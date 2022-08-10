If my dog got rabies after getting the rabies vaccine I'd start asking questions. Get covid after the jab and people say "I'm glad I got the jab so the symptoms weren't as bad" 🤦
The only person I know that died from covid was vaccinated and boosted. I am over 60 and had covid 2 times with no issues and no vaccines. The same with many I know also.
Do not take the boosters or the Covid vaccine! Every Booster you take lowers your immune system every time! Over 40,000 people have died from the vaccine and thousands are getting serious health issues that will lead to death! The vaccine is all about the money and population control! Your immune system will help protect you from a virus that has a 99.8 percent chance of survival! Oh and where did the flu go for the last 2 years???Wake up!
Related
Should you get a COVID-19 booster now or wait for omicron-targeted shots coming out in the fall?
Fauci says it's 'becoming more and more difficult to get people to listen' because Americans are fed up with the COVID-19 pandemic and want it 'behind them'
We're in an STI Epidemic and No One's Talking About It
Covid vaccines: Government warned of ‘dangerous complacency’ as millions skip boosters
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
Why Have Some People Been Able To Avoid Getting COVID-19?
How long is someone with COVID contagious?
Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?
RELATED PEOPLE
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant
Peter Salk, the son of polio vaccine's developer, says the newest US polio case sounds a warning
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Omicron COVID Boosters Coming Soon: What to Know Now
U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September
Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant
Anthony Fauci Says If We Could Do It Again, COVID-19 Restrictions Would Be 'Much, Much More Stringent'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There's one crucial step to your Covid self-test you may be missing, experts say
COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now
How many times can you get reinfected with COVID? Here's what experts say
Biden has COVID-19 symptoms again: How common is that with 'rebound' infections?
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 66