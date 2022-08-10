Read full article on original website
wlsam.com
How can Illinois eliminate pension debt?
According to a conversation with the Chicago Tribune editorial board, Governor JB Pritzker and Billion Ken Griffin discussed pension and tax hikes in a “secret meeting”. The Illinoize’s Patrick Pfingsten talks to the Steve Cochran Show about how the Illinois pension system works and what politicians need to do to end the pension crisis.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Eligible Residents to Get Income and Property Tax Rebate
If you are a resident of Illinois, then you may be eligible for some stimulus money next month. In April, the state approved two separate tax rebates under which eligible residents can get stimulus checks from Illinois of up to $700. It would be a one-time payment and the state is expected to start sending out the tax rebates next month.
WIFR
Demmer pushes against taxing retirement income in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican candidate for Treasurer said Illinois should not tax retirement income. There were rumors in 2020 that Treasurer Mike Frerichs said Illinois may have to tax retirement income like pensions and 401Ks if voters failed to approve the graduated income tax amendment. Fifty-four percent of Illinois voters rejected the Pritzker administration’s “Fair Tax” proposal during the 2020 election, but Frerichs also denies he ever said taxing retirement was an option.
Missouri’s Government has a staggering amount of Job Openings
The state of Missouri is hiring, and they have a staggering amount of jobs they are trying to fill. The vacancies are high, and the state is increasing wages in some cases to try and get people hired, read more about it here. According to the website governing.com, the Government...
wmay.com
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
Get Up-Close to the Oldest Bank in Illinois Built in 1841
It is rich with history from an era that dates back more than 180 years. It's the oldest building built specifically to be a bank in Illinois history and there's a recent up-close look at what remains within its walls. This bank that predates the Civil War by 20 years...
hoiabc.com
Illinois governor says his state expected to benefit from CHIPS & Science Act
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Illinois could see part of the $280 billion dollar boost to make key products right here in America. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law. Biden say it will help strengthen our nation’s domestic manufacturing and supply chains to prevent...
What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?
The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
Effingham Radio
Illinois LINK System Announces Temporary Outage Coming Soon For Scheduled Maintenance
The Illinois LINK system will be temporarily unavailable later this month. State officials are informing LINK Card customers that they won’t be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals from August 20th at 11 p.m. through August 21st at 6 p.m. This is due to scheduled maintenance. Officials say...
This Ark Airbnb is an Easy Day Trip from Missouri & Illinois
Ever wanted to sleep in a building that resembles Noah's Ark? You can and it's an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere in Missouri or Illinois. Of the thousands of Airbnb's I've seen, this might be the most unique of them all. It's an ark that's really a home and it's located in the northern part of Tennessee in Springfield which is basically just to the east of Clarksville. This place has become so famous, it was even featured in an article in Southern Living.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
wjol.com
Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois
Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to ask for a mail-in ballot each time. Lawmakers approved a measure this past year that sets up the permanent registration process.
Illinois Department of Corrections held in contempt of court
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal judge is holding the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court after they failed to create a plan to improve healthcare conditions in prisons during the last four years. The state was ordered in 2018 to create a plan to improve healthcare conditions in Illinois prisons. However, a […]
Nearly 4 Out of 5 Pike County Residents Were Born in Missouri
This will add new meaning to the word "homegrown". New statistics that have just been shared that out of all the Missouri counties, Pike County has one of the highest rates of residents who were born in the state than just about any others. I saw this interesting ranking shared...
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
walls102.com
Illinois Attorney General warns of new scam targeting banking consumers
CHICAGO – The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has issued a warning regarding a new scam that looks to use fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to lure consumers into thinking they’re entering their personal information to create a bank account. Authorities have learned of at least two such fraudulent websites.
A Website ranks Missouri as one of the Least Baby Friendly States
When it comes to "baby friendliness" one website ranks Missouri in the bottom 10 states, why is that? And what exactly does it mean to be in a good state for "baby friendliness" read all about it here. According to a new ranking from Wallethub.com, Missouri is ranked 45th out...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New CDC Guidelines, CPS COVID Protocols
As COVID continues to evolve, are quarantine and isolation guidelines also changing?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed its new set of recommendations Thursday. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. CDC's New COVID Guidelines: How New Isolation Rules Vary by Severity...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday
Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
1070 KHMO-AM
