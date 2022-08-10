ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures

They hail from their states' most prominent Republican families. They have been among the GOP's sharpest critics of former President Donald Trump. And after the Jan. 6 insurrection, they supported his impeachment. But for all their similarities, the political fortunes of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming are poised to diverge on Tuesday when they're each on the ballot in closely watched primary elections.Cheney faces daunting prospects in her effort to fend off the Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, increasingly looking at a life beyond Capitol Hill that could include a possible presidential campaign....
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Michigan State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
City
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy