Gainesville, FL

Report: Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall out indefinitely with foot injury

By Griffin McVeigh about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Billy Napier will be bringing a new offensive system to Florida, most likely led by quarterback Anthony Richardson. Getting the first-time starter some weapons this offseason was a huge priority, especially through the transfer portal. Ricky Pearsall was a big acquisition for the Gators, but now, the wide receiver is going through some injuries.

According to Swamp247’s Jacob Rudner, Pearsall is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury in Tuesday’s practice. Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel shed more light on the situation, saying Pearsall “tweaked” his left foot/arch. Pearsall will now miss some practice time as Florida continues to build up to their Sept. 3 opener.

The injury first occurred on the first day of fall camp but over a week later, Pearsall was not able to go through practice. A transfer from Arizona State, Pearsall was expected to be one of the Gators’ more consistent receivers throughout the 2022 season.

Pearsall is a Tempe, AZ, native and was originally playing for his hometown team. However, he decided to move out east to further his college football career with the Gators. He chose to play for Napier’s squad over the likes of Auburn and Oregon.

During the 2021 season, Pearsall caught 48 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns. The hope was to produce similar numbers, if not better for Florida. Pearsall will now have to wait and figure out his injury situation first.

Florida head coach Billy Napier discusses Ricky Pearsall’s addition

Pearsall arrived in Gainesville during the spring and immediately began to turn heads. Napier discussed the early impact Pearsall was making during SEC Media Days, saying the wide receiver already has the respect of everyone involved with the Florida program.

“Ricky obviously has been a very productive player and was the leading receiver at Arizona State,” said Napier. “Has film, there’s no question that he’s garnered the respect of our team so far in just eight, nine weeks.”

He also spoke on another wide receiver transfer, Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman — a junior college transfer.

“Then Thai got banged up a little bit early on, but Thai’s earning respect as well,” Napier said. “He was just a guy who passed our evaluation. He was in this class and we found out he was available — he’s a high school qualifier. So we made a decision to go ahead and bring him in.

“He has character. He’s been mentored by some great receiver coaches and receivers. His brother played at Northwestern. Had a cup of coffee in the League. You know, he’s got a football background. I think he’s got really good intangibles. I think he’s going to bring some things to our team.

Comments / 0

 

Florida football: We've got to stop saying UCF is better than Florida

Florida football had a down year last year. No doubt about it. And all of the team’s struggles and issues were summed up in a Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF. Some would think that in an obvious down year, where the team didn’t have their head coach, best QB was hurt, and hadn’t looked motivated since week 3, a bowl game loss wouldn’t carry that much weight.
Florida and Georgia will reportedly be allowed to host recruits at rivalry game in Jacksonville

Florida and Georgia have one of the SEC’s best rivalry games, which is played annually in Jacksonville. The fact that it is a neutral-site game is a subject of debate every offseason, as many want it to be a home-and-home series with games hosted on campus. A big reason for that is both schools would then be allowed to host recruits for that matchup.
Bronson coach faces additional charges

Former Bronson High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. now faces sexual misconduct charges not only in Alachua County but Levy County as well. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) press release sent Wednesday, additional victims have reportedly come forward. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested McCall...
Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
It's time for a new mayor of Ocala

Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
Person of interest identified in Live Oak double murder investigation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A month after a double murder in Suwannee County, sheriff’s deputies have a person of interest in the case. The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on Friday on the homicide investigation into a man and woman who were shot and killed in their car in Live Oak on July 9.
NCFL school districts face the fallout of teacher shortages

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A sign that reads “Now hiring! Substitute Teachers” hangs over the fence of Littlewood Elementary School as students make their return for the new school year. While most students would expect to come face-to-face with their permanent teacher on their first day, that wasn’t...
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake

A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Palatka man arrested after police raid

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Putnam County has been arrested for trafficking meth and gun-related charges after sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Palatka. Casey Howe, 48, was arrested at the home on Silver Lake Drive. . During the search, deputies found two handguns and a bag with...
