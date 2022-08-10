SMU coaching staff wins over OL commit Sean Scott

The last two football seasons were certainly ones to forget for LSU. They struggled to even go .500 overall and wound up firing the coach that won them a national championship just two years after he did so in 2019. So with Ed Orgeron out, Brian Kelly comes in from Notre Dame with the goal up putting the Tigers back atop the throne. On3’s JD PicKell believes Kelly can restore LSU to the dominant program it has been at times throughout its history.

