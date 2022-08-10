Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Bisquick skillet breakfast
This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.
Cheesy Stuffed Meatloaf
Stuffed meatloaf is an easy and delicious way to switch up your dinner routine. The gooey mozzarella center works really well with all the classic flavors of the beloved ground beef dish, ketchup glaze included. Making stuffed meatloaf is easier than you’d think. Fill your loaf pan with half of...
The Daily South
Creamy Cucumber Salad
Whether you are cooking up low and slow barbecue or spicy Southern fried chicken, a cooling creamy salad is always a perfect pairing. Cucumber and dill are great pals, and while many traditional salads that feature them are dressed with a sweet and sour vinegar-based brine, they are just as happy with a velvety bath in some dairy.
ABC News
Simple pesto pasta salad recipe
How to make a homemade caprese-inspired pesto pasta in under 15 minutes. Whether it's lunch for one or a backyard barbecue with friends when it comes to summer a big bowl of homemade pasta salad should never be too far out of reach. Cooking with Cocktail Rings creator and food...
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Flip through the pages of Ree Drummond’s many cookbooks and the words chicken, bacon, and ranch pop up again and again. That’s why this Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is so perfect—it combines everyone’s love for pasta, chicken, and casseroles into one easy-to-make dish. Ready in just about forty-five minutes, it’s sure to become one of your family’s favorites.
People Are Getting Honest About Their Most "Toxic" Cooking Habits, And I, For One, Can Certainly Relate To Some Of These
From "backseat chefs" to messy kitchen keepers, these are the toxic cooking habits people are owning up to.
Marcella Hazan's Pasta Sauce is Perfect for Summer
(Tomer Applebaum/Haertez.com) The recipe contains just four ingredients and is so easy to make that haute cuisine fans initially thought it was a hoax. Others deemed it "slightly eccentric." Then they tasted the rich, velvety sauce and knew it was anything but amateurish.
Sunny Anderson’s Quick and Simple Morning Muffins
Start your day off right with Sunny Anderson’s satisfying and delicious Morning Muffins.
I’m an Aldi expert – how I made dinner for my family for $15 with leftovers for lunch too
EATING out and making dinner at home are costing more these days, making it more critical than ever to find cheap meals. Families both big and small have been feeling the pressure of being able to put food on the table as costs rise for everything. Finding recipes that are...
These 3-Ingredient Air Fryer Venezuelan Vegan Empanadas Are the Perfect Fiber- and Protein-Packed Breakfast
Eleven from “Stranger Things” is to Kellogg's Eggo Waffles as I am to Venezuelan-style empanadas—which is to say that I am totally and absolutely obsessed with them. They’re crunchy on the outside, stuffed with just about any filling on the inside, and can be made savory or sweet. What's not to love?
Muffins, overnight oats, smoothies: What to do with an excess of bananas
There are plenty of ways to use your bananas before they go bad — even if they're a little overripe.
Healthy Stir Fry Recipe
For a quick, healthy meal, you can't do much better than a stir-fry. As recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us, "Stir-fries, in my opinion, are one of the easiest dinners to make with whatever veggies you have on hand." She goes on to call then "super versatile because you can serve [them] with a noodle or a grain, and so many different vegetables work." What makes this particular stir-fry so healthy is the fact that Hahn uses a large amount of produce — all high in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. The tofu this dish contains is also rich in fiber and calcium, but if you are soy-allergic or just not a tofu fan, you could always use a similar amount of chicken instead for some tasty lean protein.
princesspinkygirl.com
Cheese Sticks
This homemade cheese sticks recipe is easy to make in 10 minutes using sticks of string cheese plus bread crumbs and seasoning. Crispy and crunchy on the outside with melted ooey, gooey mozzarella cheese sticks in the middle, this fun finger food is the perfect party snack, tailgate treat, appetizer, or game-day starter.
