Vandalia Jr. High girls softball kicked off their 2022 season with a 10-7 win at home over Nokomis on Thursday evening. The Vandals took an early 4-1 in the bottom of the first inning but Nokomis pulled ahead 5-4 in the top of the 2nd. After Vandalia tied the game at 5-5 in bottom of the third inning, Nokomis again pulled ahead, 7-5 in the top of the 5th but Vandalia responded with 5 runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 10-7 lead and then held Nokomis scoreless for two innings to close out the win and get to 1-0 to start the season. Mady McCall got the win on the mound for the Vandals going all seven innings and allowing 7 runs, 2 earned on 7 hits while striking out 12 in the game. Elaina Hagy went 3-3 at the plate with 3 runs and an RBI while McCall was 2-3 with 2 runs and 2 RBI. Vandalia will be back at home Friday afternoon to take on Pana at 4:30pm.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO