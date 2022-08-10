ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lane Kiffin reveals how transfers have changed timeline of preseason

By Daniel Morrison about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IM98k_0hBlMw0200
Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

The transfer portal has shaken up how coaches manage their rosters. Instead of having seniors move on and freshmen come in to be developed, transfers can come and go at any stage of their careers. Lane Kiffin has embraced using the transfer portal at Ole Miss. However, he’s now finding that transfers are changing the preseason timeline.

“The variables being all the new guys,” Lane Kiffin said. “So, probably not where we’d want to be normally. But, you have to take that into consideration because, again, your new guys usually are at the bottom. You know, you’ve got a lot of new guys that have played a lot, and (we) expect them to play and that’s why they’re here. So, that’s a work in progress.”

Lane Kiffin expects those transfers to play. This means that they need to get them to mesh and understand what Ole Miss is trying to do.

“You can look out there and see, easily, half the guys out there going against each other are (transfer) portal guys. I mean, I thought about it on a play today. That guy was just playing for Auburn covering a guy that just played for Mississippi State. So, it’s just the world we’re in,” Lane Kiffin explained.

The problem is that freshmen typically get a season or two to develop and adjust to the program before they start playing meaningful snaps. These transfers need to play immediately, so they have less time to make that adjustment.

Lane Kiffin is also managing a quarterback competition

Along with getting the transfer players ready, Lane Kiffin needs to choose a starting quarterback before the season. Right now, there are two options. USC transfer Jaxson Dart came to the program this offseason. Meanwhile, Luke Altmyer came to Ole Miss as a freshman in the Class of 2021.

Right now, according to Lane Kiffin, the two quarterbacks have been a bit of a mixed bag.

“I know I sound like a broken record but they do some things really well and at times, they look young again,” Lane Kiffin said. “Everything in life is about what you just saw. Not trying to say I am smarter than other people but you take for granted what you have for life in all areas sometimes.”

“I kept telling our guys last year, ‘guys, these throws. Ain’t too many people making these throws.’ You’re used to every throw in there and not just miss. Takes some getting used to having a new quarterback and losing a veteran that was an elite arm talent.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Anonymous SEC Coach's Comment On Jimbo Fisher Goes Viral

Jimbo Fisher has helped elevate expectations at Texas A&M, but not all of his peers seem to be sold. The Aggies have gone 31-14 in Fisher's four seasons as head coach and enter 2022 with considerable buzz on the strength of a strong recruiting class. However, an anonymous SEC coach told Athlon Sports (h/t Saturday Down South) that they haven't justified the hype.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Alabama leads for Edric Hill

Kansas City (Mo.) North defensive lineman Edric Hill announced his top schools on Tuesday night, naming Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. But following a recent expert prediction from BamaInsider’s Andrew Bone, it’s the Crimson Tide who are trending in a big way to land him. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) now gives Alabama an 89.6 percent chance of securing his commitment, which Hill tweeted would be coming “soon.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Auburn
On3.com

Lane Kiffin warns his team of 'rat poison' entering season

Head coaches are looking out for ‘rat poison’ with the season drawing closer. Everyone outside of each and every program is under the assumption they know how every football team will play this season, good or bad. That’s where the poison comes in where players hear things from the outside and lets it affect them. At Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin is already on the lookout for it.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Fall Camp Snapshot(s): The Ole Miss defensive line and linebackers

The Ole Miss defense was much-improved last season, and the Rebels have seemingly carried over that good work over through two weeks of fall camp, aided by transfer reinforcements, including Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey. There’s plenty of practice time to go yet before the Rebels can attempt to...
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

NC State Newsstand: Dave Doeren post-practice Q&A

NC State’s 2022 football season is here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Friday morning newsstand...
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

Decision Day: Will Alabama land 4-star OL Miles McVay?

It’s been a busy summer for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since the start of June, 15 prospects in the Class of 2023, the most recent of which being former Ohio State tight end commit Ty Lockwood, have joined forces with Alabama. Later today, Nick Saban’s program will look to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy