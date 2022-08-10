Read full article on original website
Related
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
ohmymag.co.uk
WhatsApp Chief issues strict warning to all 2 billion users
If you are one of the two billion users of WhatsApp, the company’s CEO urging you to beware of fake versions of the app making the rounds. The WhatsApp Chief said users should be careful of the apps they download as they could be compromising their safety and privacy.
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
How to hide your online status on WhatsApp
WHATSAPP has finally added the ability to hide your online status – and it's easy to activate. Previously it was impossible to hide your WhatsApp activity from pals. All you could do was hide your Last Seen status – but not the fact that you were online. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to use Facebook in ‘stealth mode’ by hiding your online status
WANT to use Facebook without anyone knowing you're logged in? There's an easy way to do so. It's possible to hide your "Active Status" – the little green light that appears next to your profile picture whenever you're online. What is Facebook Active Status?. Facebook and Messenger use Active...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Facebook might soon let you have up to 5 separate profiles, because why not
The last several months have been particularly turbulent at Facebook, where Mark Zuckerberg’s social media juggernaut has been rattled by everything from a decline in user activity, to engagement shifting over to hot newer apps like TikTok plus the loss of now ex-COO Sheryl Sandberg, who helped build Facebook’s advertising juggernaut (and who, incidentally, is also being investigated by the company right now).
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump goes on Truth Social rampage, sharing over a dozen posts, including from accounts with QAnon references
Accounts Donald Trump reposted included references to QAnon, the Pepe the Frog hate symbol, and debunked conspiracy theories about the FBI.
Number of teens using Facebook crashes as YouTube becomes platform of choice
In brief: Are you old enough to remember when Facebook usurped Myspace as the cool social media platform everyone should be using? If the answer is yes, you're probably still on Zuckerberg's product, unlike almost 70% of teens, who prefer the likes of YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The bad news...
Study confirms the obvious: youth have abandoned Facebook
Young people are way more likely to be on Youtube these days. Deposit photosTeen usage of the social media platform has more than halved in less than a decade.
Facebook and Instagram are having a 'midlife crisis': Here are the ways Meta's companies have borrowed from competitors over the years
Mark Zuckerberg's company will likely take from the same playbook it's used in the past when it comes to competing with younger competitors: borrowing features from TikTok and other new social apps.
Appalled, devastated and worried. How the world is reacting to the attack on Salman Rushdie
Messages of outrage and support are pouring in from all corners of the globe after writer Salman Rushdie was stabbed at an upstate New York venue where he was due to speak Friday.
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
BBC
WhatsApp new privacy features: Mark Zuckerberg reveal say pipo go fit leave groups silently plus odas
Meta don announce new privacy features for WhatsApp users. Di new features go enable users to fit leave group chats silently, control who fit see dia online status and block screenshots on View Once messages. Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg tok say dis go epp keep WhatsApp messaging "to dey...
digg.com
IOS Privacy: Instagram And Facebook Can Track Anything You Do On Any Website In Their In-App Browser
The iOS Instagram and Facebook app render all third party links and ads within their app using a custom in-app browser. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
komando.com
How to take a break from Facebook
You may have noticed some of your online friends doing it. It pops up in your Facebook feed. It’s a message that goes something like this: “Hi everyone! I’m taking a break from Facebook to focus on the real world. If you need me, please text or call my phone. I won’t be checking anything on here for a while.”
WhatsApp opens the door to silent exits from annoying groups
App spares users the embarrassment of a blanket notification as part of series of updates over coming month
How to stop iPhone location tracking
Many of the apps on your iPhone may use location tracking, this article will show you how you can turn off location tracking on your device. Apple’s iPhone comes with some great privacy feature that gives you more control over your information and your privacy. You can change these and select which features you want to use and which you do not.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0