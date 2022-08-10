ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

SMU coaching staff wins over OL commit Sean Scott

By Billy Embody about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVDHv_0hBlMP4B00
SMU OL commit Sean Scott. (Twitter)

2023 Valencia (Calif.) West Ranch offensive lineman Sean Scott committed to SMU in late June after an official visit.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

JD PicKell: LSU is getting back to being LSU under Brian Kelly

The last two football seasons were certainly ones to forget for LSU. They struggled to even go .500 overall and wound up firing the coach that won them a national championship just two years after he did so in 2019. So with Ed Orgeron out, Brian Kelly comes in from Notre Dame with the goal up putting the Tigers back atop the throne. On3’s JD PicKell believes Kelly can restore LSU to the dominant program it has been at times throughout its history.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
On3.com

Lane Kiffin criticizes Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer following scrimmage

As the Ole Miss quarterback competition rolls along, all eyes are on Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer. Lane Kiffin didn’t sound thrilled with their performances in Saturday’s scrimmage, though. In a post-scrimmage press conference, Kiffin gave a blunt assessment of the two players’ performances as they compete to...
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Lane Kiffin warns his team of 'rat poison' entering season

Head coaches are looking out for ‘rat poison’ with the season drawing closer. Everyone outside of each and every program is under the assumption they know how every football team will play this season, good or bad. That’s where the poison comes in where players hear things from the outside and lets it affect them. At Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin is already on the lookout for it.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Smu#American Football#College Football
On3.com

Decision Day: Will Alabama land 4-star OL Miles McVay?

It’s been a busy summer for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since the start of June, 15 prospects in the Class of 2023, the most recent of which being former Ohio State tight end commit Ty Lockwood, have joined forces with Alabama. Later today, Nick Saban’s program will look to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Five-Star Edge Qua Russaw announces top schools

Five-star edge Qua Russaw has named Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State as his top six schools. The No. 2 Edge in the nation discussed his finalists. Alabama: What stands out about Alabama is there winning program also with Coach Sabin being one of the best coaches...
MONTGOMERY, AL
On3.com

Penn State lands its quarterback in Iowa native Jaxon Smolik

Penn State picked up its quarterback for the Class of 2023 Friday in West Des Moines, Iowa, native Jaxon Smolik. Listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Smolik emerged on Penn State’s radar in early July after former commit Marcus Stokes switched to Florida. Both Stokes and Smolik performed at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angles, with Smolik earning top performer honors from On3.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Marcus Freeman names Tyler Buchner Notre Dame starting quarterback

After an offseason of speculation, the starting quarterback dilemma at Notre Dame has been solved. On Saturday, the Irish announced sophomore Tyler Buchner will take the lead under center. “We spent an enormous amount of time talking about it,” head coach Marcus Freeman said on Saturday. “It’s not really a...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy