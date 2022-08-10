Former Gators LB Mohamoud Diabate previews to visit to ‘ex-wife’s house’

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

When Florida hosts No. 8 Utah for the 2022 season opener on Sept. 3, it will be a homecoming for one Utes player.

Former Gators linebacker Mohamoud Diabate makes his return to The Swamp after transferring to Utah in January. He appeared in all 37 games during his three years at UF, starting the entire 2021 season and finished second on the team with 89 tackles.

Diabate discussed the upcoming game at his old stomping grounds.

“There is nothing that can compare,” Diabate said of The Swamp. “I don’t know what to compare it to. I’ve been thinking about it a long time. Nothing compares to it. It’ll be a great environment, a great opportunity, and it’s like going to my ex-wife’s house. We’ll see.

“It’s going to be fun. I still have a lot of love and respect for those guys and university, but right now we are focused on what we have got to do and when that time comes, we will be ready.”

The Gators agreed to a home-and-home series with Utah two years ago, with a trip to Salt Lake City scheduled for 2023. Florida coach Billy Napier previewed the matchup during the offseason.

“Any time you can open the season with a formidable opponent that you know your entire organization, staff and players respect, I think that’s a huge positive,” Napier told Gators Online. “We got tremendous respect for Utah. Very familiar with their blueprint. They’ve had tremendous success. They’ve been one of the most consistent contenders in the Pac-12. Probably had one of their best teams in a long time last year.

“It’s evident when you put the tape on, this team’s got height, length, speed. They’re tough. They play with effort. They’ve got a reputation and a brand that they play to. So, we’ve got a ton of respect for Utah. We’ve got a lot of work to do in preparation for the opener. But I do think that it’s a positive that it’s a formidable opponent, one that we all can agree deserves respect. They play really good football out there.”

