Which current, former, Penn State football players made Bruce Feldman's 'Freaks List' for 2022?

Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two current and one former Penn State football players made Bruce Feldman’s annual ‘Freaks List’ for The Athletic.

For those unfamiliar with it, Feldman has long put together a compilation of college football’s most impressive players from a physical and testing perspective. The Lions have almost always been represented on it, and this year is no exception.

Here is where the Penn State ties fell this summer.

Former Nittany Lion checks in at No. 11

Former Penn State tight end and Camp Hill, Pa., native Zack Kuntz surprisingly checked in at No. 11 on Feldman’s list. He has flourished under old Lions offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne at Old Dominion.

“Penn State has had a bunch of gifted tight ends and a few who ended up leaving to flourish at other programs,” Feldman writes. “Kuntz, a former high school track star who was a state champion in hurdles, has blossomed at Old Dominion.

“In 2021, he won first-team All-Conference USA honors and was second in the country among tight ends with 73 receptions to go with 692 yards. At 6-8 1/4, 251 pounds, Kuntz is an eye-popping blend of great size and athleticism. This offseason he clocked a 4.57 40 to go with his 40-inch vertical and 10-8 broad jump. His explosiveness is also reflected in a 365-pound clean.”

Kuntz is expected to be among the best tight ends in the Sun Belt, which the Monarchs joined this offseason, this fall.

Where did the two current Penn State players land?

A pair of current Penn State players landed inside the top-100 college football freaks.

Returning senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown is the highest-ranked member of the duo. He checks in at No. 69.

“The Nittany Lions always have some Freaks, and Brown, one of the Big Ten’s best defenders, is their top one this season,” Feldman writes.

“In 2021, he made six interceptions, the most by a Penn State player in 15 years, to go with 73 tackles and two fumble recoveries. The 5-11, 208-pounder has elite quickness, clocking a 3.99 pro shuttle time this offseason. He also ran a 4.45 40 and bench-pressed 370 to go with a 345-pound power clean.”

Brown will be a leader of the Lions’ defense this year. He tied the nation high with sixth interceptions a season ago.

“I don’t feel like I did enough last year,” Brown told BWI this summer. “I feel like I could have had a way better season last year. I’m planning on having a way better season now.

“It’s no pressure to me because last year is not the cap to where I set my play at. That’s a very low cap to where I played that last year. I can play way better than that.”

The other Penn State player on the list is tight end Tyler Warren. He is No. 89. Warren was a runner, blocker, and pass catcher in 2021.

“A former high school basketball standout, the 6-6, 256-pound Warren, like many of his predecessors in that Penn State tight end room, can really elevate,” Feldman says.

“This offseason he vertical-jumped 35 inches. Warren (five catches, 61 yards and one touchdown in 2021) power-cleaned 365 pounds, bench-pressed 350 and back-squatted 605.”

You can read the full list here.