ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

OneDrive gets a new home page for its 15th anniversary

By Sean Endicott
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • OneDrive turns 15 years old this month, and Microsoft has a bunch of new features to celebrate the occasion.
  • A new OneDrive Home experience will roll out over the coming months that includes a refreshed Recent view, an Activity column, and support for pinning document libraries to the Quick access section.
  • Microsoft is also working on an intuitive sharing experience across Office apps, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams.

OneDrive turns 15 years old this month. In its decade and a half of existence, the cloud storage platform has had many names, interfaces, and updates. Now, Microsoft has announced its next wave of plans for OneDrive. The service will gain a new OneDrive Home experience, an updated collaboration experience, and a new way to share content with friends and family over the coming months.

Microsoft redesigned the OneDrive Home experience with resuming work in mind. It features an updated Recent view that supports sorting files by type. For example, you can click on the Word button to locate .docx files or the Excel button to see .xlsx documents.

A new Activity column in OneDrive shows the most recent, unseen edits, and comments for documents. That Activity column also appears in the My files view, which shows @mentions, comments, and assigned tasks from collaborators.

OneDrive also gained support for pinning document libraries to the Quick access section to simplify navigation.

OneDrive Home should roll out in the "coming months," according to Microsoft. The updated landing experience for OneDrive for the web will ship to OneDrive for work and school users.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dbi8H_0hBlMbi100

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft 365 apps that work with OneDrive all now feature a consistent experience for collaboration. Microsoft started this journey back in June 2021. The company has also built a unified file experience that extends across OneDrive, SharePoint, and Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft also shared details about its new OneDrive photo story experience. The company recently started testing the ability to share a private feed that only appears for people that have received an invite — think Instagram Stories but for a specific group of people. It's available now in Australia on OneDrive for Android and iOS as well as within web browsers. It should roll out to the United States and other regions in 2022.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Google launches a major change to Gmail

Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
INTERNET
Cult of Mac

Why Google really, really wants Apple to add RCS to iMessage

Google’s campaign to talk Apple into supporting Rich Communication Services in iMessage continues. The Android-maker introduced a new website Tuesday that claims that because iPhone does not support RCS it lacks “modern texting standards” and causes unnecessary problems. Apple has long resisted RCS, choosing instead to reserve...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Onedrive#Microsoft Apps#Microsoft Sharepoint#Microsoft Excel#Onedrive Home#Sharepoint#Mentions
The Windows Club

Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search

If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine

Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to change Gmail notifications so you stop missing important emails

How often do you miss email notifications from Gmail? This can be especially frustrating when using the Gmail app because, by default, the app is configured to only show notifications for High Priority emails. But who determines what is a high priority?. That's right, Google determines if an incoming missive...
INTERNET
The Windows Club

Adobe RdrCEF.exe High CPU usage on Windows 11/10

The RdrCEF.exe is a standard component of Adobe Acrobat Reader DC which is a free, trusted global standard for viewing, printing, signing, sharing, and annotating PDFs. It’s the only PDF viewer that can open and interact with all types of PDF content – including forms and multimedia. But many users reported that Adobe RdrCEF.exe Uses High Resources of CPU and RAM of the computer. If you also are facing the similar problem. Then, this article will be helpful for you. The methods we have mentioned below will fix the issue of High Usage of CPU and RAM usage by Adobe RdrCEF.exe.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Creative Bloq

Laptop vs Chromebook: which is best for you?

To discover which is best, laptop vs Chromebook, we pit the Surface Laptop 4 against the Pixelbook Go. The question of laptop vs Chromebook is one that everyone needs to consider, especially as budgets get tighter and we look for alternatives to the norm. Naturally the biggest difference between Chromebook and laptop is the operating system.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Microsoft celebrates 15 years of OneDrive with a redesign and new features

Microsoft’s marking OneDrive’s 15th anniversary with a new landing page, called OneDrive Home, and it should make it easier to keep tabs on your work. Instead of arriving on the My files tab when you first open OneDrive, you’ll find yourself on the new Home page that resembles that dashboard in the online version of Office.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Google is letting some people launch cloud games directly from search results

Friction is the mind-killer when it comes to cloud gaming. You can’t just click a game trailer to instantly be playing a game quite yet. But this week, Google appears to be rolling out a feature that could reduce that friction: if you simply search for the name of a game in Google search, you might be presented with a “Play” button that can instantly launch the title.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Windows 10 and 11: Easily Take Screenshots on Your PC

Want to save an online receipt, or have another copy of concert or sports tickets in case of an emergency? Taking a screenshot is an easy way to make sure you have extra copies of important documents. Whether you have Windows 10 or Windows 11, there are a few easy ways to take screenshots of all, or part, of your screen.
SOFTWARE
MarketRealist

Google Puts Out Ad to Persuade Apple to Support RCS Messaging

For years, one of the biggest jokes Android users faced from Apple users is that they have a green message bubble. As many of us know, that typically means that the person has an Android and becomes part of the joke. While it may be funny to some people, Google has seemed to take the matter very seriously as it continues to grow its RCS messaging feature. RCS messaging will be the new wave of messaging, except Apple may not be part of it anytime soon. Why doesn't Apple support RCS?
INTERNET
Android Police

Google rolls out Game Dashboard to Play Services, finally making the jump to the Pixel 6a

Android 12 brought Pixel users a snazzy new Game Dashboard that offers some rudimentary gaming options like an FPS counter and live streaming capabilities for YouTubers. The dashboard was initially very much only meant for Pixel phones — Google even made it part of the system UI of these phones. This has changed just now, though. Google has started rolling out Game Dashboard as a part of Play Services to the Pixel 6 and finally the Pixel 6a, too, which inexplicably launched without it. This also paves the way to bring the dashboard to more devices other than just Google's own.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Microsoft Edge adds a new security layer for browsing 'unfamiliar' sites

Microsoft is adding more security to its Edge browser, which it said will provide an extra layer of protection when browsing the web and visiting "unfamiliar" sites. Microsoft Edge automatically applies "more conservative" security settings in enhanced security mode on unfamiliar sites. The Enhanced Security Mode gives users an extra...
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

How to delete your iPhone apps

This guide is designed to teach you how to delete an app on the iPhone or iPad, if you are a new user of the iPhone then you may have downloaded some apps that you want to get rid of on your device. It is fairly easy to remove unwanted apps from the iPhone. You may also want to tidy up your home screen on your device and remove some apps from there.
CELL PHONES
Windows Central

Windows Central

132
Followers
1K+
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy