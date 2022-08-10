Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Beyond net-zero: We should, if we can, cool the planet back to pre-industrial levels
By Andrew King, Celia McMichael, Harry McClelland, Jacqueline Peel, Kale Sniderman, Kathryn Bowen, Tilo Ziehn and Zebedee Nichol, The Conversation. The world's focus is sharply fixed on achieving net-zero emissions, yet surprisingly little thought has been given to what comes afterwards. In our new paper, published today in Nature Climate Change, we discuss the big unknowns in a post net-zero world.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
natureworldnews.com
Experts Are Suggesting Converting Coal Plants To Produce Clean Geothermal Energy
Coal energy is created when fossil fuel is burned to create heat and steam, both of which are used to turn turbine generators into electrical generators. Coal energy, together with the steam engine, contributed to and supported the Industrial Revolution. Panelists speaking about the topic at PIVOT2022, an online geothermal...
scitechdaily.com
Reducing Air Pollution Can Actually Increase Ozone Pollution and Worsen Health
Researchers at the University of York have figured out why lowering particle pollution in certain developing nations causes an increase in surface ozone pollution, which has detrimental effects on human health, ecosystems, and agriculture. Researchers at the University of York have figured out why, in certain growing countries, lowering particle...
Food prices are skyrocketing, and it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.
How tackling India’s hidden carbon could save 400,000 lives a year – and keep climate goals on track
Over 400,000 lives can be saved each year by reducing the emission of black carbon in India, according to a new study assessing the impact of the little-talked-about pollutant on cardiovascular health and the climate in the Indo-Gangetic plains.Pollution caused by the heavy concentration of fine particulate matter in India’s air is known to affect the health of millions, but the magnitude of the health impact stemming from exposure to black carbon has been difficult to establish. However, a study published last week in Science Advances found nearly two-thirds of deaths caused by heart disease in megacities like Delhi...
Nature.com
A sustainable ocean for all
Welcome to the opening editorial of npj Ocean Sustainability. This new interdisciplinary journal aims to provide a unique forum for sharing research, critically debating issues, and advancing practical solutions to achieve ocean sustainability. The ocean and people are deeply interconnected. Thus, decision-makers require integrative, interdisciplinary, and transdisciplinary knowledge to design solutions and approaches based on the multitude of visions for what a sustainable ocean entails. For that reason, the journal recognizes the benefits of knowledge pluralism and equally welcomes research from natural and social sciences; from marine ecology to Indigenous Studies; from the legal, policy, and management sciences to medical sciences, to arts and humanities. We acknowledge the fundamental need to understand and integrate the environmental and human dimensions into ocean research and management to effectively ensure long-term sustainable ocean use and conservation. We also acknowledge that while the ocean is "one" from a biophysical standpoint, there is a "plurality" of values and relationships between humans and the ocean, emerging from multiple geographical and historical specificities that need to be accounted for.
Phys.org
'Unacceptable costs': Savanna burning under Australia's carbon credit scheme is harming human health
Savanna burning projects in northern Australia provide economic benefits to Indigenous communities and claim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But our research suggests smoke from these projects is harming human health. Northern Australia's savannas cover about 25% of Australia's land mass. They're among the most flammable regions in the world...
We Are Destroying Our Species: Study Finds Climate Change Is Exacerbating Infectious Diseases
At this point, it’s pretty clear that the climate crisis is basically making everything bad even worse — and a new study connecting climate change and infectious diseases highlights yet another way that the climate emergency is hurting humanity. Article continues below advertisement. This study’s findings are important:...
Nature.com
Reviewing the ecological impacts of offshore wind farms
Offshore wind energy is widely regarded as one of the most credible sources for increasing renewable energy production towards a resilient and decarbonised energy supply. However, current expectations for the expansion of energy production from offshore wind may lead to significant environmental impacts. Assessing ecological risks to marine ecosystems from electricity production from wind is both timely and vital. It will support the adoption of management measures that minimize impacts and the environmental sustainability of the offshore wind energy sector.
Carbon offsets alone won’t make flying climate-friendly
This story was originally published by WIRED and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Jet A-1, a straw-colored, kerosene-based fuel used in most big airplanes, is a difficult substance to replace. It’s packed with energy; per unit of weight, at least 60 times as much as the lithium-ion batteries used to propel electric cars. It’s also terrible for the climate. So as the aviation industry has gradually climbed aboard global pledges to get rid of carbon emissions, it has mostly promised to make up for its damage elsewhere — through offsets that might involve planting trees, restoring wetlands, or paying people to preserve ecosystems that otherwise would have been razed. But according to a growing body of research, those efforts leave something out: Most of the planet-warming effects of flying aren’t from carbon dioxide.
Scientists say landfills release more planet-warming methane than previously thought
A study builds on research that shows landfills are the third-largest source of methane emissions globally, after oil and gas systems and agriculture.
biztoc.com
With a €43M EU grant and €1.2M from a VC, this startup plans to turn CO2 emissions into gold
The global problem of an over-abundance of CO2 in the atmosphere is ongoing, and a huge area that needs to be addressed, given the amount pumped out by industry. It’s hoped that if carbon dioxide could be converted at the point of emission, we could deal with the climate crisis a lot faster and create […]
gmauthority.com
Biden Signs CHIPS And Science Act Into Law Today
President Biden signed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 into law today to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing and secure U.S. competitiveness over China. The Biden administration states that the new bill will “strengthen American manufacturing, supply chains, and national security, and invest in research and development, science and technology, and the workforce of the future to keep the United States the leader in the industries of tomorrow, including nanotechnology, clean energy, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.”
natureworldnews.com
Plastic-Eating Enzyme Developed to Address the Planet's Growing Plastic Pollution Problem
Plastic pollution has become one of the world's most significant environmental issues, based on anecdotal and emerging scientific evidence. The insurmountable spike of plastic waste worldwide has affected not only ecosystems but also animal and human health. Over the past several decades, plastic production has increased exponentially, as demand rises and industries grow.
Futurity
Cheap material could capture CO2 from tailpipes
Researchers have created a cheap, easy, and energy-efficient way to capture carbon dioxide from smokestacks. They used an inexpensive polymer called melamine—the main component of Formica. The new work is a key goal for the United States and other nations as they seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The...
Pivotal evolutionary change helped pave the way for human speech
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Scientists have identified evolutionary modifications in the voice box distinguishing people from other primates that may underpin a capability indispensable to humankind - speaking.
Hot nights due to climate change could increase death rate up to 60 per cent across world, study warns
The risk of death from excessively hot nights could increase nearly six-fold by the end of the century, according to a new study that explains how rising night-time temperatures due to climate change may disrupt the human body’s physiology.Scientists, including those from the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill in the US, say disruption of sleep in people across the world brought on by climate change could lead to immune system damage and a higher risk of heart disease, chronic illnesses, inflammation, and mental health conditions.The study, published last week in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health,...
Tree Hugger
Where Greenhouse Gases Come From and Where They Are Going
In 1898, Captain Matthew Henry Phineas Riall Sankey published a diagram demonstrating the thermal efficiency of a steam engine using arrows with widths proportional to heat loss. Engineers and scientists have been using them ever since to demonstrate energy flows, inputs, and outputs. Treehugger publishes "Lessons from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory" with Sankey charts showing American data every year.
