NC State football taking preseason ranking in stride

NC State football finished the 2021 regular season ranked in the top 25 (Photo by Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Monday morning brought home to NC State football the reality that the early hype was going to be confirmed in the preseason polls. The coaches top 25 dropped and the Wolfpack checked in at No. 13, second best among the five ACC squads that were all in the top 20.

Still to come is the Associated Press poll, but odds favor NC State coming in the top 10-15 range there, too.

With the expectations becoming clearer, NC State football players sounded appreciative of the positive thoughts, but equally were intent on not letting that change the approach to the 2022 season.

Perhaps in an attempt to show that the rankings do not matter, the school’s official site GoPack.com did not include an acknowledgement of the poll after the top 25 was released Monday.

Opponents, however, are going to notice the No. 13 next to NC State.

“We like having that target on our back,” redshirt sophomore left tackle Anthony Belton noted. “I feel like, either way, we are still going to do what we have to do to try to win the ACC.”

Belton can see his teammates’ intensity in practice.

“Everybody is ready to go out there and play ball, especially those injured guys that missed the season,” Belton added. “Everybody is hungry.”

Fourth-year junior defensive end Savion Jackson prefers to play the more familiar role for NC State football.

“I’m not really into all that,” Jackson said. “I see it all the time. I never post it because I’m the type of guy I always love that underdog mentality. I feel like that’s our program.

“No matter if we were number one in the country, I feel like we’d still have the underdog mentality that, there’s some people that don’t think we should be up there.”

Fourth-year redshirt sophomore Shyheim Battle noted the obvious.

“We’re definitely happy to be where we are,” Battle said. “It’s a start. … We definitely appreciate the acknowledgement.

“We’re not going to just let that sink in and let us be like we’ve arrived or anything like that because it is a preseason ranking. You have to go out there and ball out game to game and prove what we can do.”

Below is the full coaches’ poll top 25.

RankTeamRecordPTS1stPrevChgHi/Lo

1Alabama0-0163454NR—1/1

2Ohio State0-015645NR—2/2

3Georgia0-015426NR—3/3

4Clemson0-013560NR—4/4

5Notre Dame0-012840NR—5/5

6Michigan0-012320NR—6/6

7Texas A&M0-012190NR—7/7

8Utah0-011340NR—8/8

9Oklahoma0-010270NR—9/9

10Baylor0-08910NR—10/10

11Oklahoma State0-08590NR—11/11

12Oregon0-07340NR—12/12

13NC State0-07260NR—13/13

14Michigan State0-07110NR—14/14

15Southern California0-06020NR—15/15

16Pittsburgh0-04500NR—16/16

17Miami0-04330NR—17/17

18Texas0-03831NR—18/18

19Wake Forest0-03810NR—19/19

20Wisconsin0-03690NR—20/20

21Kentucky0-03530NR—21/21

22Cincinnati0-03390NR—22/22

23Arkansas0-03340NR—23/23

24Mississippi0-03270NR—24/24

25Houston0-02570NR—25/25

