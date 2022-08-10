Read full article on original website
aledotimesrecord.com
OSF HealthCare integrating with Western Illinois Cancer Treatment Center
GALESBURG — OSF HealthCare and Western Illinois Cancer Treatment Center (WICTC) have signed a letter of intent to integrate WICTC into OSF HealthCare, allowing for an expansion of oncology services in the Western Region. The freestanding radiation treatment center, located at 450 Mayo Dr. in Galesburg, has been serving west-central Illinois and eastern Iowa for 35 years.
977wmoi.com
Knox County Health Department Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program
The Knox County Health Department is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The department will begin scheduling appointments for Knox County residents on Monday, August 22, 2022. Residents may schedule by calling, 309-344-2224, or walking into the Health Department (1361 W. Fremont St, Galesburg, IL), between 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday-Friday. All customers will be asked to wear a mask upon entering the building.
Central Illinois Proud
Local doctor shares personal experience with neuropathy
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. William G. Weinman is licensed in Illinois and has been in practice since 2006. Dr. Weinman studied at Illinois Central College, Eastern Illinois University, and Logan College of Chiropractic. He has spent years specializing in Neuropathy Treatment as a Board Certified Neuropathy Specialist.
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
1470 WMBD
City approves amended agreement with Westlake Shopping Center
PEORIA, Ill. – Improvements to Peoria’s Westlake Shopping Center are becoming a little more costly than previously thought. The Peoria City Council Tuesday approved an amendment to a Special Service Area agreement that will allow the shopping center’s owners to refinance a bank loan. “Due to some...
qctoday.com
East Moline awarded nearly $24 million to connect downtown, the Bend and Rust Belt
East Moline is heading in the right direction as the city looks to improve streetscaping along roads connecting them to other areas in the Quad Cities. The third time was a charm as the city was awarded $23.7 million from the RAISE grant. This funding will be used to complete streets and streetscaping of 15th Avenue from 6th to 13th streets, 12th Avenue from 1st to 7th streets, and 7th Street from 15th to 12th avenues. A new road and streetscape will also be extended from 3rd Street along Bend Boulevard to 6th Avenue.
Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents of a southeast Iowa mobile home park have not been notified by the park’s owner that their water supply is contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals” that were first detected by state tests early this year, according to several of those residents. The results of those tests of Kammerer Mobile Home Park […] The post Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria road closures coming Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New improvements will be underway to get rid of combined sewer overflow (CSO) in Peoria. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, a few roads will be closed off to work on eliminating CSOs. Peoria Public Works plans on working on NE Glendale Avenue...
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo police ride along program
Geneseo police have a ride along program which enables qualifying civilians to request a ride along with an officer, observing what an officer does on a daily basis. Cyndee Kane Marciniack had previously served as the city's first female officer, and requested the ride along with Detective Shoemaker. Marciniak served Geneseo from 1974 to 1980.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Peoria man located
UPDATE (9:59 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police, Robert B. Hines has been located. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 60-year-old Robert B. Hines was last seen...
'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger
PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
aledotimesrecord.com
John K. “Jack” Sackfield
John K. “Jack” Sackfield, 81 of Rock Island, Illinois passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at Country Manor in Davenport, Iowa. Services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Community Bible Church in Matherville. Burial is in the National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, Rock Island, IL. Visitation is 2-4:00 p.m. Sunday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where memorials may be left to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.
geneseorepublic.com
geneseorepublic.com
Who are the top job providers in Henry County? Here's a list of them
It's hard to get to-the-minute, real-time local labor statistics, as much of the data is proprietary and some businesses and industries overlap one another (like government and farming). Jobs data also is always fluctuating as labor demand goes up and down and it doesn't always differentiate between part-time and full-time positions.
aledotimesrecord.com
Fish fry fundraiser
Antioch Baptist Church is hosting it’s annual fish fry Saturday, August 20, 2022. Games and fellowship begins at 3:00 p.m. and food served at 5:00. Fish, hot dogs and sides will be available with cost by donation and proceeds going to their Missionary, Janet Solis, in Mexico. The church is located at 1516 170th Ave., Reynolds, Illinois - west of Hamlet.
Moline family's ceiling collapses due to faulty construction; owners encourage checks for houses built in the '70s
MOLINE, Ill. — Moline homeowner Ken Gullette said it was an average Sunday morning for him and his wife Nancy. That is until the two heard a large crash come from their living room. “Suddenly, there was a 'BAM crash' and I came out and saw the ceiling had...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man About Town: Galesburg's Ryan Crane 'wants to bring joy' to the community
Ryan Crane of Galesburg can be seen most days walking around town, picking up trash along the way and stopping to spread joy to people in his path.
KWQC
August 2020 Derecho: A look back at the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US history
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It has been two years since a damaging derecho moved through seven midwestern states, including Iowa and Illinois. The sights and sounds of August 10, 2020 will be something many will not soon forget. A powerful line of thunderstorms with destructive winds, knowns as a...
qctoday.com
Man convicted in federal scheme elected to Rock Island County GOP
A man who was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison in a scheme to sell unlicensed drugs, claiming to treat or even cure the terminally ill, now is serving as a vice chairman for the Rock Island County GOP. Lawrence Stowe, 69, also has revived his efforts...
wcbu.org
Central Illinois corn farmers defend against new 'tar spot' crop disease
A pathogenic crop disease has officially arrived in central Illinois, with the potential to rival the dreaded corn rootworm as a top corn yield-robber. Tar spot (Phyllachora Madis) is a fungus that affects corn leaves, forming black specks that cannot be easily removed. So-called “fisheye” lesions — brown or tan lesions with darker borders — can also develop. Robbed of their natural, leafy protection, kernels may not reach full growth potential, stifling yields.
