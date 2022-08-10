Wake Forest announces sidelining of quarterback Sam Hartman due to medical condition

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons announced some potentially devastating news on Wednesday morning. Following an exit from practice on Tuesday due to a “non-football-related condition,” returning starting quarterback Sam Hartman underwent tests. The program revealed he is now indefinitely sidelined.

“Following a workout on Tuesday, Aug. 9, redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman sought medical attention for a non-football-related condition,” Wake Forest announced. “The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely. The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain.”

Hartman released a statement along with the news, thanking his team for their support.

“Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process,” Hartman wrote. “I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.”

Last season, Sam Hartman threw for 4,228 yards on 299 of 508 passing, with 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also added 117 carries for 363 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Hartman led Wake Forest to a first-place finish in the ACC Atlantic division, though the Demon Deacons came up short in the ACC title game against Pittsburgh.

He had his signature game against Army when he went 23 of 29 passing for 458 yards and five touchdowns. He earned Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week and the Maxwell Award Player of the Week honors.

Dave Clawson releases statement on Hartman situation

“Sam Hartman is the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach,” head coach Dave Clawson wrote. “As a two-time captain and coming off record-setting seasons in 2020 and 2021, Sam was intensely-focused on the betterment of his teammates throughout the entire offseason and helping our program continue to achieve great things on the field. Additionally, he is an incredible person in the community and in the classroom.

“We’ll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can and in the meantime Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery.”

Wake Forest starts the season on Sept. 1 versus VMI before taking on Vanderbilt on Sept. 10. They take on their first ACC opponent – Clemson – on Sept. 24.

Although his timeline to return is undetermined, Dave Clawson shared that he will return at some point this season and that he underwent a medical procedure on Tuesday night. Redshirt freshman quarterback Mitch Griffis is taking over QB1 duties.