discovered on Feb. 16, 2021. Now the trial of her son, Andrew Rupp,...
Man faces felony charges for allegedly battering pregnant girlfriend in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A man was arrested on several felony charges after allegedly battering and choking his pregnant girlfriend early Thursday. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West South Street at 6:08 a.m., where they met with the victim, a 27-year-old Galesburg woman, and “immediately observed multiple injuries to her face and neck area.”
Police warn about thefts involving paper checks
East Moline Police ask residents to be aware of a string of thefts involving paper checks. In a Facebook post, police say “Many reports have been made where a citizen puts a check in the mail to pay a bill, however, the check never makes it to its intended recipient. It appears that these suspects are stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes and then forging and rewriting the checks out to themselves before cashing them,” the post says.
UPDATE: Gunshot victim dead after skate park incident
UPDATE: (August 10, 2022 – 10:10 a.m.) According to a release, the Davenport Police Department responded to the Davenport Skate Park at 905 West River Drive in reference to reports of a subject that had been shot in the parking lot. Responding officers found a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was self-inflicted.
East Moline police warn public of stolen checks
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is warning residents of a recent string of stolen checks from the mail. According to police, reports have shown checks were placed in the mail to pay a bill but never made it to the intended recipient. Police said they...
Rock Falls shooting leaves man in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds
ROCK FALLS, Ill — A man was left in serious condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday morning in Rock Falls. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Aug. 9 at about 10:13 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of West 5th Street after a shooting was reported.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline police are asking for help to identify a man and woman that used a credit card from a wallet the man stole at Walmart. According to police, a man followed a woman around Walmart in Moline and while she was not looking, he took her wallet out of her purse, which was in her shopping cart. The man then left the store.
Iowa man pleads guilty to meth charges in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Nathan L. Scott of Dubuque, IA, pled guilty on Tuesday, July 26 to possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony. During his hearing, Scott was also resentenced on a perjury charge, another class 3 felony. Scott received a total of four years in prison...
UPDATED: Rock Falls Police Releases Further Details Involving Investigation: Tuesday Morning Shooting, One Person Suffers Serious Gunshot Injuries
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 10:13 am Rock Falls Police responded to 904 West 5th Street for reported shooting. When officers arrived, they located a 30-year-old male injured by multiple gunshots to his body and extremities. The injured male was transported to CGH Medical Center in Sterling for treatment where he underwent surgery before being transferred to OSF St. Anthony in Rockford where he is in serious condition.
Rock Falls police investigate shooting
UPDATE: Aug. 10, 9:23 a.m. — An individual in a Tuesday shooting in Rock Falls was detained initially, but no charges are presently pending, according to police Wednesday. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing. Officers from the Sterling Police Department and Illinois State Police along...
Geneseo police ride along program
Geneseo police have a ride along program which enables qualifying civilians to request a ride along with an officer, observing what an officer does on a daily basis. Cyndee Kane Marciniack had previously served as the city's first female officer, and requested the ride along with Detective Shoemaker. Marciniak served Geneseo from 1974 to 1980.
One Person Dead, Two Injured in Lee County, IL Crash
(Lee County, IL) -- One person is dead and two others are hurt after a single vehicle crash in Lee County, Illinois. Illinois State Police say the crash happened after 4pm on Tuesday on Interstate 88 near Franklin Grove. Police say a pickup was traveling west on I-88 when it drove through the center median and stopped on the shoulder of eastbound side of the interstate.
