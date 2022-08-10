ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State football taking preseason ranking in stride

By Matt Carter about 15 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZODEO_0hBlNxuy00
NC State football finished the 2021 regular season ranked in the top 25 (Photo by Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Monday morning brought home to NC State football the reality that the early hype was going to be confirmed in the preseason polls. The coaches top 25 dropped and the Wolfpack checked in at No. 13, second best among the five ACC squads that were all in the top 20.

Still to come is the Associated Press poll, but odds favor NC State coming in the top 10-15 range there, too.

With the expectations becoming clearer, NC State football players sounded appreciative of the positive thoughts, but equally were intent on not letting that change the approach to the 2022 season.

Perhaps in an attempt to show that the rankings do not matter, the school’s official site GoPack.com did not include an acknowledgement of the poll after the top 25 was released Monday.

Opponents, however, are going to notice the No. 13 next to NC State.

“We like having that target on our back,” redshirt sophomore left tackle Anthony Belton noted. “I feel like, either way, we are still going to do what we have to do to try to win the ACC.”

Belton can see his teammates’ intensity in practice.

“Everybody is ready to go out there and play ball, especially those injured guys that missed the season,” Belton added. “Everybody is hungry.”

Fourth-year junior defensive end Savion Jackson prefers to play the more familiar role for NC State football.

“I’m not really into all that,” Jackson said. “I see it all the time. I never post it because I’m the type of guy I always love that underdog mentality. I feel like that’s our program.

“No matter if we were number one in the country, I feel like we’d still have the underdog mentality that, there’s some people that don’t think we should be up there.”

Fourth-year redshirt sophomore Shyheim Battle noted the obvious.

“We’re definitely happy to be where we are,” Battle said. “It’s a start. … We definitely appreciate the acknowledgement.

“We’re not going to just let that sink in and let us be like we’ve arrived or anything like that because it is a preseason ranking. You have to go out there and ball out game to game and prove what we can do.”

Below is the full coaches’ poll top 25.

RankTeamRecordPTS1stPrevChgHi/Lo

1Alabama0-0163454NR—1/1

2Ohio State0-015645NR—2/2

3Georgia0-015426NR—3/3

4Clemson0-013560NR—4/4

5Notre Dame0-012840NR—5/5

6Michigan0-012320NR—6/6

7Texas A&M0-012190NR—7/7

8Utah0-011340NR—8/8

9Oklahoma0-010270NR—9/9

10Baylor0-08910NR—10/10

11Oklahoma State0-08590NR—11/11

12Oregon0-07340NR—12/12

13NC State0-07260NR—13/13

14Michigan State0-07110NR—14/14

15Southern California0-06020NR—15/15

16Pittsburgh0-04500NR—16/16

17Miami0-04330NR—17/17

18Texas0-03831NR—18/18

19Wake Forest0-03810NR—19/19

20Wisconsin0-03690NR—20/20

21Kentucky0-03530NR—21/21

22Cincinnati0-03390NR—22/22

23Arkansas0-03340NR—23/23

24Mississippi0-03270NR—24/24

25Houston0-02570NR—25/25

The above table is from the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Huge UNC-Duke recruiting battle heating up

By the time Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power announces his college destination, he ought to be a five-star. After all, some would argue that the prime 2023 Duke basketball recruiting target — also sitting high on the UNC basketball wishlist — was the top performer on the Nike EYBL ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke staff on board with recruit playing two sports

As of Monday, Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power has five finalists: his Duke basketball suitors plus Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and Virginia. RELATED: Rivals among finalists for elite power forward Yet technically speaking, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound rising high school senior, who ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Quinn Cook coaching future Blue Devil in showcase

At 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPNU, former Duke basketball national champ Quinn Cook will be on the sidelines in Chicago as an assistant coach for Team Futr in the Under Armour Next Elite 24 High School All-Star Game. RELATED: Quinn Cook's pro career just took one massive step One prep on Cook's side is ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
BlueDevilCountry

Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K

Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
TARBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Football Players#Coaches Poll#Usa Today Sports#American Football#College Football#Acc#The Associated Press
Trending on Reddit

Hunting and Shooting in/near the Triangle?

Hello All Looking to see if anyone has any knowledge or advice on hunting and Shooting in the area. And yes, I realize it's likely not very popular here. Anywho, I grew up hunting and Shooting, but haven't really done much since going to school, graduating, and working. My wife and I used to go the range quite a bit before we moved, but I see all the ranges within 30 minutes here are $$$$$$. I see there's a free range in Caswell and may check that out. Also looking into the concealed carry class as well! Are there any opportunities to get back into hunting? Not super picky on the game and would just like to learn - even if I'm only able to go once or twice a year! Sorry this is vague but whatever you've got helps!from Cells_R_Coolio.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
APEX, NC
wraltechwire.com

Google Fiber expanding in NC, too, spokesperson says

DURHAM – Today, Google Fiber announced that it would expand to five additional states. And, a spokesperson for Google Fiber told WRAL TechWire that the organization will continue to invest in North Carolina. Here’s the latest, according to the spokesperson. Triangle-area customers can now sign up for Fiber...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?

DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
eaglecountryonline.com

CVG Announced New Non-Stop Flight to Raleigh

Any North Carolina or Duke basketball fans ready for a trip?. (Erlanger, Ky.) – American Airlines has announced new non-stop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The new flight to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) will operate daily beginning January 10, 2023. “American Airlines is excited to connect Cincinnati/Northern...
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy