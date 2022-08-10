Who should pay?: With the opening of the new Clarkston High School just a year away, tempers were beginning to flare over expected traffic problems approaching the Flemings Lake Road site. Members of the Independence Township Board of Trustees criticized the school district for its planning of the entrance of the new school at their meeting. Supervisor Dale Stuart brought up the Flemings Lake/Clarkston Road intersection as one possibility for allocation of Tri-Party funds still available to the township. But board members were reluctant to approve as the school district hadn’t been forthcoming with money of its own to improve the intersection.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO