ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Which current, former, Penn State football players made Bruce Feldman's 'Freaks List' for 2022?

By Greg Pickel about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUX8r_0hBlMBxF00
Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two current and one former Penn State football players made Bruce Feldman’s annual ‘Freaks List’ for The Athletic.

For those unfamiliar with it, Feldman has long put together a compilation of college football’s most impressive players from a physical and testing perspective. The Lions have almost always been represented on it, and this year is no exception.

Here is where the Penn State ties fell this summer.

Former Nittany Lion checks in at No. 11

Former Penn State tight end and Camp Hill, Pa., native Zack Kuntz surprisingly checked in at No. 11 on Feldman’s list. He has flourished under old Lions offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne at Old Dominion.

“Penn State has had a bunch of gifted tight ends and a few who ended up leaving to flourish at other programs,” Feldman writes. “Kuntz, a former high school track star who was a state champion in hurdles, has blossomed at Old Dominion.

“In 2021, he won first-team All-Conference USA honors and was second in the country among tight ends with 73 receptions to go with 692 yards. At 6-8 1/4, 251 pounds, Kuntz is an eye-popping blend of great size and athleticism. This offseason he clocked a 4.57 40 to go with his 40-inch vertical and 10-8 broad jump. His explosiveness is also reflected in a 365-pound clean.”

Kuntz is expected to be among the best tight ends in the Sun Belt, which the Monarchs joined this offseason, this fall.

Where did the two current Penn State players land?

A pair of current Penn State players landed inside the top-100 college football freaks.

Returning senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown is the highest-ranked member of the duo. He checks in at No. 69.

“The Nittany Lions always have some Freaks, and Brown, one of the Big Ten’s best defenders, is their top one this season,” Feldman writes.

“In 2021, he made six interceptions, the most by a Penn State player in 15 years, to go with 73 tackles and two fumble recoveries. The 5-11, 208-pounder has elite quickness, clocking a 3.99 pro shuttle time this offseason. He also ran a 4.45 40 and bench-pressed 370 to go with a 345-pound power clean.”

Brown will be a leader of the Lions’ defense this year. He tied the nation high with sixth interceptions a season ago.

“I don’t feel like I did enough last year,” Brown told BWI this summer. “I feel like I could have had a way better season last year. I’m planning on having a way better season now.

“It’s no pressure to me because last year is not the cap to where I set my play at. That’s a very low cap to where I played that last year. I can play way better than that.”

The other Penn State player on the list is tight end Tyler Warren. He is No. 89. Warren was a runner, blocker, and pass catcher in 2021.

“A former high school basketball standout, the 6-6, 256-pound Warren, like many of his predecessors in that Penn State tight end room, can really elevate,” Feldman says.

“This offseason he vertical-jumped 35 inches. Warren (five catches, 61 yards and one touchdown in 2021) power-cleaned 365 pounds, bench-pressed 350 and back-squatted 605.”

You can read the full list here.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Penn State and ‘Plan B’ quarterbacks: Jaxon Smolik could be next in line of Lions’ secondary recruiting wins

Penn State has found itself in familiar, though not ideal, territory in the 2023 recruiting class, starting last month when three-star quarterback commit Marcus Stokes backed away from his pledge and flipped to Florida. The move came at an inopportune time for the Nittany Lions to try and regroup with all but two of the nation’s top 30 signal-callers, according to 247Sports, all committed elsewhere.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

2-Time State Wrestling Champion Branden Wentzel Commits to Penn State

The defending national champions got a commit from a former state champion. Branden Wentzel, a standout at Montoursville High School who won the state championship as a freshman in 2020 at the 106-pound weight class and and finished runner-up this past spring at 113, has committed to Penn State. Wentzel’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
City
Camp Hill, PA
State College, PA
Football
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg one win away from Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series after defeating Washington D.C. again Thursday. Hollidaysburg defeated D.C. after 3 1/2 innings after scoring 13 runs, one in the first, four in the second, and eight in the third. The team was […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

State College skatepark could be reality by next summer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers organizing a long-awaited State College skatepark shared it could be a reality by the summer of 2023. “We’ve been trying to get a facility here for over 20 years,” Ben Wentz, a volunteer said. High Point Skatepark is a $1.9 million project. Fundraising is in full swing and about […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Rahne
WTAJ

First spiked protein drink launched by Penn State grad

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first-ever spiked protein beverage, Protochol, is now on the market and it’s coming to State College shelves. Protochol carries an 8% ABV and 11 grams of protein in a 16-ounce can. It’s non-carbonated, comes in three flavors including orange county, pineapple pump, and swoleberry, and is described as a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Restaurant holds watch party for Hollidaysburg Little League Team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans came out to Argonne Café in Hollidaysburg to cheer on the Hollidaysburg Little League All-Star Team Tuesday, August 9. The team took on Naamans Little League from Wilmington Delaware in the second round of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. Owner Timothy James knows several of the families and players and tries to […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Line-up change for Lock Haven JAMS Friday show

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven JAMS officials announced on Thursday that do to a medical issue, Friday’s opening downtown band has been changed. The Triple A Blues Band from State College will replace Ted McCloskey & the Hi-Fi’s Friday evening due to a medical issue. Triple A will be part of the Friday ‘Block Party’ on the Main & Grove Street stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Velveeta will follow from 8 to 10 p.m.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#College Football#Football Players#American Football#Lions#Nittany Lion
WTAJ

State College skatepark receives grant from Tony Hawk

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the biggest names in skateboarding is showing his support for a long-awaited skatepark in State College. Tony Hawk’s non-profit, The Skatepark Project, is awarding a $30,000 grant to High Point Skatepark. “The Skatepark Project is proud to support a project like the High Point Skatepark,” Benjamin Anderson Bashein, Executive […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
DUBOIS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
webbweekly.com

Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54

Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54, of South Williamsport passed away in her home surrounded by those she loved, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after her battle with breast cancer. Born September 27, 1967 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John Phillips and Sharon (Lyke) Hershberger. Teresa was a 1985...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

State College Area School District approves reduced-pricing menus

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Monday, Aug. 8, the State College Area School District Board of Directors approved the district’s funding reduced–priced meals so that they remain free for eligible students during the 2022-2023 school year. The SCASD Food Service Department proposed the measure because the recently-passed federal Keep Kids Fed Act provided some […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Sunflowers in full bloom On the Pennsylvania Road

MUNCY, Pa. — At the height of summer, thousands of sunflowers filled the Susquehanna Mills with their bloom. But sitting pretty is not their only job. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to the mill in Pennsdale to explore their purposes. Take another trip down the Pennsylvania Road on...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy