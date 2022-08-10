Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
millburysutton.com
Millbury's Mulhane Home for Funerals marks 150th anniversary
MILLBURY -- What began as a way to help local Irish families with their funeral needs has turned into one of the town's longest-running businesses. Mulhane Home for Funerals on North Main Street is celebrating its 150th anniversary, flourishing in a time of constant change in the industry and the world.
graftoncommon.com
Bootstrap Compost brings curbside composting to Grafton
Trying to cut back on trash? Bootstrap Compost is now offering residential services in Grafton. “Diverting organics from the waste stream saves landfill space and the associated emissions and costs, and our process ensures those valuable nutrients remain in our local food cycle,” the company said in a recent news release. “We supply local farms and our customers with our ‘black gold’ finished compost to help them grow sustainably. We donate remaining compost to local schools and community gardens to encourage greater participation in local food growing.”
Andover Townsman
Town installs booms in Merrimack River
A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
communityadvocate.com
McGovern proposes new plans for Shrewsbury collision, fit-up center
SHREWSBURY – A proposed McGovern collision center on Route 9 may now include a retail center. The Planning Board accepted the withdrawal of McGovern Auto Group’s existing plans for the project on Aug. 4 with the expectation that new plans will be before the board next month. Director...
communityadvocate.com
Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
WCVB
Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Boat collision off MV damages two vessels
Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
Quabbin Regional teacher who was subject of investigation no longer in the school district
BARRE — A teacher who was the subject of a complaint and investigation in May is no longer employed in the Quabbin Regional School District. District superintendent Sheila A. Muir said in an email Wednesday that the "district has concluded their investigation in this matter." Muir did not elaborate on whether the employee was terminated or resigned....
Coyotes in Massachusetts are here to stay
The MSPCA launched a new campaign to help people and their pets coexist with the wildlife in our area, more specifically with our coyote population.
Native Americans Have Had Enough of This Pilgrim History Museum
Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a museum that they say has been erasing tribes’ place in history, while investing in the portrayal of Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth Colony.Members of the Wampanoag tribe say they were once more deeply involved in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, but now their participation has dwindled.“I would say most of the people in my tribe worked there at one point or another, but they treated us so bad that nobody wanted to work there anymore,” Anita Peters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and former museum employee, told The...
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
wgbh.org
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns
After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
nbcboston.com
Crane Topples Onto Building at Winchester Construction Site
A crane tipped over in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, landing on a five-story apartment building that is under construction, fire officials said. The Winchester Fire Department confirmed they were called to the accident at Cambridge and Wainwright roads around 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported. Structural engineers and the...
informnny.com
1 arrested after propane tank explosion in Massachusetts
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been arrested for what police believe to be an intentionally set explosion in Greenfield. According to Lt. Todd Dodge of the Greenfield Police Department, 53-year-old Daniel Burrell is accused of intentionally setting off an explosion on Union Street Thursday afternoon. Acting Chief...
How to comfort dogs during thunderstorms
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis explains how to deal with your pets' anxiety to loud noises.
WCVB
communityadvocate.com
A look inside Shrewsbury’s new police station
SHREWSBURY – It’s been nearly a year since the groundbreaking of the new Shrewsbury Police Station. Since, visitors to the Shrewsbury Town Hall campus and driving past along Maple Avenue have been eagerly watching as the new station was built. “From the outside, it’s starting to take on...
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
stowindependent.com
Town Beach closing clarification
The past two issues of the Stow Independent contained page 2 headlines, “Lake Boon Closed to Swimming.” This is not quite correct. The Pine Bluffs Town Beach was closed to swimming. However, the rest of the lake is not officially closed, though residents should make carefully informed decisions about whether to swim.
