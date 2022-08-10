Report: Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall out indefinitely with foot injury

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Billy Napier will be bringing a new offensive system to Florida, most likely led by quarterback Anthony Richardson. Getting the first-time starter some weapons this offseason was a huge priority, especially through the transfer portal. Ricky Pearsall was a big acquisition for the Gators, but now, the wide receiver is going through some injuries.

According to Swamp247’s Jacob Rudner, Pearsall is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury in Tuesday’s practice. Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel shed more light on the situation, saying Pearsall “tweaked” his left foot/arch. Pearsall will now miss some practice time as Florida continues to build up to their Sept. 3 opener.

The injury first occurred on the first day of fall camp but over a week later, Pearsall was not able to go through practice. A transfer from Arizona State, Pearsall was expected to be one of the Gators’ more consistent receivers throughout the 2022 season.

Pearsall is a Tempe, AZ, native and was originally playing for his hometown team. However, he decided to move out east to further his college football career with the Gators. He chose to play for Napier’s squad over the likes of Auburn and Oregon.

During the 2021 season, Pearsall caught 48 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns. The hope was to produce similar numbers, if not better for Florida. Pearsall will now have to wait and figure out his injury situation first.

Florida head coach Billy Napier discusses Ricky Pearsall’s addition

Pearsall arrived in Gainesville during the spring and immediately began to turn heads. Napier discussed the early impact Pearsall was making during SEC Media Days, saying the wide receiver already has the respect of everyone involved with the Florida program.

“Ricky obviously has been a very productive player and was the leading receiver at Arizona State,” said Napier. “Has film, there’s no question that he’s garnered the respect of our team so far in just eight, nine weeks.”

He also spoke on another wide receiver transfer, Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman — a junior college transfer.

“Then Thai got banged up a little bit early on, but Thai’s earning respect as well,” Napier said. “He was just a guy who passed our evaluation. He was in this class and we found out he was available — he’s a high school qualifier. So we made a decision to go ahead and bring him in.

“He has character. He’s been mentored by some great receiver coaches and receivers. His brother played at Northwestern. Had a cup of coffee in the League. You know, he’s got a football background. I think he’s got really good intangibles. I think he’s going to bring some things to our team.