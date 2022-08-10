Read full article on original website
Related
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce
Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
clarkstonnews.com
A Look Back for August 10, 2022
Who should pay?: With the opening of the new Clarkston High School just a year away, tempers were beginning to flare over expected traffic problems approaching the Flemings Lake Road site. Members of the Independence Township Board of Trustees criticized the school district for its planning of the entrance of the new school at their meeting. Supervisor Dale Stuart brought up the Flemings Lake/Clarkston Road intersection as one possibility for allocation of Tri-Party funds still available to the township. But board members were reluctant to approve as the school district hadn’t been forthcoming with money of its own to improve the intersection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan’s weekend weather: Rainy day in one large area, not rainy the next day
The weekend weather data is fairly consistent now, and I can tell you what the weather should do. There will be a large area of rain with occasional thunderstorms moving from northwest to southeast across the U.P. into about the southwest half of Lower Michigan. This area of rain will get the southwest half of Lower Michigan wet starting Saturday morning and lasting into Saturday afternoon. After the concentrated area of rain moves south of Michigan, stray showers will linger into early Sunday morning.
We're in the middle of sweet corn season: Here are some easy ways to cook, store it
When it comes to produce that is fresh, sweet, and tasty, it doesn't get any better than sweet corn. And we are smack dab in the middle of sweet corn season. Loads of yellow, white, and bi-color corn are landing at many metro Detroit local farm markets, independent stores and farmers' markets.
You’ll Love Seeing a Flick at These Drive-In Theaters in Michigan
Drive-in movie theaters were a huge deal, long ago. When I was growing up in southwest Michigan we had a drive-in theater about a half mile from where we lived. Sadly, I've never been to a drive-in theater to see a flick. I was 5 when we lived there and most likely they weren't playing "kids" movies at night.
hourdetroit.com
12 Metro Detroit Festivals and Fairs to Round Out the Summer
Fight off the back-to-school blues at these metro Detroit festivals and fairs. From live music to livestock sales, there’s plenty of neighborhood happenings to scope out before the unofficial end of summer. Charivari Detroit Music Festival. The four-day electronic dance music festival honors the genre’s Detroit roots. Returning for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?
Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
clarkstonnews.com
Maryann Rock, 72
Maryann Victoria Rock, of Clarkston, danced into the Lord’s arms on August 8, 2022 at the age of 72. Born in Hamtramck, Maryann met her childhood crush, soulmate and husband, Gary, at the young age of 12. Together, they treated every day like an adventure – spontaneous road trips to Mackinac, countless days spent at Walter’s Beach in West Bloomfield and weekends canoeing at Proud Lake.
foodmanufacturing.com
Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?
August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
Is Driving With Your Dog On Your Lap Illegal In Michigan?
As Michiganders, I think we all appreciate what summer provides us in terms of driving. There's no snow to drive through, no ice to worry about, and there's just something about going with all your windows down and cranking up your favorite jam. However, there's something about summer driving that I see way more often that I cannot abide by, and it's people driving with their dogs on their laps.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the Best City to Buy a Fixer-Upper in America
The housing market has been turbulent lately, due to interest rates going up and a variety of other factors, so if you’re looking to buy a fixer-upper, it can be confusing. That said, a few cities in the U.S. are great areas to buy a fixer-upper, and one is in Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarkstonnews.com
Youth theatrics
Kids learned first hand there is no business like show business as Musical Theatre Camp returned to the stage this summer, July 25-28. For four days, kids entering grades 3-8 learned songs and choreography to Broadway musical songs from Clarkston High School Drama Club students. Director Amy Seaman shared they...
Spinal Column
Milford House will offer four concepts for food, fun
Drive through town and it’s easy to see the Milford House restaurant has been a beehive of activity this summer. It has been one year since original owners Perry and Kris Sinacola closed the well-loved restaurant run by their family for 28 years. Last spring, architects for new owners...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
Comments / 0